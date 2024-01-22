Anzeige
WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581
Tradegate
22.01.24
08:41 Uhr
25,110 Euro
+0,050
+0,20 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
22.01.2024
ASSA ABLOY acquires Integrated Warehouse Solutions in the US

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Integrated Warehouse Solutions (IWS), a US manufacturer of loading dock equipment.

"I am very pleased to welcome IWS into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"The acquisition of IWS marks an exciting expansion into new market segments, enhancing our brand positioning within our core product offerings. We look forward to welcoming IWS and to adding additional customer value to our core loading dock equipment product offering," says Massimo Grassi, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of Entrance Systems Division.

IWS was founded in 1975 and has some 550 employees. The company is headquartered in Burleson, Texas.

Sales for 2022 amounted to about MUSD 170 (approx. MSEK 1,700). The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, e-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY
The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 52,000 employees and sales of SEK 121 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3912823/2552619.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/assa-abloy---logo-door,c3259274

ASSA ABLOY - Logo door

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-acquires-integrated-warehouse-solutions-in-the-us-302040409.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
