Montag, 22.01.2024
WKN: A2DXQD | ISIN: FI4000266804 | Ticker-Symbol: R0F
Lang & Schwarz
22.01.24
07:00 Uhr
9,328 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
22.01.2024 | 15:23
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 22 JANUARY 2024 SHARES

DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

The ownership of all shares of Rovio Entertainment Corporation has been
transferred to the redeemer, Sega Europe Limited, in the redemption process. 

The shares of Rovio Entertainment Corporation will be listed for the last time
on Monday 22 January 2024. 

Identifiers:

Trading code: ROVIO

ISIN code: FI4000266804

Orderbook id: 144044

Last listing day: 22 January 2024



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
