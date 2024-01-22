Objectway, the Global Top 100 FinTech provider of as-a-service software and services to banks, wealth and asset managers, announced today the acquisition of Nest Wealth, a leading Canadian provider of digital wealth solutions.

Building on more than 30 years of business expertise, Objectway has built partnerships with banks, wealth and asset management firms to empower and scale their business through cutting-edge software and services, enabling financial institutions of all sizes and geographies to seamlessly embark on their digital transformation journey.

With more than 10 years of market leadership and innovation, Nest Wealth provides digital wealth solutions for onboarding, account opening, and financial planning to some of the largest financial institutions in Canada including banks, custodians and asset managers wealth management firms and individual advisors, as well as direct-to-investor investment management services. Clients include half of Canada's largest six banks as well as National Bank of Canada, National Bank Independent Network, etc.

Canada is recognized as a market with a growing population and a sophisticated financial eco-system. As a result, the country is one of the top ten most important wealth markets and one of the regions with the largest distribution of wealth advisory services per individual in the world.

By adding Nest Wealth client onboarding and financial planning complementary solutions to Objectway's capabilities, the Group will enhance its wealth and investment management offering, marketing this to existing and new clients in Canada and the US.

In EMEA, the acquisition also provides the opportunity to further expand and enrich the firm's wealth solutions design model across the value chain to offer best-in-class digital client onboarding and planning solutions on top of its advisory services, discretionary portfolio management and back-office operations.

"The Nest Wealth team has built a remarkable digital wealth platform with an eminent client base. We look forward to working with them to maximise our business potential, grounded on our common focus on digital innovation and on the same modular, flexible and "as-a-service" approach," commented Luigi Marciano, Objectway Founder and Group CEO. "This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our growth and global expansion strategy, enabling us to establish and broaden our market presence in North America and to offer an even more comprehensive range of innovative products and services to existing and new customers in both the EMEA and North American regions in which we operate."

"We are thrilled to join the Objectway Group, an innovative and highly respected company with a proven track record in the industry. This will accelerate our expansion across the North American region, and open up additional market opportunities in EMEA. In Objectway, we have found the perfect partner, giving our employees and customers continuity, stability and an exciting future of continuous development to solve their problems," affirmed Randy Cass, Nest Wealth Founder and CEO

