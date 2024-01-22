Aton Resources, Inc.: Aton Announces the Appointment of New Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Aton Resources Inc. (TSX-V:AAN) ("Aton" or the "Company") is pleased to provide investors with a corporate update on the re-organisation of its management team at its Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat" or the "Concession"), in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Highlights:

Robert Parr has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer, and will be responsible for overseeing the development of the mining projects at the Abu Marawat Concession;

Tonno Vahk will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, to allow him to concentrate fully on a more traditional CEO role;

Javier Orduña will become Aton's Chief Geologist, and will have responsibility for all the Company's geological operations, with Paul Angus promoted to Exploration Manager and taking more direct responsibility for management of the programmes within the retained exploration areas;

In Egypt, Cherif Barakat will assume the role of General Manager and Country Manager, and will be responsible for the Company's in-country administrative activities and Government relations, while Samy Nabil Donkol becomes Operations Manager, assuming responsibility for all operations, logistics and security matters.

"Aton is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Parr as our new COO, who will be responsible for driving the mining projects forwards at Abu Marawat, now that we have been awarded the mining licence in Egypt, and we start the transition from being a pure exploration company to a mining company" said Tonno Vahk, CEO. "This transition also allows us to re-organise and strengthen the management team at corporate level and in Egypt, as we move towards creating the JV company that will operate the exploitation lease at Abu Marawat. Rob joins us as a highly experienced mining engineer with over 30 years of global experience, after having started his career in Australia. Rob comes to Aton with a wealth of experience in investment analysis, strategic planning, business transformation, feasibility studies, and new mine construction and mining operations. Rob has worked with several major mining companies during his career including Newmont, Rio Tinto, Perseus and Western Mining, and has recently held COO roles in Africa and South America. Cherif Barakat will become the General Manager, which will allow me to step back from a hands-on role in Egypt and to focus more fully on a traditional CEO role. Javier Orduña, Paul Angus and Samy Nabil, after having successfully led us to the issuance of the exploitation lease at Abu Marawat, will continue to head up the exploration and operations team in Egypt as the Company transitions to becoming a mining company and looks to evaluate other possible opportunities within Egypt and the wider region."

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin's world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the Rodruin deposit in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Semna and Sir Bakis. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. The Abu Marawat exploitation lease is 57.66 km2 in size, covering the Hamama West and Rodruin mineral deposits, and was established In January 2024 and is valid for an initial period of 20 years. The Concession also includes an additional 255.0 km2 of exploration areas at Abu Marawat, retained for a further period of 4 years from January 2024. Abu Marawat is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:

TONNO VAHK

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 604 318 0390

Email: info@atonresources.com

SOURCE: Aton Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com