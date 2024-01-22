LOTUS'S CLINCHES THE TITLE OF MOST USER-FRIENDLY RETAIL BRAND IN THAILAND AT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE AWARDS

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus's emerged triumphant at the 2023 Global Brand Awards, earning the distinction of 'Most User-Friendly Retail Brand, Thailand'.

The Prestigious Global Brand Awards , an annual event by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) based in England, strives to honour worldwide brands that distinguish themselves across diverse industries while ensuring that readers are up-to-date on pivotal trends in the realm of branding. Global Brands Magazine conducted a thorough evaluation, considering various criteria such as Customer Service, Technology Integration, community engagement, innovative solutions, environmental considerations, and more. Lotus's stands out for its exceptional user-friendliness, rightfully earning recognition from Global Brands Magazine.

Commenting on winning the award, Jay Reddy, Director, Global Brands Magazine said, "I am delighted to announce Lotus's as the Most User-Friendly Retail Brand in Thailand. Their intuitive design, seamless online experience, and exceptional service redefine customer satisfaction. LOTUS'S sets a new standard for retail excellence. Wishing them continued success in the years ahead."

Commenting on winning the award, Vorawan Phianlikhitwong, Executive Director, Customer - Lotus's said, "This marks the first time that Lotus's has been honored with the prestigious Global Brand Awards for being recognized as the Most User-Friendly Retail Brand in Thailand on an international platform. We are privileged to have earned this esteemed accolade, underscoring our commitment to maintaining a strong connection with our valued customers. As Lotus's embarks on its 30th year of serving customers, offering high-quality products at affordable prices, and providing a delightful experience as a SMART community center, this recognition adds a significant milestone to better serving customers every day."

ABOUT LOTUS'S

Lotus's is an omni-channel retailer in Thailand with more than 2,000 stores nationwide, with the common goal of offering our customers across Thailand 'A Little Delight Every Day.' Lotus's has been delighting customers in Thailand for 30 years. We strive to cater to the ever-changing lifestyles of our customers as being a Smart Community Centers, serving convenience and a seamless shopping experience anywhere anytime.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class' brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops awards for companies that stand out, have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 8.5 million visitors and 15 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines. The Magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, with over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and others. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition. We are excited to announce the highly anticipated awards ceremony, which will take place at The Athenee Hotel in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, in May 2024. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

To nominate your company or business leader for the Global Brand Awards 2023, please click on the following link:

https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/nomination-form/

Checkout our social media shout outs from the links below:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/494lS48

Linkedin: https://bit.ly/429Uj7o

Instagram: https://bit.ly/4b3dROR

Twitter: https://bit.ly/4b2frAp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311174/GBM_Awards_2023_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lotuss-clinches-the-title-of-most-user-friendly-retail-brand-in-thailand-at-global-brands-magazine-awards-302040674.html