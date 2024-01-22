HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bank of Hawai'i Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per common share of $4.14 for the full year of 2023 compared with diluted earnings per common share of $5.48 for the full year of 2022. An industry-wide FDIC Special Assessment resulted in a $14.7 million charge in the fourth quarter of 2023 which negatively impacted diluted earnings per common share by $0.29. Net income for the year was $171.2 million, down 24.2% from the previous year. The return on average common equity for the full year of 2023 was 13.89% compared with 17.83% in 2022.

"Bank of Hawai'i managed through a challenging economic environment in 2023 and delivered strong financial results," said Peter Ho, Chairman, President, and CEO. "Over the past year, we have demonstrated the resilience of our brand, deposit base and distinct business model. Total deposits were up 2.1% from the prior year and our credit quality remained excellent with non-performing assets of 0.08% at quarter end and net charge offs of 0.05% in the quarter. Our noninterest income held steady and we continued to demonstrate disciplined expense management. We focused on strengthening our balance sheet during the year and we are well positioned to deliver strong results in 2024."

Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.72, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $1.17 in the previous quarter and $1.50 in the same quarter of 2022. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $30.4 million, down 36.5% from the previous quarter and down 50.4% from the same quarter of 2022. The return on average common equity for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 9.55% compared with 15.38% in the previous quarter and 21.28% in the same quarter of 2022.

Financial Highlights

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $115.8 million, a decrease of 4.3% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 17.7% from the same quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to higher funding costs, partially offset by higher earning asset yields.

Net interest margin was 2.13% in the fourth quarter of 2023, unchanged from the previous quarter and a decrease of 47 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. Net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 was negatively impacted by higher funding costs, partially offset by higher earning asset yields.

The average yield on loans and leases was 4.54% in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 20 basis points from the prior quarter and up 73 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average yield on total earning assets was 3.85% in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 13 basis points from the prior quarter and up 68 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.30% in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 35 basis points from the prior quarter and up 161 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average cost of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, was 1.67%, up 27 basis points from the prior quarter and up 121 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The changes in yields and rates over the linked quarter and year over year period reflected the higher rate environment, including higher benchmark interest rates.

Noninterest income was $42.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 16.0% from the previous quarter and an increase of 2.7% from the same period in 2022. Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2023 included a $14.7 million gain from the early termination of private repurchase agreements, partially offset by a $4.6 million net loss related to investment securities sales and a negative $0.8 million adjustment related to a change in the Visa Class B conversion ratio. Adjusted for these items in the prior quarter, noninterest income increased by 3.0% quarter over quarter.

Noninterest expense was $116.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 9.8% from the previous quarter and an increase of 12.9% from the same quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 included an industry-wide FDIC Special Assessment of $14.7 million and $1.7 million of expense savings that are not expected to recur in 2024. Noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2023 included separation expenses of $2.1 million and extraordinary expenses related to the Maui wildfires of $0.4 million. Adjusted core noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $102.9 million, down slightly from adjusted noninterest expense in the previous quarter and up 0.2% from the noninterest expense in the same period in 2022.

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 23.25% compared with 24.76% in the previous quarter and 22.40% during the same quarter of 2022. The decrease in the effective tax rate on a linked quarter basis was mainly due to discrete tax items recognized in the fourth quarter. The year over year increase was primarily due to tax benefits in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to our agreement to sell assets that terminated certain leveraged leases.

Asset Quality

The Company's overall asset quality remained strong during the fourth quarter of 2023. Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.5 million compared with $2.0 million in the previous quarter and $0.2 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Total non-performing assets were $11.7 million at December 31, 2023, up $0.2 million from September 30, 2023 and down $0.9 million from December 31, 2022. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.08% at the end of the quarter, unchanged from the end of the prior quarter and a decrease of 1 basis point from the same quarter of 2022.

Net loan and lease charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2023 were $1.7 million or 5 basis points annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2023 were comprised of charge-offs of $3.5 million partially offset by recoveries of $1.8 million. Compared to the prior quarter, net loan and lease charge-offs decreased by $0.3 million or 1 basis point annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding. Compared to the same quarter of 2022, net loan and lease charge-offs decreased by $0.1 million.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $146.4 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.1 million from September 30, 2023 and an increase of $2.0 million from December 31, 2022. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.05% at the end of the quarter, up 1 basis point from the end of the prior quarter and down 1 basis point from the same quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $23.7 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of 0.8% from September 30, 2023 and an increase of 0.5% from December 31, 2022. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in funds sold. The increase from the same period in 2022 was primarily due to increases in funds sold and loans and leases partially offset by a decrease in investment securities.

