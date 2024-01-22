The Clean Energy Investor Group has warned that solar farms in southwestern New South Wales and northwestern Victoria could suffer from "large and unpredictable" swings in revenues due to material changes in marginal loss factors.From pv magazine Australia The Clean Energy Investor Group (CEIG) has predicted that intra-regional loss factors for generation projects in southwest New South Wales (NSW) and northwest Victoria could decrease by up to 10% compared to the 2023-24 financial year after the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) released its preliminary marginal loss factors (MLFs) for ...

