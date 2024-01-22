OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

OSE has refreshed its outlook for 2024, including the commencement of the confirmatory Phase III trial for lead asset Tedopi (an off-the-shelf, neoepitope-based cancer vaccine) in second-line non-small cell lung cancer (Q224 in the US and extension to European sites in H224), with the recent FDA review and slight timeline adjustment for its lead immuno-inflammation asset, OSE-127, currently in a Phase II trial for ulcerative colitis (UC). Across these proprietary programmes and alongside ongoing partnered programmes, we believe 2024 will be an active year for OSE, with several anticipated milestones and catalysts.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...