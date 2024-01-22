HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bank of Hawai'i Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per common share of $4.14 for the full year of 2023 compared with diluted earnings per common share of $5.48 for the full year of 2022. An industry-wide FDIC Special Assessment resulted in a $14.7 million charge in the fourth quarter of 2023 which negatively impacted diluted earnings per common share by $0.29. Net income for the year was $171.2 million, down 24.2% from the previous year. The return on average common equity for the full year of 2023 was 13.89% compared with 17.83% in 2022.
"Bank of Hawai'i managed through a challenging economic environment in 2023 and delivered strong financial results," said Peter Ho, Chairman, President, and CEO. "Over the past year, we have demonstrated the resilience of our brand, deposit base and distinct business model. Total deposits were up 2.1% from the prior year and our credit quality remained excellent with non-performing assets of 0.08% at quarter end and net charge offs of 0.05% in the quarter. Our noninterest income held steady and we continued to demonstrate disciplined expense management. We focused on strengthening our balance sheet during the year and we are well positioned to deliver strong results in 2024."
Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.72, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $1.17 in the previous quarter and $1.50 in the same quarter of 2022. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $30.4 million, down 36.5% from the previous quarter and down 50.4% from the same quarter of 2022. The return on average common equity for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 9.55% compared with 15.38% in the previous quarter and 21.28% in the same quarter of 2022.
Financial Highlights
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $115.8 million, a decrease of 4.3% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 17.7% from the same quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to higher funding costs, partially offset by higher earning asset yields.
Net interest margin was 2.13% in the fourth quarter of 2023, unchanged from the previous quarter and a decrease of 47 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. Net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 was negatively impacted by higher funding costs, partially offset by higher earning asset yields.
The average yield on loans and leases was 4.54% in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 20 basis points from the prior quarter and up 73 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average yield on total earning assets was 3.85% in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 13 basis points from the prior quarter and up 68 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.30% in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 35 basis points from the prior quarter and up 161 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average cost of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, was 1.67%, up 27 basis points from the prior quarter and up 121 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The changes in yields and rates over the linked quarter and year over year period reflected the higher rate environment, including higher benchmark interest rates.
Noninterest income was $42.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 16.0% from the previous quarter and an increase of 2.7% from the same period in 2022. Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2023 included a $14.7 million gain from the early termination of private repurchase agreements, partially offset by a $4.6 million net loss related to investment securities sales and a negative $0.8 million adjustment related to a change in the Visa Class B conversion ratio. Adjusted for these items in the prior quarter, noninterest income increased by 3.0% quarter over quarter.
Noninterest expense was $116.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 9.8% from the previous quarter and an increase of 12.9% from the same quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 included an industry-wide FDIC Special Assessment of $14.7 million and $1.7 million of expense savings that are not expected to recur in 2024. Noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2023 included separation expenses of $2.1 million and extraordinary expenses related to the Maui wildfires of $0.4 million. Adjusted core noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $102.9 million, down slightly from adjusted noninterest expense in the previous quarter and up 0.2% from the noninterest expense in the same period in 2022.
The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 23.25% compared with 24.76% in the previous quarter and 22.40% during the same quarter of 2022. The decrease in the effective tax rate on a linked quarter basis was mainly due to discrete tax items recognized in the fourth quarter. The year over year increase was primarily due to tax benefits in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to our agreement to sell assets that terminated certain leveraged leases.
Asset Quality
The Company's overall asset quality remained strong during the fourth quarter of 2023. Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.5 million compared with $2.0 million in the previous quarter and $0.2 million in the same quarter of 2022.
Total non-performing assets were $11.7 million at December 31, 2023, up $0.2 million from September 30, 2023 and down $0.9 million from December 31, 2022. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.08% at the end of the quarter, unchanged from the end of the prior quarter and a decrease of 1 basis point from the same quarter of 2022.
Net loan and lease charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2023 were $1.7 million or 5 basis points annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2023 were comprised of charge-offs of $3.5 million partially offset by recoveries of $1.8 million. Compared to the prior quarter, net loan and lease charge-offs decreased by $0.3 million or 1 basis point annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding. Compared to the same quarter of 2022, net loan and lease charge-offs decreased by $0.1 million.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $146.4 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.1 million from September 30, 2023 and an increase of $2.0 million from December 31, 2022. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.05% at the end of the quarter, up 1 basis point from the end of the prior quarter and down 1 basis point from the same quarter of 2022.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $23.7 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of 0.8% from September 30, 2023 and an increase of 0.5% from December 31, 2022. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in funds sold. The increase from the same period in 2022 was primarily due to increases in funds sold and loans and leases partially offset by a decrease in investment securities.
The investment securities portfolio was $7.4 billion at December 31, 2023, a decrease of 0.9% from September 30, 2023 and a decrease of 10.3% from December 31, 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter was mainly due to cashflows from the portfolio not being reinvested into securities. The decrease from the same period in 2022 was primarily due to $159.1 million of investment securities sold in the third quarter of 2023 and cashflows from the portfolio not being reinvested into securities. The investment portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises.
