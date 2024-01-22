Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 22 JANUARY 2024 SHARES DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION The ownership of all shares of Rovio Entertainment Corporation has been transferred to the redeemer, Sega Europe Limited, in the redemption process. The shares of Rovio Entertainment Corporation will be listed for the last time on Monday 22 January 2024. Identifiers: Trading code: ROVIO ISIN code: FI4000266804 Orderbook id: 144044 Last listing day: 22 January 2024 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260