The investment securities portfolio was $7.4 billion at December 31, 2023, a decrease of 0.9% from September 30, 2023 and a decrease of 10.3% from December 31, 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter was mainly due to cashflows from the portfolio not being reinvested into securities. The decrease from the same period in 2022 was primarily due to $159.1 million of investment securities sold in the third quarter of 2023 and cashflows from the portfolio not being reinvested into securities. The investment portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises.

Total loans and leases were $14.0 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of 0.3% from September 30, 2023 and an increase of 2.3% from December 31, 2022. Total commercial loans were $5.8 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of 1.7% from the prior quarter and an increase of 5.7% from the same quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase in our commercial and industrial portfolio. Total consumer loans were $8.2 billion as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of 0.6% from the prior quarter and an increase of 0.1% from the same period in 2022.

Total deposits were $21.1 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of 1.2% from September 30, 2023 and an increase of 2.1% from December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits made up 29% of total deposit balances as of December 31, 2023, up from 27% as of September 30, 2023, and down from 33% as of December 31, 2022. Average total deposits were $20.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 1.0% from $20.5 billion in the prior quarter, and up 1.8% from $20.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. As of December 31, 2023, insured and uninsured but collateralized deposits represent 58% of total deposit balances, relatively flat from 58% as of September 30, 2023, and up from 57% as of December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2023, our readily available liquidity of $10.2 billion exceeded total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $8.9 billion.

Capital and Dividends

The Company's capital levels increased quarter over quarter and remain well above regulatory well-capitalized minimums.

The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.56% at December 31, 2023 compared with 12.53% at September 30, 2023 and 12.15% at December 31, 2022. The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 7.51% at December 31, 2023, up 29 basis points from 7.22% at September 30, 2023 and up 14 basis points from 7.37% at December 31, 2022. The increases from the prior quarter were due to an increase in Tier 1 capital as a result of retained earnings growth and a decrease in average total assets. The increases from the same period in 2022 were mainly due to an increase in Tier 1 capital as a result of retained earnings growth.

No shares of common stock were repurchased under the share repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2023. Total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $126.0 million at December 31, 2023.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on March 14, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2024.

On January 5, 2024, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend payment of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share, on its preferred stock. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "BOH.PRA." The dividend will be payable on February 1, 2024 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock as of the close of business on January 16, 2024.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights Table 1 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 For the Period: Operating Results Net Interest Income $ 115,785 $ 120,937 $ 140,738 $ 497,025 $ 540,558 Provision for Credit Losses 2,500 2,000 200 9,000 (7,800 ) Total Noninterest Income 42,283 50,334 41,172 176,609 157,541 Total Noninterest Expense 115,962 105,601 102,703 437,518 415,265 Pre-Provision Net Revenue 42,106 65,670 79,207 236,116 282,834 Net Income 30,396 47,903 61,307 171,202 225,804 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders 1 28,427 45,934 59,338 163,326 217,928 Basic Earnings Per Common Share 0.72 1.17 1.51 4.16 5.50 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.72 1.17 1.50 4.14 5.48 Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.70 0.70 0.70 2.80 2.80 Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 0.51 % 0.78 % 1.05 % 0.71 % 0.98 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 8.86 13.92 18.91 12.63 16.10 Return on Average Common Equity 9.55 15.38 21.28 13.89 17.83 Efficiency Ratio 2 73.36 61.66 56.46 64.95 59.49 Net Interest Margin 3 2.13 2.13 2.60 2.24 2.50 Dividend Payout Ratio 4 97.22 59.83 46.36 67.31 50.91 Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 5.80 5.60 5.56 5.66 6.10 Average Balances Average Loans and Leases $ 13,906,114 $ 13,903,214 $ 13,452,791 $ 13,851,551 $ 12,896,510 Average Assets 23,449,215 24,387,421 23,147,398 23,954,186 23,006,671 Average Deposits 20,704,070 20,492,082 20,341,327 20,412,378 20,550,739 Average Shareholders' Equity 1,360,641 1,365,143 1,286,291 1,355,536 1,402,533 Per Share of Common Stock Book Value $ 31.05 $ 29.78 $ 28.54 $ 31.05 $ 28.54 Tangible Book Value 30.25 28.99 27.75 30.25 27.75 Market Value Closing 72.46 49.69 77.56 72.46 77.56 High 75.19 58.63 82.87 81.73 92.38 Low 45.56 39.02 70.15 30.83 70.15 December 31, September 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 As of Period End: Balance Sheet Totals Loans and Leases $ 13,965,026 $ 13,919,491 $ 13,646,420 Total Assets 23,733,296 23,549,785 23,606,877 Total Deposits 21,055,045 20,802,309 20,615,696 Other Debt 560,190 560,217 410,294 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,414,242 1,363,840 1,316,995 Asset Quality Non-Performing Assets $ 11,747 $ 11,519 $ 12,647 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases 146,403 145,263 144,439 Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 5 1.05 % 1.04 % 1.06 % Capital Ratios 6 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.33 % 11.29 % 10.92 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.56 12.53 12.15 Total Capital Ratio 13.60 13.56 13.17 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 7.51 7.22 7.37 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 5.96 5.79 5.58 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 7 5.07 4.90 4.69 Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 7 8.45 8.10 7.76 Non-Financial Data Full-Time Equivalent Employees 1,899 1,919 2,076 Branches 51 51 51 ATMs 318 320 320

