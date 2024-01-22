Amer Sports, Inc. ("Amer Sports"), a global group of iconic sports and outdoor brands, announced today the launch of its initial public offering of 100,000,000 ordinary shares. In connection with the offering, Amer Sports has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15,000,000 ordinary shares to cover over-allotments. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $16.00 and $18.00 per share. Amer Sports has been approved to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AS".

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank, Baird, BNP PARIBAS, CICC, CLSA, Evercore ISI, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities and HSBC are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering. Blaylock Van, LLC, Drexel Hamilton, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez Co., Inc., Siebert Williams Shank and Tigress Financial Partners are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC, 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 800-294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; or Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The proposed offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.

About Amer Sports, Inc.

Amer Sports is a global group of iconic sports and outdoor brands, including Arc'teryx, Salomon, Wilson, Peak Performance, and Atomic. Our brands are creators of exceptional apparel, footwear, equipment, protective gear, and accessories that we believe give our consumers the confidence and comfort to excel.

With over 10,800 employees globally, Amer Sports' purpose is to elevate the world through sport and to inspire people to lead better, healthier lives. Our vision is to be the global leader in premium sports and outdoor brands. With corporate offices in Helsinki, Munich, Kraków, and Shanghai, we have operations in 41 countries and our products are sold in 100+ countries. Our revenue in 2022 was $3.5 billion.

Source: Amer Sports, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240121752242/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Anu Sirkiä

anu.sirkia@amersports.com