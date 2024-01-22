TRX Gold Corporation Announces Ticker Symbol Change on the Toronto Stock Exchange to "TRX"

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRX Gold Corporation (TSX: TNX) (NYSE American: TRX) (the "Company" or "TRX Gold") is announcing today that the Company's common shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange will begin trading under the symbol "TRX" effective Thursday January 25, 2024. The new Canadian ticker symbol will now match the Company's US ticker symbol, currently trading as "TRX" on the NYSE American exchange. This change is meant to provide better alignment of the Company's brand within Canadian and United States capital markets.



No action is required by the Company's shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change, as its respective CUSIP number will remain unchanged.

About TRX Gold Corporation

TRX Gold is rapidly advancing the Buckreef Gold Project. Anchored by a Mineral Resource published in May 20201, the project currently hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 35.88 MT at 1.77 g/t gold containing 2,036,280 ounces of gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 17.8 MT at 1.11 g/t gold for 635,540 ounces of gold. The leadership team is focused on creating both near-term and long-term shareholder value by increasing gold production to generate positive cash flow. The positive cash flow will be utilized for exploratory drilling with the goal of increasing the current gold Resource base and advancing the Sulphide Ore Project which represents 90% of current gold Resources. TRX Gold's actions are led by the highest ESG standards, evidenced by the relationships and programs that the Company has developed during its nearly two decades of presence in Geita Region, Tanzania.

