Van Lanschot Kempen NV announces intention to issue Additional Tier 1 notes

Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 22 January 2024



Van Lanschot Kempen today announced its intention to issue €100 million of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) notes in PerpNC5.7 format. The transaction will be executed in the foreseeable future, subject to market conditions, and the notes will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam. Currently, Van Lanschot Kempen has an AT1 instrument coming up for a first optional redemption on 1 April 2024.

Van Lanschot Kempen has mandated Morgan Stanley as sole lead manager for this transaction.

With this announcement, Van Lanschot Kempen is publishing additional figures related to the maximum distributable amounts (MDA) as of 30 June 2023, and 30 September 2023.

As at 30 June 2023 CET1

(consolidated) Tier 1

(consolidated) Total capital

(consolidated) Maximum distributable amounts (MDA) threshold (%) 9.9% 12.0% 14.9% Capital ratios (%) 21.6% 23.9% 27.4% Risk-weighted assets (€ million) 4,274 MDA to buffer (%) 11.7% 11.7% 11.7% MDA to buffer (€ million) 500 500 500 As at 30 September 2023 CET1 (solo / consolidated) Tier 1 (solo / consolidated) Total capital (solo / consolidated) Maximum distributable amounts (MDA) threshold (%) 10.2% / 10.8% 12.5% / 13.2% 15.5% / 16.5% Capital ratios (%) 16.3% / 18.9% 18.2% / 21.1% 21.0% / 24.6% Risk-weighted assets (€ million) 5,398 / 4,372 MDA to buffer (%) 6.1% / 8.1% 5.7% / 7.9% 5.5% / 7.9% MDA to buffer (€ million) 332 / 354 309 / 347 296 / 347

