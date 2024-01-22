January 1, 2024 marks an historic milestone for Crédit Commercial de France. Founded in 1917, CCF is now making its return to the French market

CCF remains true to its initial ambition by providing high-end personalized support to its clients. The cornerstone of its mission lies in prioritizing customer relationships, emphasizing the agility and simplicity of processes, and placing these principles at the core of its purpose and activities.

As the bank opens a new chapter, the same relationship managers continue to support customers in their financial and wealth projects.

CCF Group demonstrates a robust financial profile, characterized by a balance sheet exceeding 30 billion euros and a high-quality asset portfolio. The Group has a resilient financial profile, with a core capital ratio of more than 15% of CET1 and over 10 billion euros of available liquidity.

Regulatory News:

An iconic player in the banking landscape since created in 1917 and still deeply anchored in the collective memory of the French, CCF embarks on a new and exciting journey in 2024, positioning itself as a wealth bank with a human scale. CCF provides tailored-made support to both individuals and professionals, offering a combination of relational excellence, expertise, and a commitment to fluidity and simplicity.

Chad Leat, Chairman of the Group CCF Board of Directors, declares:

"I am very proud to announce the completion of the acquisition of HSBC Continental Europe's retail banking activities and the reintroduction of the CCF brand, a storied French brand associated with quality, trust and success. The Group reaffirms its historical dedication to delivering exemplary retail banking and wealth management services. On behalf of the Board, I want to congratulate the entire CCF team, from branches to head offices, for the terrific work in the past two years to make this historic operation come true."

Niccolo Ubertalli, CEO of CCF Group, comments:

"We are ready to relaunch the prestigious CCF on the French market, capitalizing on an extremely solid financial foundation in terms of capital and liquidity. I warmly thank the Board for its support and trust throughout this monumental effort and the CCF Group team for its resilience and dedication. Let me welcome our customers and thank them for their trust: all our teams are fully mobilized to support them in the best conditions and to build with them their financial and patrimonial projects of tomorrow."

CCF, a recognized player in the French banking history

For over a century, CCF has been at the forefront of delivering personalized and innovative wealth banking and financial products and services tailored for high-end clients. Leveraging the expertise of its relationship managers, the bank provides support to its customers at all important moments of their journeys and projects, through a privileged relationship of trust, as close as possible to their needs.

A solid and reliable bank, committed to its customers

To support its customers in an efficient and meaningful way in their daily lives, CCF focuses on relational excellence, a core value of the company and a priority shared by the teams.

At CCF, customers benefit from a stable and accessible relationship manager, marking it easier to understand each individual's needs and expectations on a daily basis. The support is based on the simplicity and effectiveness of exchanges, coupled with the expertise, knowledge and mastery of the offered solutions.

CCF leverages a robust network of 244 branches and a team of nearly 3,500 employees, ready to serve 800 000 customers. The bank manages assets of nearly 24 billion euros, 15 billion euros in customer loans and 20 billion euros in deposits.

CCF Group, that includes activities of specialized financing, has a balance sheet exceeding 30 billion euros characterized by a high-quality asset base (CCF non-performing loans ratio is less than 1,5%). Its solvency is robust, featuring CET1 basic capital ratio exceeding 15% at acquisition. Its financial strength is further reinforced by high liquidity, with a cash position of around 10 billion euros.

CCF's objective is to progressively broaden the range of solutions offered in the management of their accounts, their financial projects, and their assets, by leveraging on the expertise of the best actors in the French market.

About CCF

Created in 1917, CCF opens a new chapter in its history on 1 January 2024.

French, wealth and human scale bank, CCF offers tailor-made support to individuals and professionals. CCF provides relational excellence, expertise as well as fluidity and simplicity.

CCF has its headquarters located at 103 rue de Grenelle, Paris 75007 and has a network of banking branches throughout France.

More information on ccf.fr

About CCF Group

CCF Group is a century-old French banking group which is made up of retail banking and specialized financing activities whose mission is to support its customers in bringing their projects to life. CCF Group is convinced of its role to play as an employer and as a banker in society, and has made strong commitments around three areas: quality of work life, diversity and inclusion, as well as environment.

CCF Group also benefits from a strong governance, with a Board of Directors and a Management Committee made up of experienced members.

Retail banking activities are operated under CCF brand, which has a network of branches across France.

Specialized financing activities focus on lending to individuals as well as specialized financing for businesses.

CCF Group operates in France and its headquarters are located at 103 rue de Grenelle, Paris 75007.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240118640014/en/

Contacts:

Isabelle Duvernay isabelle.duvernay@ccf.fr 0033 7 86 96 93 12

Stéphanie Tabouis stephanie.tabouis@publicisconsultants.com 0033 6 03 84 05 03