Total loans and leases were $14.0 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of 0.3% from September 30, 2023 and an increase of 2.3% from December 31, 2022. Total commercial loans were $5.8 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of 1.7% from the prior quarter and an increase of 5.7% from the same quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase in our commercial and industrial portfolio. Total consumer loans were $8.2 billion as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of 0.6% from the prior quarter and an increase of 0.1% from the same period in 2022.
Total deposits were $21.1 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of 1.2% from September 30, 2023 and an increase of 2.1% from December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits made up 29% of total deposit balances as of December 31, 2023, up from 27% as of September 30, 2023, and down from 33% as of December 31, 2022. Average total deposits were $20.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 1.0% from $20.5 billion in the prior quarter, and up 1.8% from $20.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. As of December 31, 2023, insured and uninsured but collateralized deposits represent 58% of total deposit balances, relatively flat from 58% as of September 30, 2023, and up from 57% as of December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2023, our readily available liquidity of $10.2 billion exceeded total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $8.9 billion.
Capital and Dividends
The Company's capital levels increased quarter over quarter and remain well above regulatory well-capitalized minimums.
The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.56% at December 31, 2023 compared with 12.53% at September 30, 2023 and 12.15% at December 31, 2022. The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 7.51% at December 31, 2023, up 29 basis points from 7.22% at September 30, 2023 and up 14 basis points from 7.37% at December 31, 2022. The increases from the prior quarter were due to an increase in Tier 1 capital as a result of retained earnings growth and a decrease in average total assets. The increases from the same period in 2022 were mainly due to an increase in Tier 1 capital as a result of retained earnings growth.
No shares of common stock were repurchased under the share repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2023. Total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $126.0 million at December 31, 2023.
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on March 14, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2024.
On January 5, 2024, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend payment of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share, on its preferred stock. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "BOH.PRA." The dividend will be payable on February 1, 2024 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock as of the close of business on January 16, 2024.
Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawai'i and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawai'i, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawai'i Corporation, see the Company's website, www.boh.com. Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is a trade name of Bank of Hawaii Corporation.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Financial Highlights
Table 1
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|For the Period:
|Operating Results
|Net Interest Income
$
115,785
$
120,937
$
140,738
$
497,025
$
540,558
|Provision for Credit Losses
2,500
2,000
200
9,000
(7,800
)
|Total Noninterest Income
42,283
50,334
41,172
176,609
157,541
|Total Noninterest Expense
115,962
105,601
102,703
437,518
415,265
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue
42,106
65,670
79,207
236,116
282,834
|Net Income
30,396
47,903
61,307
171,202
225,804
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders 1
28,427
45,934
59,338
163,326
217,928
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
0.72
1.17
1.51
4.16
5.50
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
0.72
1.17
1.50
4.14
5.48
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
0.70
0.70
0.70
2.80
2.80
|Performance Ratios
|Return on Average Assets
0.51
%
0.78
%
1.05
%
0.71
%
0.98
%
|Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
8.86
13.92
18.91
12.63
16.10
|Return on Average Common Equity
9.55
15.38
21.28
13.89
17.83
|Efficiency Ratio 2
73.36
61.66
56.46
64.95
59.49
|Net Interest Margin 3
2.13
2.13
2.60
2.24
|
2.50
|Dividend Payout Ratio 4
97.22
59.83
46.36
67.31
50.91
|Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets
5.80
5.60
5.56
5.66
6.10
|Average Balances
|Average Loans and Leases
$
13,906,114
$
13,903,214
$
13,452,791
$
13,851,551
$
12,896,510
|Average Assets
23,449,215
24,387,421
23,147,398
23,954,186
23,006,671
|Average Deposits
20,704,070
20,492,082
20,341,327
20,412,378
20,550,739
|Average Shareholders' Equity
1,360,641
1,365,143
1,286,291
1,355,536
1,402,533
|Per Share of Common Stock
|Book Value
$
31.05
$
29.78
$
28.54
$
31.05
$
28.54
|Tangible Book Value
30.25
28.99
27.75
30.25
27.75
|Market Value
|Closing
72.46
49.69
77.56
72.46
77.56
|High
75.19
58.63
82.87
81.73
92.38
|Low
45.56
39.02
70.15
30.83
70.15
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
|As of Period End:
|Balance Sheet Totals
|Loans and Leases
$
13,965,026
$
13,919,491
$
13,646,420
|Total Assets
23,733,296
23,549,785
23,606,877
|Total Deposits
21,055,045
20,802,309
20,615,696
|Other Debt
560,190
560,217
410,294
|Total Shareholders' Equity
1,414,242
1,363,840
1,316,995
|Asset Quality
|Non-Performing Assets
$
11,747
$
11,519
$
12,647
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases
146,403
145,263
144,439
|Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 5
1.05
%
1.04
%
1.06
%
|Capital Ratios 6
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.33
%
11.29
%
10.92
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.56
12.53
12.15
|Total Capital Ratio
13.60
13.56
13.17
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
7.51
7.22
7.37
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
5.96
5.79
5.58
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 7
5.07
4.90
4.69
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 7
8.45
8.10
7.76
|Non-Financial Data
|Full-Time Equivalent Employees
1,899
1,919
2,076
|Branches
51
51
51
|ATMs
318
320
320
|1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report.
