CubeLogic Achieves Strong 30%+ Revenue Growth in 2023, Marked by Global Expansion, Product Enhancements and Industry Recognition

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / CubeLogic, globally recognized leader in risk management software solutions, proudly reports continued strong growth with a 30%+ increase in revenue for the fiscal year 2023. This achievement is attributed to significant global client adoption supported by strategic advancements in product offerings, including cutting-edge credit and market risk analytics, and influential participation in the energy, commodities and financial services sectors.

In an excellent year of growth and innovation, CubeLogic has solidified its reputation as the industry leader in risk management solutions. The introduction of further advanced credit risk, compliance and market risk analytics to its product suite has met the evolving requirements of global markets, expanding its client base across geographies and sectors.

CubeLogic's active involvement in the industry is exemplified by its participation in 21 key industry events, including hosting five events for clients and partners. These gatherings have been instrumental in showcasing CubeLogic's domain expertise, reinforcing client relationships, and discussing key industry issues.

Adding to its list of accomplishments, CubeLogic was honored with the prestigious 'Best Credit Risk Software' award by Energy Risk Software Ratings and 'Best Cross-Asset Transaction Surveillance Software' by Energy50 in 2023. These accolades underscore CubeLogic's unrivaled excellence in delivering sophisticated and tailored risk and compliance management solutions to the sector.

Lee Campbell, Executive Chairman of CubeLogic, highlights the company's response to the volatility in energy and commodities markets and the company's ongoing investments in its solutions, noting the increasing need for sophisticated risk management strategies and tools, and prompting more organizations to move beyond spreadsheet-based or legacy solutions.

CubeLogic's year of success and industry recognition is a clear indication of its standing as a trailblazer in risk management solutions. CubeLogic welcomed 14 new clients in 2023, reaching a total roster of over 50 clients by year-end.

Reflecting on CubeLogic's outstanding performance, CEO Tom Edwards states "The 30%+ increase in our revenue and addition of 14 new clients reflects our commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions. The distinguished awards we received this year from Energy Risk Software Ratings and Energy 50 are a testament to our leading position in the industry and our dedication to excellence in risk and compliance management."

Looking ahead to 2024, CubeLogic starts the year with a very strong client portfolio, ongoing projects, innovative product features, a strong sales pipeline, and a commitment to further growth and improvement initiatives.

CubeLogic is the leading provider of credit risk management software solutions, specializing in the energy and commodities sector. With a team of industry experts, robust frameworks, and strategic partnerships, CubeLogic delivers innovative solutions that enable organizations to navigate challenges and optimize credit risk management.

