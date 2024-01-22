Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
22.01.2024 | 11:11
181 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Kindred due to offer (09/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Kindred Group plc
(Kindred) published on January 22, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

La Française des Jeux SA ("FDJ") have announced a voluntary cash offer to
acquire all outstanding Swedish Depository Receipts (further referred to as
shares) in Kindred so that every one (1) Kindred share held will entitle their
holder to a cash payment of SEK 130 per share. If Kindred, as a result of the
offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in
the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives
trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Kindred (KIND) and (2)
settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the information provided in
the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1189884
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
