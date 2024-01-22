Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (35/24)

With effect from January 23, 2024, the subscription rights in Svenska Aerogel Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 01, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: AERO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021308871 Order book ID: 319771 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 23, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Svenska Aerogel Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: AERO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021308889 Order book ID: 319772 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB.