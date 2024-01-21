Cihan Media: Emerging Gospel Artiste Olufemi Joshua Releases New Single "Excellent King"

LAGOS, Nigeria, Jan. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging gospel artist Olufemi Joshua has released his latest single, "Excellent King," now available on all major streaming platforms. This vibrant and inspiring track, based on Philippians 2:9, celebrates the Kingship of Jesus as the most Excellent King who is worthy of all praise and adoration.

In describing the song, Olufemi Joshua shares, "Excellent King is more than a song; it's a spiritual offering birthed from a calling to exhort, uplift, and worship the King of Kings. My desire is to encourage the body of Christ through spiritual worship that transcends boundaries and speaks to the hearts of believers worldwide."

With its uplifting lyrics and vibrant beats, "Excellent King" invites audiences to embrace a worship experience that resonates with the soul. Olufemi Joshua's passion for creating music that touches the heart is evident in this latest release, which promises to inspire and uplift listeners.

Listeners can now enjoy "Excellent King" on their favorite streaming platforms and join in the celebration of Jesus as the most Excellent King. For those seeking a musical journey that combines faith and artistry, "Excellent King" is a must-listen.

