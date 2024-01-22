Eine Auswahl der Redaktion von boersenradio.at und boerse-social.com: Austrian Stocks in English: Week 3 with losses for ATX, but gains for Addiko Bank, S Immo and AndritzWelcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly. Week 3 brought losses for the ATX, but Addiko Bank, S Immo and Andritz performed well. News came from Kontron, OMV, Kapsch TrafficCom, Austrian Post, SBO, Vienna Airport, Kontron, Andritz and AT&S., spoken by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...