1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report. 2 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income). 3 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets. 4 Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share. 5 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases. 6 Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2023 are preliminary. 7 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is defined by the Company as common shareholders' equity minus goodwill. See Table 2 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Table 2 December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 1,414,242 $ 1,363,840 $ 1,316,995 Less: Preferred Stock 180,000 180,000 180,000 Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Common Equity $ 1,202,725 $ 1,152,323 $ 1,105,478 Total Assets $ 23,733,296 $ 23,549,785 $ 23,606,877 Less: Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Assets $ 23,701,779 $ 23,518,268 $ 23,575,360 Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance with prescribed regulatory requirements 1 $ 14,226,780 $ 14,222,825 $ 14,238,798 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 5.96 % 5.79 % 5.58 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 5.07 % 4.90 % 4.69 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 1 12.56 % 12.53 % 12.15 % Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 1 8.45 % 8.10 % 7.76 % 1 Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2023 are preliminary.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Table 3 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases $ 158,324 $ 151,245 $ 128,683 $ 590,611 $ 439,798 Income on Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 22,782 23,552 18,476 93,528 70,555 Held-to-Maturity 22,589 22,838 23,708 92,750 81,490 Deposits 23 18 13 86 32 Funds Sold 5,705 12,828 1,093 28,294 4,274 Other 924 1,464 340 5,106 1,217 Total Interest Income 210,347 211,945 172,313 810,375 597,366 Interest Expense Deposits 87,121 72,153 23,494 250,847 39,678 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 1,459 4,034 4,289 16,306 12,600 Funds Purchased - - 318 888 417 Short-Term Borrowings - - 1,978 5,713 2,070 Other Debt 5,982 14,821 1,496 39,596 2,043 Total Interest Expense 94,562 91,008 31,575 313,350 56,808 Net Interest Income 115,785 120,937 140,738 497,025 540,558 Provision for Credit Losses 2,500 2,000 200 9,000 (7,800 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 113,285 118,937 140,538 488,025 548,358 Noninterest Income Trust and Asset Management 11,144 10,548 10,652 43,597 43,803 Mortgage Banking 1,016 1,059 991 4,255 5,980 Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 7,949 7,843 7,513 31,116 29,620 Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges 13,774 13,824 13,906 55,556 54,914 Investment Securities Losses, Net (1,619 ) (6,734 ) (1,124 ) (11,455 ) (6,111 ) Annuity and Insurance 1,271 1,156 1,087 4,736 3,782 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 3,176 2,749 2,475 11,643 9,968 Other 5,572 19,889 5,672 37,161 15,585 Total Noninterest Income 42,283 50,334 41,172 176,609 157,541 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Benefits 53,991 58,825 57,639 234,079 235,270 Net Occupancy 9,734 10,327 9,499 39,924 39,441 Net Equipment 9,826 9,477 9,942 40,251 38,374 Data Processing 4,948 4,706 4,579 18,836 18,362 Professional Fees 5,079 3,846 3,958 17,459 14,557 FDIC Insurance 18,545 3,361 1,774 28,313 6,546 Other 13,839 15,059 15,312 58,656 62,715 Total Noninterest Expense 115,962 105,601 102,703 437,518 415,265 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 39,606 63,670 79,007 227,116 290,634 Provision for Income Taxes 9,210 15,767 17,700 55,914 64,830 Net Income $ 30,396 $ 47,903 $ 61,307 $ 171,202 $ 225,804 Preferred Stock Dividends 1,969 1,969 1,969 7,877 7,877 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 28,427 $ 45,934 $ 59,338 $ 163,325 $ 217,927 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.72 $ 1.17 $ 1.51 $ 4.16 $ 5.50 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.72 $ 1.17 $ 1.50 $ 4.14 $ 5.48 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 2.80 $ 2.80 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares 39,303,525 39,274,626 39,395,338 39,274,291 39,601,089 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 39,539,191 39,420,531 39,618,896 39,428,912 39,788,002

