CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Muddy Waters Part 2



22.01.2024

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



Press Release - Corporate News



Luxembourg, 22 January 2024



CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Muddy Waters Part 2



CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG") acknowledges the publication of a second report by Muddy Waters.



Similar to the first report, the second attempt includes sensational statements, recycled criticisms and poor research. Once again, CPIPG will prepare a detailed and professional response based on facts.



The first report by Muddy Waters had no impact on CPIPG's access to liquidity, disposals, or other strategic plans. Our stakeholders have been enormously supportive, for which we are grateful.



CPIPG is confident that our disclosures are accurate, and we are proud to be fully transparent and open. We welcome the opportunity to demonstrate, once again, the investment and asset management skills that have enabled CPIPG to build such a successful track record over the last 30 years.



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations



Moritz Mayer

m.mayer@cpipg.com



For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn



