CGI Inc.: CGI and Körber announce global partnership to enable pharmaceutical and life sciences clients to improve production operations

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest business and IT consulting companies in the world, today announced a partnership with Körber aimed at enabling pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to improve their production processes by combining CGI's end-to-end services with Körber's Werum PAS-X Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Suite. The global partnership is designed to help clients increase efficiency, accuracy, and safety in pharma products and enhance decision-making through access to real-time data.

"CGI works side-by-side with clients to transform data into actionable insights to drive smart, sustainable and resilient operations," said Tim Hurlebaus President, U.S. Commercial & State Government operations and global executive sponsor for CGI's health and life sciences business. "This includes combining the benefits of MES and Industry 5.0 to gather rich insights to enable operational excellence. Our partnership with Körber complements our offerings portfolio, enabling us to deliver innovative new services and solutions to support the needs of our pharma and life sciences clients."

Körber's platform serves as a digital, real-time process controller to shorten time-to-market, lower production costs and enable a more patient-centric approach, improving outcomes and leading to improved health. Compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices, PAS-X MES presents a comprehensive view of data from diverse integrated systems, enabling faster and more informed decisions, which can be a critical advantage in an industry where timing and accuracy are paramount.

"Our PAS-X Products and Service Suites facilitate seamless digital transformation projects at our customers globally. By combining forces with CGI's global presence, expertise and complementary service portfolio in pharma and life sciences, we can offer a unique and compelling value proposition. CGI is one of the key partners to continue to expand our offering to our global customers" says Jan-Henrik Dieckert, COO Software, Körber Business Area Pharma.

Embedding robust IT and operational technology (OT) security, CGI's business consulting and MES services expertise enables faster, more seamless, and operationally integrated implementation of the platform, including transformation through technical integration, data migration, and organizational change management and adoption.

"In our global client insights research, pharma and life sciences executives said optimizing operations is their top business priority. CGI serves as a trusted advisor to help them achieve this priority through ROI-led digitization investments," said Maiken Lykke, Senior Vice-President, CGI Denmark. "We work collaboratively with clients to build solutions that tailor the right mix of services and technologies for their needs. We are pleased to partner with Körber to address the unique client challenges in this industry."

CGI delivers clinical and IT solutions for 11 of the top 20 global biotech and pharmaceutical companies, including helping these organizations optimize their processes; launch new therapies for cancer and rare diseases; and drive digital transformation across their research & development, manufacturing and commercial functions globally.