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Table 4 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income $ 30,396 $ 47,903 $ 61,307 $ 171,202 $ 225,804 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investment Securities 43,357 (18,264 ) 5,677 36,152 (376,694 ) Defined Benefit Plans 1,566 84 7,359 1,818 8,418 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 44,923 (18,180 ) 13,036 37,970 (368,276 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 75,319 $ 29,723 $ 74,343 $ 209,172 $ (142,472 )

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Condition Table 5 December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 2,761 $ 4,676 $ 3,724 Funds Sold 690,112 386,086 81,364 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 2,408,933 2,387,324 2,844,823 Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $4,253,637; $4,104,469; and $4,615,393) 4,997,335 5,088,013 5,414,139 Loans Held for Sale 3,124 1,450 1,035 Loans and Leases 13,965,026 13,919,491 13,646,420 Allowance for Credit Losses (146,403 ) (145,263 ) (144,439 ) Net Loans and Leases 13,818,623 13,774,228 13,501,981 Total Earning Assets 21,920,888 21,641,777 21,847,066 Cash and Due from Banks 308,071 261,464 316,679 Premises and Equipment, Net 194,855 196,094 206,777 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 86,110 86,896 92,307 Accrued Interest Receivable 66,525 65,541 61,002 Foreclosed Real Estate 2,098 1,040 1,040 Mortgage Servicing Rights 20,880 21,273 22,619 Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 462,894 458,260 453,882 Other Assets 639,458 785,923 573,988 Total Assets $ 23,733,296 $ 23,549,785 $ 23,606,877 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-Bearing Demand $ 6,058,554 $ 5,687,442 $ 6,714,982 Interest-Bearing Demand 3,749,717 3,925,469 4,232,567 Savings 8,189,472 8,530,384 7,962,410 Time 3,057,302 2,659,014 1,705,737 Total Deposits 21,055,045 20,802,309 20,615,696 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 150,490 150,490 725,490 Other Debt 560,190 560,217 410,294 Operating Lease Liabilities 94,693 95,453 100,526 Retirement Benefits Payable 23,673 26,074 26,991 Accrued Interest Payable 41,023 33,434 9,698 Taxes Payable 7,636 6,965 7,104 Other Liabilities 386,304 511,003 394,083 Total Liabilities 22,319,054 22,185,945 22,289,882 Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 180,000 shares; issued / outstanding: December 31, 2023; September 30, 2023; and December 31, 2022 - 180,000) 180,000 180,000 180,000 Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued / outstanding: December 31, 2023 - 58,755,465 / 39,753,138; September 30, 2023 - 58,767,820 / 39,748,700; and December 31, 2022 - 58,733,625 / 39,835,750) 583 583 582 Capital Surplus 636,422 632,425 620,578 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (396,688 ) (441,611 ) (434,658 ) Retained Earnings 2,107,569 2,108,702 2,055,912 Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: December 31, 2023 - 19,002,327; September 30, 2023 - 19,019,120; and December 31, 2022 - 18,897,875) (1,113,644 ) (1,116,259 ) (1,105,419 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,414,242 1,363,840 1,316,995 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 23,733,296 $ 23,549,785 $ 23,606,877

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity Table 6 Accumulated Other Preferred Common Comprehensive Shares Preferred Shares Common Capital Income Retained Treasury (dollars in thousands) Outstanding Stock Outstanding Stock Surplus (Loss) Earnings Stock Total Balance as of December 31, 2021 180,000 $ 180,000 40,253,193 $ 581 $ 602,508 $ (66,382 ) $ 1,950,375 $ (1,055,471 ) $ 1,611,611 Net Income - - - - - - 225,804 - 225,804 Other Comprehensive Loss - - - - - (368,276 ) - - (368,276 ) Share-Based Compensation - - - - 16,066 - - - 16,066 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans and Related Tax Benefits - - 272,007 1 2,004 - 167 5,115 7,287 Common Stock Repurchased - - (689,450 ) - - - - (55,063 ) (55,063 ) Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.80 per share) - - - - - - (112,557 ) - (112,557 ) Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock - - - - - - (7,877 ) - (7,877 ) Balance as of December 31, 2022 180,000 $ 180,000 39,835,750 $ 582 $ 620,578 $ (434,658 ) $ 2,055,912 $ (1,105,419 ) $ 1,316,995 Net Income - $ - - $ - $ - $ - $ 171,202 $ - $ 171,202 Other Comprehensive Income - - - - - 37,970 - - 37,970 Share-Based Compensation - - - - 15,656 - - - 15,656 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans and Related Tax Benefits - - 130,286 1 188 - 127 6,065 6,381 Common Stock Repurchased - - (212,898 ) - - - - (14,290 ) (14,290 ) Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.80 per share) - - - - - - (111,795 ) - (111,795 ) Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock - - - - - - (7,877 ) - (7,877 ) Balance as of December 31, 2023 180,000 $ 180,000 39,753,138 $ 583 $ 636,422 $ (396,688 ) $ 2,107,569 $ (1,113,644 ) $ 1,414,242

