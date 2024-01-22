An international group of researchers has developed an electronic device that is said to effectively mitigate hotspots in PV modules. It uses two current comparators, two NPN transistors, and a current mirror circuit to identify anomalies in the current flow and enable precise control of the input and output current via a purely resistive element.An international research team has fabricated an electronic circuit that can reportedly reduce hotspot formation and increase energy yield in photovoltaic modules. The proposed system utilizes two current comparators, two NPN transistors, and a current ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...