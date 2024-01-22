Predictiv Ai, Inc.: Predictiv AI Announces Reinstatement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Nex Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Predictiv AI Inc. (TSX-V:PAI)(OTC PINK:INOTF) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), www.predictiv.ai, is pleased to announce that further to its news release announcing the revocation of the cease trade order (the "CTO") dated November 29, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has lifted the trading halt imposed on the Company's common shared (the "Common Shares") in connection with the CTO. The Common Shares will resume trading on the TSXV NEX Board at the open of the market today.

The trading symbol for Predictiv AI will change from PAI to PAI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. PAI continues to review opportunities that will qualify the Company to return to the TSXV.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems. Due to financial constraints, Predictiv AI's operations have been put on hold.

For more information on Predictiv AI, visit www.predictiv.ai and follow Predictiv AI on:

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

