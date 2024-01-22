NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Kahoot due to offer (08/24)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 173/23, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, with co-investors General Atlantic FT B.V., KIRKBI Invest A/S, Glitrafjord AS and certain other investors and management shareholders, through Kangaroo BidCo AS, have announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Kahoot! ASA (Kahoot) so that every one (1) Kahoot share held will entitle their holder to a cash payment of NOK 35 per share. On January 15, 2024, compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares of Kahoot was announced. The last trading day in Kahoot share is January 22, 2024. The share has been suspended from trading from January 16, 2024 until last trading day. As stipulated in the Rules and Regulations of NASDAQ Derivatives Markets A.3.4.8 the fair value adjustment shall be carried out in connection to the de-listing of the contract base, alternatively, when trading in the underlying share is considered insufficient to support related derivatives trading. The new expiration day has been set to January 23, 2024 andit will be reflected in the system from January 23, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will calculate the fair value for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Kahoot (KAHOT) according to the information provided in the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1189819