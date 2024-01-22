S-5! has introduced a module-level power electronics (MLPE) mount for solar developers, installers, end users, and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors who are looking for an MLPE mounting device for solar module frames, without attaching to rails.From pv magazine USA S-5!, a specialist in solar attachments for metal roofs, has introduced its new MLPE Mount product. The company describes the MLPE Mount as a universal, cost-effective method for attaching module level power electronics (MLPE) directly to solar module frames. The MLPE Mount is designed to secure optimizers ...