|2 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income).
|3 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets.
|4 Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share.
|5 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.
|6 Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2023 are preliminary.
|7 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is defined by the Company as
|common shareholders' equity minus goodwill. See Table 2 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Table 2
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
|Total Shareholders' Equity
$
1,414,242
$
1,363,840
$
1,316,995
|Less: Preferred Stock
180,000
180,000
180,000
|Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Tangible Common Equity
$
1,202,725
$
1,152,323
$
1,105,478
|Total Assets
$
23,733,296
$
23,549,785
$
23,606,877
|Less: Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Tangible Assets
$
23,701,779
$
23,518,268
$
23,575,360
|Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance
|with prescribed regulatory requirements 1
$
14,226,780
$
14,222,825
$
14,238,798
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
5.96
%
5.79
%
5.58
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)
5.07
%
4.90
%
4.69
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio 1
12.56
%
12.53
%
12.15
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 1
8.45
%
8.10
%
7.76
%
|1 Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2023 are preliminary.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Table 3
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Interest Income
|Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases
$
158,324
$
151,245
$
128,683
$
590,611
$
439,798
|Income on Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
22,782
23,552
18,476
93,528
70,555
|Held-to-Maturity
22,589
22,838
23,708
92,750
81,490
|Deposits
23
18
13
86
32
|Funds Sold
5,705
12,828
1,093
28,294
4,274
|Other
924
1,464
340
5,106
1,217
|Total Interest Income
210,347
211,945
172,313
810,375
597,366
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
87,121
72,153
23,494
250,847
39,678
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
1,459
4,034
4,289
16,306
12,600
|Funds Purchased
-
-
318
888
417
|Short-Term Borrowings
-
-
1,978
5,713
2,070
|Other Debt
5,982
14,821
1,496
39,596
2,043
|Total Interest Expense
94,562
91,008
31,575
313,350
56,808
|Net Interest Income
115,785
120,937
140,738
497,025
540,558
|Provision for Credit Losses
2,500
2,000
200
9,000
(7,800
)
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
113,285
118,937
140,538
488,025
548,358
|Noninterest Income
|Trust and Asset Management
11,144
10,548
10,652
43,597
43,803
|Mortgage Banking
1,016
1,059
991
4,255
5,980
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
7,949
7,843
7,513
31,116
29,620
|Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges
13,774
13,824
13,906
55,556
54,914
|Investment Securities Losses, Net
(1,619
)
(6,734
)
(1,124
)
(11,455
)
(6,111
)
|Annuity and Insurance
1,271
1,156
1,087
4,736
3,782
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
3,176
2,749
2,475
11,643
9,968
|Other
5,572
19,889
5,672
37,161
15,585
|Total Noninterest Income
42,283
50,334
41,172
176,609
157,541
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and Benefits
53,991
58,825
57,639
234,079
235,270
|Net Occupancy
9,734
10,327
9,499
39,924
39,441
|Net Equipment
9,826
9,477
9,942
40,251
38,374
|Data Processing
4,948
4,706
4,579
18,836
18,362
|Professional Fees
5,079
3,846
3,958
17,459
14,557
|FDIC Insurance
18,545
3,361
1,774
28,313
6,546
|Other
13,839
15,059
15,312
58,656
62,715
|Total Noninterest Expense
115,962
105,601
102,703
437,518
415,265
|Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
39,606
63,670
79,007
227,116
290,634
|Provision for Income Taxes
9,210
15,767
17,700
55,914
64,830
|Net Income
$
30,396
$
47,903
$
61,307
$
171,202
$
225,804
|Preferred Stock Dividends
1,969
1,969
1,969
7,877
7,877
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
28,427
$
45,934
$
59,338
$
163,325
$
217,927
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.72
$
1.17
$
1.51
$
4.16
$
5.50
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.72
$
1.17
$
1.50
$
4.14
$
5.48
