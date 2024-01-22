ASSA ABLOY acquires Integrated Warehouse Solutions in the US

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Integrated Warehouse Solutions (IWS), a US manufacturer of loading dock equipment.

"I am very pleased to welcome IWS into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"The acquisition of IWS marks an exciting expansion into new market segments, enhancing our brand positioning within our core product offerings. We look forward to welcoming IWS and to adding additional customer value to our core loading dock equipment product offering," says Massimo Grassi, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of Entrance Systems Division.

IWS was founded in 1975 and has some 550 employees. The company is headquartered in Burleson, Texas.

Sales for 2022 amounted to about MUSD 170 (approx. MSEK 1,700). The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