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1 Table 7a Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / (dollars in millions) Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 4.3 $ - 2.08 % $ 2.9 $ - 2.40 % $ 2.2 $ - 2.32 % Funds Sold 415.0 5.7 5.38 944.8 12.8 5.31 118.1 1.2 3.62 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 2,362.4 22.8 3.84 2,605.4 23.5 3.60 2,593.5 18.4 2.83 Non-Taxable 1.8 - 1.90 3.5 - 3.21 7.5 0.1 4.14 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 5,013.6 22.4 1.79 5,118.6 22.7 1.77 5,401.9 23.5 1.74 Non-Taxable 34.9 0.2 2.10 35.0 0.2 2.10 35.4 0.2 2.10 Total Investment Securities 7,412.7 45.4 2.45 7,762.5 46.4 2.39 8,038.3 42.2 2.10 Loans Held for Sale 3.8 0.1 6.89 3.8 0.1 6.28 3.3 - 5.65 Loans and Leases 3 Commercial and Industrial 1,603.5 21.3 5.27 1,515.0 18.9 4.96 1,379.9 14.8 4.25 Paycheck Protection Program 11.9 - 1.36 13.1 - 1.32 21.3 0.1 2.30 Commercial Mortgage 3,760.1 51.5 5.42 3,792.6 51.1 5.35 3,627.4 40.6 4.44 Construction 279.5 4.8 6.84 241.9 3.7 6.09 246.9 3.3 5.29 Commercial Lease Financing 60.1 0.3 1.95 62.6 0.3 1.84 72.0 0.3 1.49 Residential Mortgage 4,676.0 45.1 3.86 4,715.3 42.8 3.62 4,617.9 38.9 3.37 Home Equity 2,276.2 20.9 3.65 2,283.5 20.1 3.49 2,207.7 17.9 3.23 Automobile 845.7 8.6 4.02 868.0 8.2 3.75 851.1 7.0 3.29 Other 4 393.1 6.3 6.40 411.2 6.5 6.24 428.6 6.1 5.64 Total Loans and Leases 13,906.1 158.8 4.54 13,903.2 151.6 4.34 13,452.8 129.0 3.81 Other 60.0 1.0 6.16 91.6 1.5 6.40 50.1 0.4 2.72 Total Earning Assets 21,801.9 211.0 3.85 22,708.8 212.4 3.72 21,664.8 172.8 3.17 Cash and Due from Banks 243.8 289.8 244.3 Other Assets 1,403.5 1,388.8 1,238.3 Total Assets $ 23,449.2 $ 24,387.4 $ 23,147.4 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 3,737.3 7.7 0.82 $ 3,929.7 6.6 0.67 $ 4,131.4 3.5 0.33 Savings 8,441.0 51.1 2.40 7,952.6 39.1 1.95 7,869.9 13.4 0.68 Time 2,830.0 28.3 3.97 2,767.8 26.5 3.79 1,467.7 6.6 1.78 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 15,008.3 87.1 2.30 14,650.1 72.2 1.95 13,469.0 23.5 0.69 Funds Purchased - - - - - - 36.6 0.3 3.40 Short-Term Borrowings - - - - - - 198.3 2.0 3.90 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 150.5 1.5 3.79 528.5 4.0 2.99 594.5 4.3 2.82 Other Debt 560.2 6.0 4.24 1,365.7 14.8 4.31 137.5 1.5 4.32 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 15,719.0 94.6 2.39 16,544.3 91.0 2.18 14,435.9 31.6 0.87 Net Interest Income $ 116.4 $ 121.4 $ 141.2 Interest Rate Spread 1.46 % 1.54 % 2.30 % Net Interest Margin 2.13 % 2.13 % 2.60 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 5,695.8 5,842.0 6,872.3 Other Liabilities 673.8 636.0 552.9 Shareholders' Equity 1,360.6 1,365.1 1,286.3 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 23,449.2 $ 24,387.4 $ 23,147.4

