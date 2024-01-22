Anzeige
Montag, 22.01.2024
22.01.2024 | 14:35
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Listing and delisting of weekly options in Norway (11/24)

As of February 19, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce weekly
option contracts in Aker BP (AKERBP), DNO ASA (DNO), Frontline (FRO) and
Telenor ASA (TEL). 

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. (SIG) will be quoting prices for
derivatives on the above-mentioned names. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets have decided to delist weekly options in Petroleum
Geo-Services ASA (PGS) as of February 16, 2024. No new expiration weeks will be
generated after this date. 

For contact details please see attached file.

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1189967
