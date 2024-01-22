NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Listing and delisting of weekly options in Norway (11/24)

As of February 19, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce weekly option contracts in Aker BP (AKERBP), DNO ASA (DNO), Frontline (FRO) and Telenor ASA (TEL). Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. (SIG) will be quoting prices for derivatives on the above-mentioned names. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets have decided to delist weekly options in Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGS) as of February 16, 2024. No new expiration weeks will be generated after this date. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1189967