1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report. 2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $605,000, $437,000, and $433,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. 3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 4 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1 Table 7b Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / (dollars in millions) Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 3.5 $ 0.1 2.44 % $ 3.0 $ - 1.05 % Funds Sold 540.4 28.3 5.24 260.5 4.3 1.64 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 2,631.0 93.4 3.55 3,644.2 70.5 1.93 Non-Taxable 6.1 0.2 4.06 4.0 0.1 2.92 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 5,173.9 92.2 1.78 4,750.0 80.9 1.70 Non-Taxable 35.1 0.7 2.10 35.6 0.7 2.10 Total Investment Securities 7,846.1 186.5 2.38 8,433.8 152.2 1.80 Loans Held for Sale 3.0 0.2 6.16 6.9 0.3 3.70 Loans and Leases 3 Commercial and Industrial 1,497.1 74.0 4.94 1,349.3 46.2 3.42 Paycheck Protection Program 14.1 0.2 1.63 44.0 2.7 6.07 Commercial Mortgage 3,776.2 197.0 5.22 3,420.1 121.9 3.56 Construction 262.1 16.0 6.09 232.6 10.6 4.56 Commercial Lease Financing 63.7 0.8 1.30 88.5 1.3 1.49 Residential Mortgage 4,690.5 168.9 3.60 4,484.2 147.4 3.29 Home Equity 2,268.0 78.2 3.45 2,072.2 62.1 3.00 Automobile 866.1 31.8 3.67 786.1 25.4 3.23 Other 4 413.8 25.3 6.12 419.5 23.0 5.49 Total Loans and Leases 13,851.6 592.2 4.28 12,896.5 440.6 3.42 Other 78.3 5.1 6.51 40.5 1.2 3.01 Total Earning Assets 22,322.9 812.4 3.64 21,641.2 598.6 2.77 Cash and Due from Banks 292.1 237.4 Other Assets 1,339.2 1,128.1 Total Assets $ 23,954.2 $ 23,006.7 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 3,978.7 27.0 0.68 $ 4,377.1 6.1 0.14 Savings 8,018.4 137.4 1.71 7,767.7 22.9 0.30 Time 2,424.8 86.4 3.56 1,135.5 10.7 0.94 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 14,421.9 250.8 1.74 13,280.3 39.7 0.30 Funds Purchased 18.5 0.9 4.79 18.5 0.4 2.26 Short-Term Borrowings 114.0 5.7 5.01 58.6 2.1 3.53 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 530.9 16.3 3.07 479.8 12.6 2.63 Other Debt 921.8 39.7 4.30 42.4 2.0 4.82 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 16,007.1 313.4 1.96 13,879.6 56.8 0.41 Net Interest Income $ 499.0 $ 541.8 Interest Rate Spread 1.68 % 2.36 % Net Interest Margin 2.24 % 2.50 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 5,990.5 7,270.4 Other Liabilities 601.1 454.2 Shareholders' Equity 1,355.5 1,402.5 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 23,954.2 $ 23,006.7

1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report. 2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $2,008,000 and $1,251,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 4 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8a Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Compared to September 30, 2023 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ (7.3 ) $ 0.2 $ (7.1 ) Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable (2.2 ) 1.5 (0.7 ) Held-to-Maturity Taxable (0.5 ) 0.2 (0.3 ) Total Investment Securities (2.7 ) 1.7 (1.0 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 1.2 1.2 2.4 Commercial Mortgage (0.4 ) 0.8 0.4 Construction 0.6 0.5 1.1 Residential Mortgage (0.4 ) 2.7 2.3 Home Equity (0.1 ) 0.9 0.8 Automobile (0.2 ) 0.6 0.4 Other 2 (0.4 ) 0.2 (0.2 ) Total Loans and Leases 0.3 6.9 7.2 Other (0.4 ) (0.1 ) (0.5 ) Total Change in Interest Income (10.1 ) 8.7 (1.4 ) Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand (0.3 ) 1.4 1.1 Savings 2.5 9.5 12.0 Time 0.6 1.2 1.8 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2.8 12.1 14.9 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase (3.5 ) 1.0 (2.5 ) Other Debt (8.6 ) (0.2 ) (8.8 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (9.3 ) 12.9 3.6 Change in Net Interest Income $ (0.8 ) $ (4.2 ) $ (5.0 )

1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8b Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Compared to December 31, 2022 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ 3.8 $ 0.7 $ 4.5 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable (1.8 ) 6.2 4.4 Non-Taxable - (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Held-to-Maturity Taxable (1.7 ) 0.6 (1.1 ) Total Investment Securities (3.5 ) 6.7 3.2 Loans Held for Sale - 0.1 0.1 Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 2.6 3.9 6.5 Paycheck Protection Program - (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Commercial Mortgage 1.6 9.3 10.9 Construction 0.4 1.1 1.5 Residential Mortgage 0.5 5.7 6.2 Home Equity 0.6 2.4 3.0 Automobile - 1.6 1.6 Other 2 (0.6 ) 0.8 0.2 Total Loans and Leases 5.1 24.7 29.8 Other 0.1 0.5 0.6 Total Change in Interest Income 5.5 32.7 38.2 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand (0.4 ) 4.6 4.2 Savings 1.0 36.7 37.7 Time 9.4 12.3 21.7 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 10.0 53.6 63.6 Funds Purchased (0.3 ) - (0.3 ) Short-Term Borrowings (2.0 ) - (2.0 ) Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase (3.9 ) 1.1 (2.8 ) Other Debt 4.5 - 4.5 Total Change in Interest Expense 8.3 54.7 63.0 Change in Net Interest Income $ (2.8 ) $ (22.0 ) $ (24.8 )

