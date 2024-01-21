Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 21.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Der Hot Stock für die neue Börsenwoche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.01.2024 | 16:36
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cihan Media: Emerging Gospel Artiste Olufemi Joshua Releases New Single "Excellent King"

LAGOS, Nigeria, Jan. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging gospel artist Olufemi Joshua has released his latest single, "Excellent King," now available on all major streaming platforms. This vibrant and inspiring track, based on Philippians 2:9, celebrates the Kingship of Jesus as the most Excellent King who is worthy of all praise and adoration.

Joshua Olufemi

In describing the song, Olufemi Joshua shares, "Excellent King is more than a song; it's a spiritual offering birthed from a calling to exhort, uplift, and worship the King of Kings. My desire is to encourage the body of Christ through spiritual worship that transcends boundaries and speaks to the hearts of believers worldwide."

With its uplifting lyrics and vibrant beats, "Excellent King" invites audiences to embrace a worship experience that resonates with the soul. Olufemi Joshua's passion for creating music that touches the heart is evident in this latest release, which promises to inspire and uplift listeners.

Listeners can now enjoy "Excellent King" on their favorite streaming platforms and join in the celebration of Jesus as the most Excellent King. For those seeking a musical journey that combines faith and artistry, "Excellent King" is a must-listen.

To listen and share "Excellent King," visit https://songwhip.com/olufemijosh/excellent

Follow Olufemi Joshua on social media:

Instagram: @olufemi_josh

Facebook: Olufemi Josh

Twitter: @olufemijosh

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323015/Joshua_Olufemi.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cihan-media-emerging-gospel-artiste-olufemi-joshua-releases-new-single-excellent-king-302040058.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.