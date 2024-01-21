Vienna Airport: The Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport and the international strategic investments in Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) reported an increase of passenger traffic in the period January-December 2023 to a total of 37,958,240 travellers, comprising a rise of 26.2% year-on-year. Group passenger traffic in 2023 was down by only 4.0% from the pre-crisis level of 2019. The most popular vacation destinations for flights departing from Vienna Airport in 2023 were Antalya, Mallorca and Barcelona. Bangkok, New York and Taipei were the top three among long-haul routes. Germany, Spain and Italy were the most popular country destinations.Flughafen Wien: weekly performance: 1.40% Kontron: IoT company Kontron AG announced the acquisition of 8,587,138 shares of Katek SE, listed in the ...

