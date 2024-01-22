Maison Solutions, Inc.: Maison Solutions to Present at Emerging Growth Conference

Presentation on February 8 at Noon ET to Focus on Company's Growth Strategy

MONTEREY PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Maison Solutions Inc. ("Maison Solutions" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MSS), a specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian food and merchandise to modern U.S. consumers, today announced that Chris Zhang, the Company's Vice President-Corporate Development & Strategy, will present at the virtual Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at noon ET.

During the presentation, Zhang will discuss, among other topics, the large and growing market in which the Company operates, its vertically integrated, cost-efficient supply chain, and its plans for future growth, including expanding its network of stores, upgrading current stores, and investing in technology to broaden its consumer reach and further optimize the design and set-up of its stores.

The presentation will be broadcast live on the Company's website at www.maisonsolutionsinc.com, and a replay will be made available at www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. Please register for the presentation in advance using this link: Emerging Growth Conference Registration. You can also submit questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com.

About Maison Solutions Inc.

Maison Solutions Inc. is a fast-growing specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian food and merchandise to modern U.S. consumers, particularly to members of Asian-American communities. The Company is committed to providing Asian fresh produce, meat, seafood, and other daily necessities in a manner that caters to traditional Asian-American family values and cultural norms, while also accounting for the new and faster-paced lifestyle of younger generations and the diverse makeup of the communities in which the Company operates. Since its formation in 2019, the Company has acquired equity interests in four traditional Asian supermarkets in the Los Angeles area, and has been operating them under the brand name HK Good Fortune. To learn more about Maison Solutions, please visit the Company's website at www.maisonsolutionsinc.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company's discussion of its growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Maison Solutions undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