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
2.80
$
2.80
|Basic Weighted Average Common Shares
39,303,525
39,274,626
39,395,338
39,274,291
39,601,089
|Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares
39,539,191
39,420,531
39,618,896
39,428,912
39,788,002
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|Table 4
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net Income
$
30,396
$
47,903
$
61,307
$
171,202
$
225,804
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:
|Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investment Securities
43,357
(18,264
)
5,677
36,152
(376,694
)
|Defined Benefit Plans
1,566
84
7,359
1,818
8,418
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
44,923
(18,180
)
13,036
37,970
(368,276
)
|Comprehensive Income (Loss)
$
75,319
$
29,723
$
74,343
$
209,172
$
(142,472
)
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Condition
|Table 5
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
|Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
2,761
$
4,676
$
3,724
|Funds Sold
690,112
386,086
81,364
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
2,408,933
2,387,324
2,844,823
|Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $4,253,637; $4,104,469; and $4,615,393)
4,997,335
5,088,013
5,414,139
|Loans Held for Sale
3,124
1,450
1,035
|Loans and Leases
13,965,026
13,919,491
13,646,420
|Allowance for Credit Losses
(146,403
)
(145,263
)
(144,439
)
|Net Loans and Leases
13,818,623
13,774,228
13,501,981
|Total Earning Assets
21,920,888
21,641,777
21,847,066
|Cash and Due from Banks
308,071
261,464
316,679
|Premises and Equipment, Net
194,855
196,094
206,777
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
86,110
86,896
92,307
|Accrued Interest Receivable
66,525
65,541
61,002
|Foreclosed Real Estate
2,098
1,040
1,040
|Mortgage Servicing Rights
20,880
21,273
22,619
|Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
462,894
458,260
453,882
|Other Assets
639,458
785,923
573,988
|Total Assets
$
23,733,296
$
23,549,785
$
23,606,877
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand
$
6,058,554
$
5,687,442
$
6,714,982
|Interest-Bearing Demand
3,749,717
3,925,469
4,232,567
|Savings
8,189,472
8,530,384
7,962,410
|Time
3,057,302
2,659,014
1,705,737
|Total Deposits
21,055,045
20,802,309
20,615,696
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
150,490
150,490
725,490
|Other Debt
560,190
560,217
410,294
|Operating Lease Liabilities
94,693
95,453
100,526
|Retirement Benefits Payable
23,673
26,074
26,991
|Accrued Interest Payable
41,023
33,434
9,698
|Taxes Payable
7,636
6,965
7,104
|Other Liabilities
386,304
511,003
394,083
|Total Liabilities
22,319,054
22,185,945
22,289,882
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 180,000 shares;
|issued / outstanding: December 31, 2023; September 30, 2023;
|and December 31, 2022 - 180,000)
180,000
180,000
180,000
|Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares;
|issued / outstanding: December 31, 2023 - 58,755,465 / 39,753,138;
|September 30, 2023 - 58,767,820 / 39,748,700; and December 31, 2022 - 58,733,625 / 39,835,750)
583
583
582
|Capital Surplus
636,422
632,425
620,578
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(396,688
)
(441,611
)
(434,658
)
|Retained Earnings
2,107,569
2,108,702
2,055,912
|Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: December 31, 2023 - 19,002,327; September 30, 2023 - 19,019,120;
|and December 31, 2022 - 18,897,875)
(1,113,644
)
(1,116,259
)
(1,105,419
)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
1,414,242
1,363,840
1,316,995
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
23,733,296
$
23,549,785
$
23,606,877
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
|Table 6
|Accumulated
|Other
|Preferred
|Common
|Comprehensive
|Shares
|Preferred
|Shares
|Common
|Capital
|Income
|Retained
|Treasury
|(dollars in thousands)
|Outstanding
|Stock
|Outstanding
|Stock
|Surplus
|(Loss)
|Earnings
|Stock
|Total
|Balance as of December 31, 2021
180,000
$
180,000
40,253,193
$
581
$
602,508
$
(66,382
)
$
1,950,375
$
(1,055,471
)
$
1,611,611
|Net Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
225,804
-
225,804
|Other Comprehensive Loss
-
-
-
-
-
(368,276
)
-
-
(368,276
)
|Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
