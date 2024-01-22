Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Systems Secures Five-Year Traffic Counting Contract With Gwinnett GA Department of Transportation

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, today announced that its Traffic Services division, now including the recently acquired All Traffic Data ("ATD"), has secured a five-year traffic counting contract with Gwinnett County Georgia, Department of Transportation. The contract will include the collection of data for annual traffic volumes program, traffic signal timing optimization projects, and studies that include vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian counts. This award has a total contract value of approximately $1 million.

The acquisition of ATD adds county-level portable traffic study work to Rekor's strong permanent traffic count portfolio, complementing the Company's existing robust business with the Georgia Department of Transportation. Gwinnett County is situated in the north-central region of Georgia, encompassing approximately 2,650 centerline miles of roadways. It is a vital component of the Atlanta metropolitan area, positioned just 9 miles northeast of the Atlanta city limits. As of 2021, the county has a population of 964,546 residents, ranking it the second-most populous county in Georgia.

Michael Dunbar, Rekor CRO, commented, "This contract win is significant because the Company would not have pursued this type of work before the acquisition, marking the start of an exciting journey that has already opened doors to new revenue streams and data sources that were previously inaccessible. ATD's expertise and industry connections for 'on-call' contract traffic studies perfectly complement our established permanent traffic data collection contracts in Georgia. This is just the start, and we expect extensive revenue growth as we continue to scale and expand this new line of business beyond Georgia."

This latest contract further cements Rekor's position in Georgia, following recent successes in securing contracts related to urban mobility, public safety, and licensing in various regions, including Philadelphia, Tennessee, and Maryland.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data - laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Threads, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of technology products and the size and shape of the global market for its services. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risk that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Rekor Systems

Charles Degliomini

ir@rekor.ai

SOURCE: Rekor Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com