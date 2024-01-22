Acorai AB: Heart Failure start-up, Acorai, closes oversubscribed $4m funding round

HELSINGBORG, Sweden, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Acorai, a start-up medical device manufacturer from Sweden, has announced closing an oversubscribed series seed equity round. Acorai secured more than $4.5m in funding to finance its clinical studies and move towards regulatory approval, which comes off the back of €2.3m in non-dilutive grant and €10m in future equity financing from the European Innovation Council (EIC).

The round was led by Solardis Health Ventures, with participation from KHP Ventures, , Carma Fund and other US investors. Significant follow-on investment was taken from existing investors from across Sweden and the EU.

Acorai in 2024

After designation as a Breakthrough Device by the US FDA in August 2023, Acorai started its global clinical study, CAPTURE-HF, and aims to have its monitoring system ready for clinical use. Concluding in 2024, the study aims to demonstrate the performance of the device through a 1200-patient catheterization study.

The Chief Clinical Advisor to Acorai, Dr Andrew J Sauer, commented, "With CAPTURE-HF, the team has really focused on the science to enable the fullest use of this device when it hits the market. This funding further validates that Acorai is a uniquely positioned company to change the paradigm of how patients with heart failure are managed in traditional and acute care settings. To my knowledge, this is the only company that has recognized and is adequately addressing the glaringly obvious unmet need within the acute heart failure workflow". He added, "Raising capital in this environment is tougher than it was even 18 months ago, so it's a huge achievement of the management team and an example of how truly scalable this platform could be in the right hands … congrats"

Acorai's journey to a Series A raise

The Team, led by Filip Peters, Jakob Gelberg, Kasper Bourdette, and Matthew Mace, is planning the completion of their study in 2024, and through active engagement with regulators, Acorai is targeting US market access by 2025.

The focus now is to complete clinical testing, targeting a larger capital raise ahead of commercial launch in 2025. Acorai will continue to have a presence at conferences through 2024 with upcoming trips to THT, Boston and ACC, Atlanta for CSO Matthew Mace and CEO Filip Peters presenting at VIVE in Los Angeles in February and the LSI Emerging Medtech conference in Dana Point in March.

e-mail hello@acorai.com to get in touch or set up a meeting.

About Acorai

Acorai is developing a non-invasive intracardiac pressure monitoring device to improve heart failure management for more than 64 million patients worldwide. Acorai's Monitoring system was designated a breakthrough device by the FDA in 2023 and is built upon the patented SAVE Sensor System, a proprietary, non-invasive hardware & machine learning platform.

Acorai is backed by Solardis Health Ventures, KHP Ventures, GA Investors, , and Life Science Invest with a seasoned medical device team and corporate advisory board with experiences from GE Healthcare, Verily & Abbott, and has established clinical partnerships with world-leading hospitals.

Visit https://acorai.com/ to learn more about Acorai's potential to become the new standard in heart failure management and a leader in non-invasive patient care.

