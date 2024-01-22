According to new figures from Germany's network grid operator, the country reached 81.3 GW of installed PV capacity at the end of December.From pv magazine Germany Germany deployed 14.28 GW of new PV systems in 2023, according to the latest statistics released by the country's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). Germany's new PV additions reached 7.19 GW in 2022, 5.26 GW in 2021, 3.94 GW in 2019, 2.96 GW in 2018, and 1.75 GW in 2017. At the end of December 2023, around 3.67 million PV systems were operating in Germany with a combined capacity of 81.3 GW. The Bundesnetzagentur said that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...