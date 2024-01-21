Kontron: IoT company Kontron expects an increase in net profit to over EUR 87 million in 2024. Revenue is expected to grow to over EUR 1,400 million in 2024. The company's provisional figures for the financial year 2023 indicate a strong fourth quarter and that all targets have been met - both for the planned revenues of EUR 1,200 million and for the most recent net profit guidance of EUR 72 million. CEO Hannes Niederhauser: "The transformation of Kontron AG into a pure IoT provider is a complete success. In 2023, we were able to increase our net profit guidance twice and we have almost doubled it in the last 3 years since 2021. Our order books are at record levels and we have groundbreaking product innovations in the pipeline. So, we are convinced that the 2024 ...

