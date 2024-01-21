Week 3 brought losses for the ATX, but Addiko Bank, S Immo and Andritz performed well. News came from Kontron, OMV, Kapsch TrafficCom, Austrian Post, SBO, Vienna Airport, Kontron, Andritz and AT&S. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -1,6% to 7.415,07 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -2,64%. Up to now there were 7 days with a positive and 7 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 2,64% away, from the low 0,52%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2024 is Thursday with 0,36%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,94%. These are the best-performers this week: Addiko Bank 7,75% in front of S Immo 4,03% and Andritz 2,32%. And the following stocks performed worst: AT&S -11,45% in front of EVN -10,05% and Lenzing -8,84%. Further highlights this week: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...