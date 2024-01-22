Dallas, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2024) - Bemax Inc. (OTC Pink: BMXC) a private label development Company with focus on disposable diapers and women's hygienic sanitary products is pleased to announce that it has completed registration as level one supplier with the United Nations Global Marketplace ("UNGM"), the United Nations official procurement unit that connect suppliers to the UN marketplace.

Bemax is now positioned and eligible to receive notifications from UNGM of invitation for quotation, request for quotation, as well as request for proposal of relevant UN procurement opportunities based on Bemax's product offerings. The potential contract award value is set to be up to $500,000.

Bemax Inc. CEO, Taiwo Aimasiko expressed her enthusiasm about the supplier registration with UNGM, emphasizing the product awareness strength this registration will bring to Bemax. Taiwo Aimasiko stated, "This supplier registration will expand Bemax's global product visibility, outreach, and opens the potential for extended global distribution."

About Bemax Inc.

Bemax Inc. exports and distribute private label household products to the global emerging markets. www.bemaxinc.com.

About UNGM

The United Nations Global Marketplace (UNGM) is the official procurement portal of the United Nations System. The UNGM portal brings together UN procurement staff and suppliers interested in doing business with the United Nations. UNGM's mission is to connect the global business ecosystem to the UN market for a better world. UNGM connects suppliers to the UN marketplace. The main functions of UNGM includes providing suppliers with a central and unique registration process for 30 UN organizations; Provide suppliers and the general public with access to UN procurement opportunities and contract awards and; disseminate relevant UN procurement and UN market information. The UN market consists of a multitude of specialized agencies, affiliated programs, funds and many subsidiary bodies. These UN organizations fulfill different mandates and therefore have different requirements for goods and services. These requirements are dependent upon their areas of intervention and structure. The procurement processes utilized by the UN organizations are largely harmonized with only minor differences between the organizations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-Looking statements speak only as to the date they are made and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Bemax Inc.

Atlanta, GA

USA

Email: admin@bemaxinc.com

Tel: 4044808372

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195107

SOURCE: Bemax Inc.