1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8c Year Ended December 31, 2023 Compared to December 31, 2022 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 0.1 $ - $ 0.1 Funds Sold 7.9 16.1 24.0 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable (23.7 ) 46.6 22.9 Non-Taxable 0.1 - 0.1 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 7.4 3.9 11.3 Total Investment Securities (16.2 ) 50.5 34.3 Loans Held for Sale (0.2 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 5.5 22.3 27.8 Paycheck Protection Program (1.2 ) (1.3 ) (2.5 ) Commercial Mortgage 13.8 61.3 75.1 Construction 1.5 3.9 5.4 Commercial Lease Financing (0.4 ) (0.1 ) (0.5 ) Residential Mortgage 7.0 14.5 21.5 Home Equity 6.2 9.9 16.1 Automobile 2.7 3.7 6.4 Other 2 (0.3 ) 2.6 2.3 Total Loans and Leases 34.8 116.8 151.6 Other 1.7 2.2 3.9 Total Change in Interest Income 28.1 185.7 213.8 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand (0.6 ) 21.5 20.9 Savings 0.8 113.7 114.5 Time 21.8 53.9 75.7 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 22.0 189.1 211.1 Funds Purchased - 0.5 0.5 Short-Term Borrowings 2.5 1.1 3.6 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 1.4 2.3 3.7 Other Debt 37.9 (0.2 ) 37.7 Total Change in Interest Expense 63.8 192.8 256.6 Change in Net Interest Income $ (35.7 ) $ (7.1 ) $ (42.8 )

1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Salaries and Benefits Table 9 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Salaries $ 38,492 $ 39,426 $ 37,395 $ 154,497 $ 146,840 Incentive Compensation 3,402 2,956 5,356 13,339 23,425 Share-Based Compensation 3,443 4,072 3,901 14,770 15,220 Commission Expense 700 676 830 2,798 4,708 Retirement and Other Benefits 2,521 3,809 4,065 15,707 17,242 Payroll Taxes 2,598 2,921 2,591 14,677 13,395 Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance 2,500 2,835 3,528 12,767 11,958 Separation Expense 335 2,130 (27 ) 5,524 2,482 Total Salaries and Benefits $ 53,991 $ 58,825 $ 57,639 $ 234,079 $ 235,270

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances Table 10 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ 1,652,699 $ 1,569,572 $ 1,502,676 $ 1,425,916 $ 1,389,066 Paycheck Protection Program 11,369 12,529 13,789 15,175 19,579 Commercial Mortgage 3,749,016 3,784,339 3,796,769 3,826,283 3,725,542 Construction 304,463 251,507 236,428 232,903 260,825 Lease Financing 59,939 61,522 62,779 65,611 69,491 Total Commercial 5,777,486 5,679,469 5,612,441 5,565,888 5,464,503 Consumer Residential Mortgage 4,684,171 4,699,140 4,721,976 4,691,298 4,653,072 Home Equity 2,264,827 2,285,974 2,278,105 2,260,001 2,225,950 Automobile 837,830 856,113 878,767 877,979 870,396 Other 1 400,712 398,795 423,600 429,356 432,499 Total Consumer 8,187,540 8,240,022 8,302,448 8,258,634 8,181,917 Total Loans and Leases $ 13,965,026 $ 13,919,491 $ 13,914,889 $ 13,824,522 $ 13,646,420 1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing. Deposits December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Consumer $ 10,319,809 $ 10,036,261 $ 10,018,931 $ 10,158,833 $ 10,304,335 Commercial 8,601,224 8,564,536 8,019,971 8,594,441 8,569,670 Public and Other 2,134,012 2,201,512 2,469,713 1,738,026 1,741,691 Total Deposits $ 21,055,045 $ 20,802,309 $ 20,508,615 $ 20,491,300 $ 20,615,696 Average Deposits Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Consumer $ 10,092,727 $ 9,963,690 $ 9,977,239 $ 10,178,988 $ 10,295,563 Commercial 8,581,426 8,288,891 8,138,358 8,611,960 8,588,198 Public and Other 2,029,917 2,239,501 1,903,004 1,639,934 1,457,566 Total Deposits $ 20,704,070 $ 20,492,082 $ 20,018,601 $ 20,430,882 $ 20,341,327

