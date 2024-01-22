NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Change of dividend treatment for MOWI (10/24)

As of Monday, February 19, 2024, the 100% dividend adjustments rule in MOWI will be changed as described below. For Expiration months with an expiry date before September 30, 2024, the ticker code will be changed to MOWD and will continue to be 100% dividend adjusted. For Expiration months with an expiry date after September 30, 2024, the ticker code MOWI will remain and follow the standard treatment for dividend adjustments meaning that the 100% adjustment rule is no longer in effect. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1189966