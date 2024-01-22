Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2024) - Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (FSE: MOPA) ("Moneta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), an independent proxy advisory firm who provides voting recommendations to institutional shareholders, has recommended that Moneta shareholders vote FOR the proposed special resolutions at the upcoming meetings to be held on January 29, 2024 (the "Meetings") for Moneta and Nighthawk Gold Inc. ("Nighthawk") shareholders to approve the proposed plan of arrangement pursuant to which Moneta will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Nighthawk (the "Transaction"). For more information, please visit www.monetagold.com.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta is a Canadian-based gold exploration company whose primary focus is on advancing its 100% wholly owned Tower Gold project, located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario, Canada's most prolific gold producing camp. The September 2022, PEA study outlined a combined open pit and underground mining and a 7.0 million tonne per annum conventional leach operation over a 24-year mine life, with 4.6 Moz of recovered gold, generating an after-tax NPV5% of $1,066M, IRR of 31.7%, and a 2.6-year payback at a gold price US$1,600/oz. Tower Gold hosts an estimated gold mineral resource of 4.5 Moz indicated and 8.3 Moz inferred. Moneta is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and a focus on the current resource upgrade drilling program, while conducting all business activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Ardem Keshishian, VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (416) 471-5463; Email: info@monetagold.com

Website: www.monetagold.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.monetagold.com or email us at info@monetagold.com.

