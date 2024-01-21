Legends PR & Communications Agency: Legends celebrates five years of PR and communications excellence

The Riyadh agency continues to promote Saudi Vision 2030's success stories to a global audience

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legends PR & Communications agency celebrated in January five years since its inception in 2019 in Riyadh. With unique versatility that proved to be key to achieving success across a spectrum of industries, Legends customises its work to gain maximum media coverage worldwide; it focuses on strategic communication planning, brand positioning and reputation management, specializing in promoting projects related to Saudi Vision 2030, the country's roadmap for the future.

In recognition of its hard work and success, Legends was in 2023 was accepted as a member of the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC), the world's largest media intelligence and insights professional organization for PR agencies. Being a member is an international mark of excellence.

Gaining AMEC membership was a testimony to Legends' commitment to maintain and improve industry standards, as well as its compliance with the Barcelona Declaration of Measurement Principles, which were established to measure the efficiency of PR campaigns.

Some of the agency's most important campaigns were achieved in 2023, when it promoted the Core Diriyah E-Prix for electric cars, the IWF World Weightlifting Championship in Riyadh, Saudi Tour in AlUla, and the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 in Jeddah.

Legends' half decade of excellence culminated in November 2023 in Paris, where it managed Saudi Arabia's media campaign at the final World Expo 2030 Symposium, during which the Kingdom unveiled its vision for the exhibition in Riyadh. Legends' strategy attracted coverage by top global media such as the French and Spanish news agencies AFP and EFE, newspapers Le Monde and Le Figaro, and TV stations France 24 and Euronews; Saudi Arabia subsequently won its bid to host the world fair.

In 2024, Legends looks forward to a new chapter in its history, aiming to forge more international partnerships and to use its unique perspective in integrated communication campaigns to achieve maximum global visibility for its clients.

