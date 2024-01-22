Anzeige
Montag, 22.01.2024

WKN: A2AGDG | ISIN: SE0008212161 | Ticker-Symbol: 5L8
München
22.01.24
08:06 Uhr
0,017 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
22.01.2024 | 14:59
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (35/24)

With effect from January 23, 2024, the subscription rights in Svenska Aerogel
Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
up until and including February 01, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   AERO TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021308871              
Order book ID:  319771                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from January 23, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Svenska
Aerogel Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   AERO BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021308889              
Order book ID:  319772                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB.