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 11 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Non-Performing Assets Non-Accrual Loans and Leases Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ 39 $ 43 $ 17 $ 31 $ 37 Commercial Mortgage 2,884 2,996 3,107 3,216 3,309 Total Commercial 2,923 3,039 3,124 3,247 3,346 Consumer Residential Mortgage 2,935 3,706 3,504 4,199 4,239 Home Equity 3,791 3,734 3,809 3,638 4,022 Total Consumer 6,726 7,440 7,313 7,837 8,261 Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases 9,649 10,479 10,437 11,084 11,607 Foreclosed Real Estate 2,098 1,040 1,040 1,040 1,040 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 11,747 $ 11,519 $ 11,477 $ 12,124 $ 12,647 Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Consumer Residential Mortgage $ 3,814 $ 3,519 $ 3,560 $ 4,566 $ 2,429 Home Equity 1,734 2,172 2,022 1,723 1,673 Automobile 399 393 577 598 589 Other 1 648 643 633 632 683 Total Consumer 6,595 6,727 6,792 7,519 5,374 Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 6,595 $ 6,727 $ 6,792 $ 7,519 $ 5,374 Total Loans and Leases $ 13,965,026 $ 13,919,491 $ 13,914,889 $ 13,824,522 $ 13,646,420 Ratio of Non-Accrual Loans and Leases to Total Loans and Leases 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.09 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.09 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Ratio of Commercial Non-Performing Assets to Total Commercial Loans and Leases and Commercial Foreclosed Real Estate 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Ratio of Consumer Non-Performing Assets to Total Consumer Loans and Leases and Consumer Foreclosed Real Estate 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.11 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.13 % Quarter to Quarter Changes in Non-Performing Assets Balance at Beginning of Quarter $ 11,519 $ 11,477 $ 12,124 $ 12,647 $ 13,868 Additions 2,683 1,318 1,116 552 704 Reductions Payments (2,018 ) (1,017 ) (226 ) (778 ) (1,605 ) Return to Accrual Status (437 ) (259 ) (1,527 ) (297 ) (301 ) Charge-offs / Write-downs - - (10 ) - (19 ) Total Reductions (2,455 ) (1,276 ) (1,763 ) (1,075 ) (1,925 ) Balance at End of Quarter $ 11,747 $ 11,519 $ 11,477 $ 12,124 $ 12,647 1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Reserve for Credit Losses Table 12 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Balance at Beginning of Period $ 151,653 $ 151,702 $ 152,927 $ 151,247 $ 164,297 Loans and Leases Charged-Off Commercial Commercial and Industrial (229 ) (294 ) (196 ) (987 ) (925 ) Consumer Residential Mortgage - - - (6 ) (80 ) Home Equity (14 ) (13 ) (10 ) (82 ) (100 ) Automobile (938 ) (1,353 ) (1,171 ) (5,247 ) (4,652 ) Other 1 (2,349 ) (1,957 ) (1,846 ) (8,645 ) (7,585 ) Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off (3,530 ) (3,617 ) (3,223 ) (14,967 ) (13,342 ) Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off Commercial Commercial and Industrial 125 72 87 350 552 Consumer Residential Mortgage 301 69 63 489 1,193 Home Equity 180 131 202 1,073 1,500 Automobile 612 721 412 2,782 2,276 Other 1 588 575 604 2,455 2,702 Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off 1,806 1,568 1,368 7,149 8,223 Net Charged-Off - Loans and Leases (1,724 ) (2,049 ) (1,855 ) (7,818 ) (5,119 ) Net Charged-Off - Accrued Interest Receivable - - (25 ) - (131 ) Provision for Credit Losses: Loans and Leases 2,864 1,945 (142 ) 9,782 (8,263 ) Accrued Interest Receivable - - 25 - (283 ) Unfunded Commitments (364 ) 55 317 (782 ) 746 Total Provision for Credit Losses 2,500 2,000 200 9,000 (7,800 ) Balance at End of Period $ 152,429 $ 151,653 $ 151,247 $ 152,429 $ 151,247 Components Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases $ 146,403 $ 145,263 $ 144,439 $ 146,403 $ 144,439 Reserve for Unfunded Commitments 6,026 6,390 6,808 6,026 6,808 Total Reserve for Credit Losses $ 152,429 $ 151,653 $ 151,247 $ 152,429 $ 151,247 Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $ 13,906,114 $ 13,903,214 $ 13,452,791 $ 13,851,551 $ 12,896,510 Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding (annualized) 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.04 % Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans and Leases Outstanding 2 1.05 % 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.05 % 1.06 %

1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing. 2 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.