16,066
-
-
-
16,066
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity
|Compensation Plans and Related Tax Benefits
-
-
272,007
1
2,004
-
167
5,115
7,287
|Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
(689,450
)
-
-
-
-
(55,063
)
(55,063
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.80 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(112,557
)
-
(112,557
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,877
)
-
(7,877
)
|Balance as of December 31, 2022
180,000
$
180,000
39,835,750
$
582
$
620,578
$
(434,658
)
$
2,055,912
$
(1,105,419
)
$
1,316,995
|Net Income
-
$
-
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
171,202
$
-
$
171,202
|Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
-
37,970
-
-
37,970
|Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
15,656
-
-
-
15,656
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity
|Compensation Plans and Related Tax Benefits
-
-
130,286
1
188
-
127
6,065
6,381
|Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
(212,898
)
-
-
-
-
(14,290
)
(14,290
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.80 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(111,795
)
-
(111,795
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,877
)
-
(7,877
)
|Balance as of December 31, 2023
180,000
$
180,000
39,753,138
$
583
$
636,422
$
(396,688
)
$
2,107,569
$
(1,113,644
)
$
1,414,242
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1
|Table 7a
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|(dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
4.3
$
-
2.08
%
$
2.9
$
-
2.40
%
$
2.2
$
-
2.32
%
|Funds Sold
415.0
5.7
5.38
944.8
12.8
5.31
118.1
1.2
3.62
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
2,362.4
22.8
3.84
2,605.4
23.5
3.60
2,593.5
18.4
2.83
|Non-Taxable
1.8
-
1.90
3.5
-
3.21
7.5
0.1
4.14
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
5,013.6
22.4
1.79
5,118.6
22.7
1.77
5,401.9
23.5
1.74
|Non-Taxable
34.9
0.2
2.10
35.0
0.2
2.10
35.4
0.2
2.10
|Total Investment Securities
7,412.7
45.4
2.45
7,762.5
46.4
2.39
8,038.3
42.2
2.10
|Loans Held for Sale
3.8
0.1
6.89
3.8
0.1
6.28
3.3
-
5.65
|Loans and Leases 3
|Commercial and Industrial
1,603.5
21.3
5.27
1,515.0
18.9
4.96
1,379.9
14.8
4.25
|Paycheck Protection Program
11.9
-
1.36
13.1
-
1.32
21.3
0.1
2.30
|Commercial Mortgage
3,760.1
51.5
5.42
3,792.6
51.1
5.35
3,627.4
40.6
4.44
|Construction
279.5
4.8
6.84
241.9
3.7
6.09
246.9
3.3
5.29
|Commercial Lease Financing
60.1
0.3
1.95
62.6
0.3
1.84
72.0
0.3
1.49
|Residential Mortgage
4,676.0
45.1
3.86
4,715.3
42.8
3.62
4,617.9
38.9
3.37
|Home Equity
2,276.2
20.9
3.65
2,283.5
20.1
3.49
2,207.7
17.9
3.23
|Automobile
845.7
8.6
4.02
868.0
8.2
3.75
851.1
7.0
3.29
|Other 4
393.1
6.3
6.40
411.2
6.5
6.24
428.6
6.1
5.64
|Total Loans and Leases
13,906.1
158.8
4.54
13,903.2
151.6
4.34
13,452.8
129.0
3.81
|Other
60.0
1.0
6.16
91.6
1.5
6.40
50.1
0.4
2.72
|Total Earning Assets
21,801.9
211.0
3.85
22,708.8
212.4
3.72
21,664.8
172.8
3.17
|Cash and Due from Banks
243.8
289.8
244.3
|Other Assets
1,403.5
1,388.8
1,238.3
|Total Assets
$
23,449.2
$
24,387.4
$
23,147.4
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
$
3,737.3
7.7
0.82
$
3,929.7
6.6
0.67
$
4,131.4
3.5
0.33
|Savings
8,441.0
51.1
2.40
7,952.6
39.1
1.95
7,869.9
13.4
0.68
|Time
2,830.0
28.3
3.97
2,767.8
26.5
3.79
1,467.7
6.6
1.78
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
15,008.3
87.1
2.30
14,650.1
72.2
1.95
13,469.0
23.5
0.69
|Funds Purchased
-
-
-
-
-
-
36.6
0.3
3.40
|Short-Term Borrowings
-
-
-
-
-
-
198.3
2.0
3.90
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
150.5
1.5
3.79
528.5
4.0
2.99
594.5
4.3
2.82
|Other Debt
560.2
6.0
4.24
1,365.7
14.8
4.31
137.5
1.5
4.32
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
15,719.0
94.6
2.39
16,544.3
91.0
2.18
14,435.9
31.6
0.87
|Net Interest Income
$
116.4
$
121.4
$
141.2
|Interest Rate Spread
1.46
%
1.54
%
2.30
%
|Net Interest Margin
2.13
%
2.13
%
2.60
%
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
5,695.8
5,842.0
6,872.3
|Other Liabilities
673.8
636.0
552.9
|Shareholders' Equity
1,360.6
1,365.1
1,286.3
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
23,449.2
$
24,387.4
$
23,147.4
|1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report.
