Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PT0V | ISIN: NO0010823131 | Ticker-Symbol: KAH
Frankfurt
16.01.24
08:01 Uhr
3,026 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAHOOT ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAHOOT ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0433,07007:00
0,0000,00008:00
GlobeNewswire
22.01.2024 | 09:11
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Kahoot due to offer (08/24)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 173/23, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, with
co-investors General Atlantic FT B.V., KIRKBI Invest A/S, Glitrafjord AS and
certain other investors and management shareholders, through Kangaroo BidCo AS,
have announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in
Kahoot! ASA (Kahoot) so that every one (1) Kahoot share held will entitle their
holder to a cash payment of NOK 35 per share. 

On January 15, 2024, compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares of Kahoot
was announced. The last trading day in Kahoot share is January 22, 2024. The
share has been suspended from trading from January 16, 2024 until last trading
day. 

As stipulated in the Rules and Regulations of NASDAQ Derivatives Markets
A.3.4.8 the fair value adjustment shall be carried out in connection to the
de-listing of the contract base, alternatively, when trading in the underlying
share is considered insufficient to support related derivatives trading. The
new expiration day has been set to January 23, 2024 andit will be reflected in
the system from January 23, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will calculate the
fair value for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Kahoot
(KAHOT) according to the information provided in the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1189819
Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.