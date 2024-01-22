SINGAPORE, Jan 22, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The complexities of the trilemma of security, affordability, and sustainability in the energy sector, warrants the urgent need for effective and adaptable regulatory policies. Against this backdrop, the world's leading energy authorities will gather at the Energy Regulators Forum (ERF) from 15-17 May 2024, to chart a dynamic course for energy policy and regulatory advancements that will spearhead the energy transition.Held annually by the Energy Regulators Regional Association (ERRA), the 21st edition of the event will take place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, Thailand hosted and supported by the Energy Regulatory Commission of Thailand. Taking place for the first time in Asia, the event is set to unite global regulators, visionary investors, system operators, top-tier consultants, and academics in high-level dialogue that will significantly impact the future of the energy market.In a strategic partnership this year, ERF will be co-located with the Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit (FEA) in Bangkok, allowing for powerful synergies with the hugely successful FEA that attracts an impressive 21,000 business leaders and policymakers, serving as the platform for propelling a revolutionary energy transition agenda from an Asian perspective.Kacper Jarosz, Deputy Program Director at ERRA, emphasised the crucial role of energy regulators in the transition. He said: "Energy regulators safeguard the effectiveness of modern energy systems and markets. They are tasked with the delicate balancing act between entrepreneurship, innovation, and consumer protection. ERRA is at the forefront of international discussions on best practices, particularly regarding the energy transition. We are thrilled to bring the regulatory agenda of our 48-member regulatory authorities to the Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit in 2024.""How to progress the Energy Transition has become one of the most pertinent topics for the global energy sector. A transformation of the energy landscape in moving from fossil-based to zero-carbon sources has become a big challenge for every country to achieve while the risks of climate change are becoming increasingly tangible. The goal is to successfully reduce carbon emissions and limit global temperature increase to 1.5degC of pre-industrial levels. To meet the global warming limit, concerted efforts are urgently needed to reduce emissions and reach global net-zero emissions by 2050. This is why this ERC Forum has been organised, providing a platform to discuss, collaborate, share best practices, latest developments in energy policy and regulation, particularly in the ASEAN region," explains Mr. Samerjai Suksumek, Chairman of the Energy Regulatory Commission, Thailand, on the motivation for this international collaboration of collocated events to take place in 2024.Organised by dmg events, a global leader in energy events, Future Energy Asia features Strategic Summits, Technical Conferences, and a substantial exhibition showcasing over 400 innovative exhibitors. With the addition of ERF, Future Energy Asia will be a critical platform to address the most critical challenges and opportunities in the energy transition and define the future of energy.Marcus Magee, Vice President - Asia at dmg events, spoke of the profound collaboration between the ERF and Future Energy Asia: "The collaboration of the ERF with Future Energy Asia demonstrates a clear commitment from both parties to create a united platform that accelerates the transition forward. The events have complete synergy, and the combination ensures that the highest calibre of attendees and decision-makers extract maximum effectiveness from their three-day attendance. We eagerly anticipate the fresh discussions, groundbreaking insights, and unprecedented collaborations that ERRA will bring to the forum."About ERRAThe Energy Regulators Regional Association (ERRA) is an inter-institutional non-profit organisation unified by the shared goal of its regulatory members to improve energy regulation. ERRA's focus is to bring together effective energy regulators with the necessary autonomy and authority to make positive change. www.erranet.orgAbout ERC ThailandThe Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) was established under the mandate of the Energy Industry Act B.E. 2550 (2007) which came into effect in 2007, stipulating the establishment of a regulatory body to oversee energy industry operations, which include electricity, natural gas, and energy network systems, in accordance with the objectives of the Act under the policy framework of the government. The purpose of this was to promote sufficient, stable, and fair energy services, protect the interests of energy users and energy industry licensees, and safeguard the benefits of energy users. The Office of the Energy Regulatory Commission (OERC) is also established under the Act to function as the secretariat to the ERC and operates as a state agency, which is not considered a government agency or state-owned enterprise under the law on budgetary procedure.About The Energy Regulators ForumThe Energy Regulators Forum (ERF) will be hosted and supported by the Energy Regulatory Commission of Thailand. The ERF is going to be an anchor event of the Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit. ERRA will also support the Energy Regulatory Commission of Thailand hosting a Summit of ASEAN Regulators constituting a breakout session of the ERF. The goal of ERF is to convene national regulators in a global format with investors, utilities, consultants, traders and academics to engage in strategic dialogue on policy and regulatory developments, and to map a way forward for the energy transition in the coming years in ERRA regions including Asia.About Future Energy AsiaFuture Energy Asia (FEA) is Asia's leading energy transition and transformation exhibition and summit, taking place in-person at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand. Convening energy ministers, policy makers, energy majors including NECs and IECs, power generation authorities, midstream gas and LNG companies, EPCs and project consultants, and renewable energy developers, the exhibition and summit will advance innovation and collaboration with the participation of key energy stakeholders.For more information or to find out how to participate in the event, visit www.futureenergyasia.com or contact info@futureenergyasia.comAbout dmg eventsHeadquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates since 1989, with offices in Canada, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand and the United Kingdom, dmg events is an international exhibitions, conference and intelligence company, attracting more than 1 million attendees to a portfolio of over 80 events each year. Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.