|2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $605,000, $437,000, and $433,000
|for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
|3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
|4 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1
|Table 7b
|Year Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|(dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
3.5
$
0.1
2.44
%
$
3.0
$
-
1.05
%
|Funds Sold
540.4
28.3
5.24
260.5
4.3
1.64
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
2,631.0
93.4
3.55
3,644.2
70.5
1.93
|Non-Taxable
6.1
0.2
4.06
4.0
0.1
2.92
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
5,173.9
92.2
1.78
4,750.0
80.9
1.70
|Non-Taxable
35.1
0.7
2.10
35.6
0.7
2.10
|Total Investment Securities
7,846.1
186.5
2.38
8,433.8
152.2
1.80
|Loans Held for Sale
3.0
0.2
6.16
6.9
0.3
3.70
|Loans and Leases 3
|Commercial and Industrial
1,497.1
74.0
4.94
1,349.3
46.2
3.42
|Paycheck Protection Program
14.1
0.2
1.63
44.0
2.7
6.07
|Commercial Mortgage
3,776.2
197.0
5.22
3,420.1
121.9
3.56
|Construction
262.1
16.0
6.09
232.6
10.6
4.56
|Commercial Lease Financing
63.7
0.8
1.30
88.5
1.3
1.49
|Residential Mortgage
4,690.5
168.9
|
3.60
4,484.2
147.4
3.29
|Home Equity
2,268.0
78.2
3.45
2,072.2
62.1
3.00
|Automobile
866.1
31.8
3.67
786.1
25.4
3.23
|Other 4
413.8
25.3
6.12
419.5
23.0
5.49
|Total Loans and Leases
13,851.6
592.2
4.28
12,896.5
440.6
3.42
|Other
78.3
5.1
6.51
40.5
1.2
3.01
|Total Earning Assets
22,322.9
812.4
3.64
21,641.2
598.6
2.77
|Cash and Due from Banks
292.1
237.4
|Other Assets
1,339.2
1,128.1
|Total Assets
$
23,954.2
$
23,006.7
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
$
3,978.7
27.0
0.68
$
4,377.1
6.1
0.14
|Savings
8,018.4
137.4
1.71
7,767.7
22.9
0.30
|Time
2,424.8
86.4
3.56
1,135.5
10.7
0.94
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
14,421.9
250.8
1.74
13,280.3
39.7
0.30
|Funds Purchased
18.5
0.9
4.79
18.5
0.4
2.26
|Short-Term Borrowings
114.0
5.7
5.01
58.6
2.1
3.53
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
530.9
16.3
3.07
479.8
12.6
2.63
|Other Debt
921.8
39.7
4.30
42.4
2.0
4.82
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
16,007.1
313.4
1.96
13,879.6
56.8
0.41
|Net Interest Income
$
499.0
$
541.8
|Interest Rate Spread
1.68
%
2.36
%
|Net Interest Margin
2.24
%
2.50
%
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
5,990.5
7,270.4
|Other Liabilities
601.1
454.2
|Shareholders' Equity
1,355.5
1,402.5
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
23,954.2
$
23,006.7
|1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report.
|2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $2,008,000 and $1,251,000
|for the year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
|3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
|4 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8a
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
|Compared to September 30, 2023
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Funds Sold
$
(7.3
)
$
0.2
$
(7.1
)
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
(2.2
)
1.5
(0.7
)
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
(0.5
)
0.2
(0.3
)
|Total Investment Securities
(2.7
)
1.7
(1.0
)
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
1.2
1.2
2.4
|Commercial Mortgage
(0.4
)
0.8
0.4
|Construction
0.6
0.5
1.1
|Residential Mortgage
(0.4
)
2.7
2.3
|Home Equity
(0.1
)
0.9
0.8
|Automobile
(0.2
)
0.6
0.4
|Other 2
(0.4
)
0.2
(0.2
)
|Total Loans and Leases
0.3
6.9
7.2
|Other
(0.4
)
(0.1
)
(0.5
)
|Total Change in Interest Income
(10.1
)
8.7
(1.4
)
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
(0.3
)
1.4
1.1
|Savings
2.5
9.5
12.0
|Time
0.6
1.2
1.8
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
2.8
12.1
14.9
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
(3.5
)
1.0
(2.5
)
|Other Debt
(8.6
)
(0.2
)
(8.8
)
|Total Change in Interest Expense
(9.3
)
12.9
3.6
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
(0.8
)
$
(4.2
)
$
(5.0
)
|1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
|2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8b
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
|Compared to December 31, 2022
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Funds Sold
$
3.8
$
0.7
$
4.5
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
(1.8
)
6.2
4.4
|Non-Taxable
-
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
(1.7
)
0.6
(1.1
)
|Total Investment Securities
(3.5
)
6.7
3.2
|Loans Held for Sale
-
0.1
0.1
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
2.6
3.9
6.5
|Paycheck Protection Program
-
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
|Commercial Mortgage
1.6
9.3
10.9
|Construction
0.4
1.1
1.5
|Residential Mortgage
0.5
5.7
6.2
|Home Equity
0.6
2.4
3.0
|Automobile
-
1.6
1.6
|Other 2
(0.6
)
0.8
0.2
|Total Loans and Leases
5.1
24.7
29.8
|Other
0.1
0.5
0.6
|Total Change in Interest Income
