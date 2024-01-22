Regulatory News:

Excellence Imagerie, a leading French independent medical imaging group, today welcomes Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN) as a key long-term partner alongside the Group's radiologists and its current shareholder, UI Investissement. Antin is committed to further supporting Excellence Imagerie's unique positioning, which focuses on the quality and accessibility of care by relying on expert radiologists, a highly rated team and state-of-the-art medical imaging equipment.

The radiologist partners, notably represented by Excellence Imagerie co-founders Alain Dana and Patrick Toubiana, will continue to play a key role in defining the Group's strategy and operations.

Excellence Imagerie now has four main centres, making it one of the largest medical imaging networks in France. With 160 employees and 60 radiologists, it carries out 400,000 consultations a year. Antin's support will allow the company to implement its development and investment plan by extending its footprint through partnerships with radiologists across the country. Excellence Imagerie will also welcome two new leading groups into its network: GIMA, based in Angers, and Imagerie Duroc, based in Paris.

Excellence Imagerie recently became a purpose-driven company, further anchoring its values of medical excellence and access to care. This approach enables all employees to be involved in the project and aims to promote practitioner and care staff expertise in offering patients a high-quality diagnosis. The Group has also developed its own certified quality label and is engaged in innovation in the healthcare sector, notably through advanced partnerships in the fields of AI and data management, as well as through the expertise cultivated within its research network dedicated to public health issues.

Commenting on the transaction, Excellence Imagerie co-founders Alain Dana and Patrick Toubiana said: "Excellence Imagerie was created to support an ambitious, long-term medical project. Antin's experience in the healthcare sector, its long-term vision and its belief in the essential role of medical imaging in care pathways make it an ideal partner in federating additional groups of radiologists throughout France to offer patients a high-quality, local healthcare service. We are delighted to welcome Dominique Najmark, as well as Dr Dana Darabi and Dr Jean-Yves Seror and their teams, to strengthen our project and our ambition."

Antin Senior Partner Mehdi Azizi stated: "We are delighted to be joining forces with Excellence Imagerie's talented and renowned team to write the next chapter in the Group's development. Thanks to its medical project, based on the specialization of practitioners, state-of-the-art equipment and innovation, Excellence Imagerie has rapidly established itself as a major player in radiology in France. We will leverage our expertise in both social infrastructure and in growing companies to support Excellence Imagerie in order to address the increasing need for medical imaging throughout the country."

Olivier Jarrousse, Managing Partner of UI Investissement, said: "Excellence Imagerie was born out of the desire of radiologists to join forces to enhance the quality of medical service. The UI Investissement team has been involved in this project from day one, taking an active and exciting approach that has enabled us to build a first-rate Group by combining and creating centres in Paris, and now by acquiring the centres in Angers and Duroc. Joining forces with Antin will give the Group complementary capabilities that will enable it to fulfil the strong ambitions of its founders."

These transactions are subject to customary regulatory approvals, including by the relevant French Departmental Medical Councils (Ordre départemental des Médecins

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €30 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 220 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

About UI Investissement

UI Investissement is an independent company specialising in the development of unlisted French companies. For more than 50 years, it has been committed to working alongside the managers of growing SMEs and mid-caps to help them create companies that perform successfully and sustainably.

UI Investissement manages almost €1.5 billion in assets and supports 300 managers in sectors that are essential to society, such as healthcare, agri-business, industry and services. Venture capital and transmission of companies, the traditional core of UI's business, account for more than half of assets under management, enabling more than 50 companies to benefit from the operational expertise and methodological tools developed by UI. At the same time, the teams and investment vehicles dedicated to innovation and consolidation enable us to support companies throughout their life cycle and contribute to regional economic dynamism.

UI currently employs nearly 80 people and, in addition to its teams in Paris, has more than 10 regional offices (Besançon, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Lille, Limoges, Lyon, Nantes, Orléans, Reims, Rennes, Strasbourg, etc.).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240121085460/en/

Contacts:

Antin Media Contacts

Antin Infrastructure Partners

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: media@antin-ip.com

Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com

Brunswick

Tristan Roquet Montegon +33 (0) 6 37 00 52 57

Gabriel Jabès +33 (0) 6 40 87 08 14

Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com

UI Media Contact

Laurent Maillard +33 (0) 6 60 59 77 07

Email: communication@ui-investissement.fr