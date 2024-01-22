The Italian manufacturer said the heat pump has a seasonal coefficient of performance of 3.80 to 4.80. The new product can reportedly operate from -15 C to 52 C in cooling mode and from -20 C to 30 C in heating mode.Italian heat pump producer Clivet has unveiled an outdoor compact heat pump for residential applications. Called MSAN8-Y Mini VRF, the new product uses DC inverter technology for both the compressor and fan motor and a plate heat exchanger as a secondary intercooler to boost refrigerant subcooling. "Using a plate heat exchanger as a secondary intercooler can increase refrigerant subcooling ...