5.5
32.7
38.2
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
(0.4
)
4.6
4.2
|Savings
1.0
36.7
37.7
|Time
9.4
12.3
21.7
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
10.0
53.6
63.6
|Funds Purchased
(0.3
)
-
(0.3
)
|Short-Term Borrowings
(2.0
)
-
(2.0
)
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
(3.9
)
1.1
(2.8
)
|Other Debt
4.5
-
4.5
|Total Change in Interest Expense
8.3
54.7
63.0
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
(2.8
)
$
(22.0
)
$
(24.8
)
|1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
|2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8c
|Year Ended December 31, 2023
|Compared to December 31, 2022
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
0.1
$
-
$
0.1
|Funds Sold
7.9
16.1
24.0
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
(23.7
)
46.6
22.9
|Non-Taxable
0.1
-
0.1
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
7.4
3.9
11.3
|Total Investment Securities
(16.2
)
50.5
34.3
|Loans Held for Sale
(0.2
)
0.1
(0.1
)
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
5.5
22.3
27.8
|Paycheck Protection Program
(1.2
)
(1.3
)
(2.5
)
|Commercial Mortgage
13.8
61.3
75.1
|Construction
1.5
3.9
5.4
|Commercial Lease Financing
(0.4
)
(0.1
)
(0.5
)
|Residential Mortgage
7.0
14.5
21.5
|Home Equity
6.2
9.9
16.1
|Automobile
2.7
3.7
6.4
|Other 2
(0.3
)
2.6
2.3
|Total Loans and Leases
34.8
116.8
151.6
|Other
1.7
2.2
3.9
|Total Change in Interest Income
28.1
185.7
213.8
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
(0.6
)
21.5
20.9
|Savings
0.8
113.7
114.5
|Time
21.8
53.9
75.7
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
22.0
189.1
211.1
|Funds Purchased
-
0.5
0.5
|Short-Term Borrowings
2.5
1.1
3.6
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
1.4
2.3
3.7
|Other Debt
37.9
(0.2
)
37.7
|Total Change in Interest Expense
63.8
192.8
256.6
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
(35.7
)
$
(7.1
)
$
(42.8
)
|1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
|2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Salaries and Benefits
|Table 9
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Salaries
$
38,492
$
39,426
$
37,395
$
154,497
$
146,840
|Incentive Compensation
3,402
2,956
5,356
13,339
23,425
|Share-Based Compensation
3,443
4,072
3,901
14,770
15,220
|Commission Expense
700
676
830
2,798
4,708
|Retirement and Other Benefits
2,521
3,809
4,065
15,707
17,242
|Payroll Taxes
2,598
2,921
2,591
14,677
13,395
|Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance
2,500
2,835
3,528
12,767
11,958
|Separation Expense
335
2,130
(27
)
5,524
2,482
|Total Salaries and Benefits
$
53,991
$
58,825
$
57,639
$
234,079
$
235,270
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances
|Table 10
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
$
1,652,699
$
1,569,572
$
1,502,676
$
1,425,916
$
1,389,066
|Paycheck Protection Program
11,369
12,529
13,789
15,175
19,579
|Commercial Mortgage
3,749,016
3,784,339
3,796,769
3,826,283
3,725,542
|Construction
304,463
251,507
236,428
232,903
260,825
|Lease Financing
59,939
61,522
62,779
65,611
69,491
|Total Commercial
5,777,486
5,679,469
5,612,441
5,565,888
5,464,503
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
4,684,171
4,699,140
4,721,976
4,691,298
4,653,072
|Home Equity
2,264,827
2,285,974
2,278,105
2,260,001
2,225,950
|Automobile
837,830
856,113
878,767
877,979
870,396
|Other 1
400,712
398,795
423,600
429,356
432,499
|Total Consumer
8,187,540
8,240,022
8,302,448
8,258,634
8,181,917
|Total Loans and Leases
$
13,965,026
$
13,919,491
$
13,914,889
$
13,824,522
$
13,646,420
|1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
|Deposits
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
|Consumer
$
10,319,809
$
10,036,261
$
10,018,931
$
10,158,833
$
10,304,335
|Commercial
8,601,224
8,564,536
8,019,971
8,594,441
8,569,670
|Public and Other
2,134,012
2,201,512
2,469,713
1,738,026
1,741,691
|Total Deposits
$
21,055,045
$
20,802,309
$
20,508,615
$
20,491,300
$
20,615,696
|Average Deposits
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
|Consumer
$
10,092,727
$
9,963,690
$
9,977,239
$
10,178,988
$
10,295,563
|Commercial
8,581,426
8,288,891
8,138,358
8,611,960
8,588,198
|Public and Other
2,029,917
2,239,501
1,903,004
1,639,934
1,457,566
|Total Deposits
$
20,704,070
$
20,492,082
$
20,018,601
$
20,430,882
$
20,341,327
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|Table 11
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
|Non-Performing Assets
|Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
$
39
$
43
$
17
$
31
$
37
|Commercial Mortgage
2,884
2,996
3,107
3,216
3,309
|Total Commercial
2,923
3,039
3,124
3,247
3,346
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
2,935
3,706
3,504
4,199
4,239
|Home Equity
3,791
3,734
3,809
3,638
4,022
|Total Consumer
6,726
7,440
7,313
7,837
8,261
|Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
