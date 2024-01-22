Restylane SHAYPE is the firmest hyaluronic acid (HA) injectable available, 1,2* designed for deep injection onto bone 2 and providing a bone-mimicking effect to shape the lower face

Galderma, the emerging pure-play dermatology category leader, announced today it has received approval from Health Canada for Restylane SHAYPE, a hyaluronic acid (HA) injectable designed for temporary augmentation of the chin region.2 Engineered to build and shape on bone with deep injection for a bone-mimicking effect,1,2,3,4† Restylane SHAYPE will be available in Canada as of February 2024.

The chin is a critical component of overall appearance that influences the balance of facial proportions, profile, and shape.5,6,7,8 Genetics and age can impact overall chin definition,6,9 which may cause the appearance of a double chin, or "weak chin." For decades, there has been heavy reliance on implants to create structure in the lower face, with no non-surgical options available offering qualities close to an implant.

Powered by new NASHA HD technology from Galderma,4 Restylane SHAYPE has the highest G' ("G prime") of the Restylane range.1,11 The firmest HA gel available on the market,1,2* Restylane SHAYPE allows aesthetic injectors to shape, project and elongate the chin2,3 for natural-looking results from any angle.3‡ As a minimally modified and particularly firm HA gel,10 Restylane SHAYPE is the injectable closest to the HA naturally found in skin10 and can be readily reversed.2,12,13

"Restylane SHAYPE is the next generation in HA, going beyond currently available options for chin augmentation. Developed with leading experts, this innovative breakthrough has a unique ability to create the strength and support needed for a bone-mimicking effect. This makes Restylane SHAYPE an ideal choice for lower face shaping, offering durable, natural-looking results for up to 12 months without retreatment."

BALDO SCASSELLATI SFORZOLINI, M.D., Ph.D.

GLOBAL HEAD OF R&D

GALDERMA

In a pivotal 12-month study conducted at nine sites across Canada, 91% of patients agreed they still had aesthetic improvements at 12 months, and 84% of patients would agree to be treated with Restylane SHAYPE again. Furthermore, up to 97% of patients would recommend treatment with Restylane SHAYPE to a friend and 95% of patients felt their results looked natural.3

"A product with a significant ability to create a bone-mimicking effect without the downtime of surgery has long been an unmet need, highlighted by the community of plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and aesthetic injectors all over the world. The development of the ideal gel required a significant increase in firmness to create the strength and support needed to shape the lower face. Now, through meticulous clinical evaluation, Galderma has achieved the development of a safe and effective HA injectable for chin remodeling."

DR. ANDREAS NIKOLIS, M.D., Ph.D., FRCSC, BOARD-CERTIFIED PLASTIC SURGEON

PRINCIPAL INVESTIGATOR, RESTYLANE SHAYPE PIVOTAL STUDY

MONTREAL, CANADA

Other regulatory reviews around the world are ongoing, and Galderma is working to bring this latest innovation to as many countries as possible.

About Galderma's RESTYLANE portfolio

RESTYLANE is produced using the NASHA HD technology and is the original hyaluronic acid filler, with over 27 years of clinical experience and over 65 million treatments worldwide. NASHA and OBT are complementary technologies that make RESTYLANE the world's most diverse range of fillers, for any and every look.

About Galderma

Galderma is the emerging pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market though Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

