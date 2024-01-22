Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2024) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) Founder and Executive Co-Chairman Robert Friedland and President Marna Cloete, today extended their congratulations to His Excellency Félix Tshisekedi on his re-election and inauguration as the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Ivanhoe Founder and Executive Co-Chairman Robert Friedland commented:

"On behalf of Ivanhoe Mines, we extend our congratulations to His Excellency Mr. Tshisekedi on winning a second term. This is the nation's fourth successful election since the turn of the century, which is a positive sign of the ongoing development of the Democratic Republic of the Congo's democratic process. The election reinforces our belief that the country is on the cusp of emerging as a major economic power in Africa, with its bountiful endowment of strategic minerals, youthful workforce and exceptional clean, green hydropower potential.

"Ivanhoe Mines continues its commitment to work in partnership with the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, developing its mining industry to unlock the rich economic and social potential of this incredible country. This year we will complete the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex, making it one of the world's top-three copper complexes, as well as return the historic, ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-silver-copper-germanium mine to production. In addition, we are incredibly excited about the geological potential across the Western Forelands, as we increase our exploration efforts this year to find new tier-one copper discoveries. We look forward to continuing to develop our warm and long-standing relationship with the DRC government and its people under President Tshisekedi's second term."

DRC President, His Excellency Félix Tshisekedi, alongside Ivanhoe Mines' President Marna Cloete, cuts the ribbon to mark the formal opening of the Kamoa Centre of Excellence, during his visit to Kamoa-Kakula in October 2023.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/195121_60a6ee72e47e0974_002full.jpg

During his visit to Kamoa-Kakula, His Excellency Félix Tshisekedi, is shown the direct-to-blister smelter construction site by (R-L) Kamoa Copper's Dodo Mbay, Executive, Concentrators; Pontien Kalala, Kakula Mine Manager; and, Magloire Kashiba, Kakula Senior Mine Manager.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/195121_60a6ee72e47e0974_003full.jpg

Ivanhoe Mines is scheduled to attend the Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa in February 2024. The annual conference, Africa's largest mining event, is attended by political leaders, government ministers and representatives of most African nations, international investors, financial institutions, mining industry executives and major news media.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the construction of the tier-one Platreef palladium-nickel-platinum-rhodium-copper-gold project in South Africa; and the restart of the historic ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC.

Ivanhoe Mines also is exploring for new copper discoveries across its circa 2,400km2 of 80-100% owned exploration licences, as well as on the 247km2 of newly acquired joint venture licences, in the Western Forelands located adjacent to the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC.

Information contact

Follow Robert Friedland (@robert_ivanhoe) and Ivanhoe Mines (@IvanhoeMines_) on X.

Investors

Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034

London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207

Media

Tanya Todd +1.604.331.9834

Website www.ivanhoemines.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195121

SOURCE: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.