9,649
10,479
10,437
11,084
11,607
|Foreclosed Real Estate
2,098
1,040
1,040
1,040
1,040
|Total Non-Performing Assets
$
11,747
$
11,519
$
11,477
$
12,124
$
12,647
|Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
$
3,814
$
3,519
$
3,560
$
4,566
$
2,429
|Home Equity
1,734
2,172
2,022
1,723
1,673
|Automobile
399
393
577
598
589
|Other 1
648
643
633
632
683
|Total Consumer
6,595
6,727
6,792
7,519
5,374
|Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
$
6,595
$
6,727
$
6,792
$
7,519
$
5,374
|Total Loans and Leases
$
13,965,026
$
13,919,491
$
13,914,889
$
13,824,522
$
13,646,420
|Ratio of Non-Accrual Loans and Leases to Total Loans and Leases
0.07
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.09
%
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans and Leases
|and Foreclosed Real Estate
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.09
%
0.09
%
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
|Ratio of Commercial Non-Performing Assets to Total Commercial Loans
|and Leases and Commercial Foreclosed Real Estate
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
|Ratio of Consumer Non-Performing Assets to Total Consumer Loans
|and Leases and Consumer Foreclosed Real Estate
0.11
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.11
%
0.11
%
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases
|Past Due 90 Days or More to Total Loans and Leases
|and Foreclosed Real Estate
0.13
%
0.13
%
0.13
%
0.14
%
0.13
%
|Quarter to Quarter Changes in Non-Performing Assets
|Balance at Beginning of Quarter
$
11,519
$
11,477
$
12,124
$
12,647
$
13,868
|Additions
2,683
1,318
1,116
552
704
|Reductions
|Payments
(2,018
)
(1,017
)
(226
)
(778
)
(1,605
)
|Return to Accrual Status
(437
)
(259
)
(1,527
)
(297
)
(301
)
|Charge-offs / Write-downs
-
-
(10
)
-
(19
)
|Total Reductions
(2,455
)
(1,276
)
(1,763
)
(1,075
)
(1,925
)
|Balance at End of Quarter
$
11,747
$
11,519
$
11,477
$
12,124
$
12,647
|1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reserve for Credit Losses
|Table 12
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Balance at Beginning of Period
$
151,653
$
151,702
$
152,927
$
151,247
$
164,297
|Loans and Leases Charged-Off
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
(229
)
(294
)
(196
)
(987
)
(925
)
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
-
-
-
(6
)
(80
)
|Home Equity
(14
)
(13
)
(10
)
(82
)
(100
)
|Automobile
(938
)
(1,353
)
(1,171
)
(5,247
)
(4,652
)
|Other 1
(2,349
)
(1,957
)
(1,846
)
(8,645
)
(7,585
)
|Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off
(3,530
)
(3,617
)
(3,223
)
(14,967
)
(13,342
)
|Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
125
72
87
350
552
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
301
69
63
489
1,193
|Home Equity
180
131
202
1,073
1,500
|Automobile
612
721
412
2,782
2,276
|Other 1
588
575
604
2,455
2,702
|Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
1,806
1,568
1,368
7,149
8,223
|Net Charged-Off - Loans and Leases
(1,724
)
(2,049
)
(1,855
)
(7,818
)
(5,119
)
|Net Charged-Off - Accrued Interest Receivable
-
-
(25
)
-
(131
)
|Provision for Credit Losses:
|Loans and Leases
2,864
1,945
(142
)
9,782
(8,263
)
|Accrued Interest Receivable
-
-
25
-
(283
)
|Unfunded Commitments
(364
)
55
317
(782
)
746
|Total Provision for Credit Losses
2,500
2,000
200
9,000
(7,800
)
|Balance at End of Period
$
152,429
$
151,653
$
151,247
$
152,429
$
151,247
|Components
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases
$
146,403
$
145,263
$
144,439
$
146,403
$
144,439
|Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
6,026
6,390
6,808
6,026
6,808
|Total Reserve for Credit Losses
$
152,429
$
151,653
$
151,247
$
152,429
$
151,247
|Average Loans and Leases Outstanding
$
13,906,114
$
13,903,214
$
13,452,791
$
13,851,551
$
12,896,510
|Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to
|Average Loans and Leases Outstanding (annualized)
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.04
%
|Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans and Leases Outstanding 2
1.05
%
1.04
%
1.06
%
1.05
%
1.06
%
|1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
|2 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Business Segments Selected Financial Information
|Table 13a
|Consumer
|Commercial
|Treasury
|Consolidated
|(dollars in thousands)
|Banking
|Banking
|and Other
|Total
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
|Net Interest Income (Loss)
$
101,868
$
51,663
$
(37,746
)
$
115,785
|Provision for Credit Losses
1,738
(15
)
777
2,500
|Net Interest Income (Loss) After Provision for Credit Losses
100,130
51,678
(38,523
)
113,285
|Noninterest Income
32,247
7,944
2,092
42,283
|Noninterest Expense
(92,793
)
(18,958
)
(4,211
)
(115,962
)
|Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
39,584
40,664
(40,642
)
39,606
|Provision for Income Taxes
(10,165
)
(10,316
)