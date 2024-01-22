Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2024) - Metaguest.ai Incorporated (CSE: METG) (formerly BnSellit Technology Inc.) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that current Director, Colin Keddy has joined the management team of the Corporation as its President. Mr. Keddy will enhance the sales and marketing team of the Corporation as the Metaguest.AI technology further expands into hotels across the United States. Mr. Keddy has been involved in finance and business development for nearly 30 years, "Having been involved with Metaguest over the last three years, and watching it grow into the successful enterprise it is today I am excited and honored to work with Tony and the entire Metaguest team as we expand our market share all across the United States and into the international market. The adoption of Metaguest.AI technology throughout the hotel industry has been nothing short of phenomenal. I can only imagine where this business will be in the near future as the world adopts AI at an unprecedented level," said Mr. Keddy.

The Corporation also announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of 250,100 units (each a "Unit") for gross proceeds of $75,030 at a price of $0.30 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into common shares at a price of $0.50 per Warrant expiring on June , 2025. The gross proceeds received by the Corporation will be used for working capital purposes. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until May 17, 2024. Since November 2023, the Corporation has closed an aggregate of $179,030 under the terms of the Offering.

About Metaguest.ai Incorporated

Metaguest.ai Incorporated is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

