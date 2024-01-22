Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2023 Performance and Operational Highlights

Core net income (1) of $7.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted share (1)

Net income of $8.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share

Net interest income of $ 20.4 million, a decrease of $ 327,000 from the prior quarter

Net interest margin ("NIM") of 3.69% , down 9 basis points from the prior quarter

NIM of 3.71% on a fully-taxable equivalent basis ("NIM - FTE") (1)

Return on average assets ("ROAA") of 1.53% ; return on average stockholders' equity ("ROAE") of 17.02% ; and return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") (1) of 18.62%

Core ROAA (1) of 1.26% ; and core ROATCE (1) of 15.26%

Efficiency ratio of 41.48% ; and core efficiency ratio of 45.78%

Linked-quarter loan growth was 24.7% annualized

Linked-quarter total deposits grew 21.1% annualized

Linked-quarter total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, grew 8.9% annualized

ANNISTON, Ala., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) ("Southern States" or the "Company"), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $8.9 million, or $0.99 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This compares to net income of $6.6 million, or $0.73 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023, and net income of $10.6 million, or $1.18 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company reported core net income of $7.3 million, or $0.81 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This compares to core net income of $9.6 million, or $1.06 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023, and core net income of $8.1 million, or $0.90 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures").

CEO Commentary

Mark Chambers, Chief Executive Officer and President of Southern States, said, "We produced solid fourth quarter earnings, highlighted by annualized sequential loan growth of 24.7% and annualized deposit growth of 21.1%. Our bankers remain active across our vibrant footprint, cultivating new business relationships and winning market share. We continue to maintain a sharp focus on credit management to ensure the ongoing health of our loan portfolio as evidenced by our low level of nonperforming loans, which totaled just 0.06% of the overall portfolio." "Our results were impacted by ongoing funding expense pressure due to elevated interest rates and increased deposit costs. Our net interest margin, while robust at 3.69% to finish the year, declined nine basis points from the prior quarter. Our loan yields increased substantially throughout the year and rose five basis points in the fourth quarter, but this momentum was offset by higher deposit costs." "Overall, we delivered exceptional results and returns on behalf of our shareholders throughout 2023, further fortifying our foundation. We enter the new year with strong capital and liquidity positions, as well as pristine credit quality, putting Southern States in excellent position to pursue prudent growth in 2024."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Three Months Ended % Change December 31, 2023 vs. December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average interest-earning assets $ 2,195,381 $ 2,175,103 $ 1,893,069 0.9 % 16.0 % Net interest income $ 20,404 $ 20,731 $ 20,884 (1.6 )% (2.3 )% Net interest margin 3.69 % 3.78 % 4.38 % (9 )bps (69 )bps

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $20.4 million, a decrease of 1.6% from $20.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by a higher cost of interest-bearing deposits due to both rising interest rates and growth, which more than offset a higher yield on interest-earning assets resulting from a combination of rising rates and growth. The yield on loans benefited from significant linked-quarter growth.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $480,000, or 2.3%. The decrease was substantially the result of the accelerated rise in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities due to the rapid rise in interest rates and growth, which outpaced a sharp improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets due to both year-over-year growth and higher interest rates. A portion of the growth in interest-bearing deposits is due to migration from noninterest-bearing into interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.69%, compared to 3.78% for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, which was greater than the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest margin decreased from 4.38%. The decrease was primarily the result of the rapid increase in interest rates, which accelerated the cost of interest-bearing liabilities at a greater pace than the yield received on interest-earning assets. A shift from noninterest-bearing deposits into interest-bearing deposits also had a negative impact on net interest margin.

Noninterest Income

Three Months Ended % Change December 31, 2023 vs. December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 441 $ 442 $ 431 (0.2 )% 2.3 % Swap fees 70 453 2 (84.5 )% 3400.0 % SBA/USDA fees 70 74 70 (5.4 )% - % Mortgage origination fees 87 158 98 (44.9 )% (11.2 )% Net loss on securities 98 (12 ) (86 ) (916.7 )% (214.0 )% Employee retention credit and related revenue ("ERC") - (5,100 ) - N/A N/A Other operating income 2,352 1,091 4,088 115.6 % (42.5 )% Total noninterest income $ 3,118 $ (2,894 ) $ 4,603 (207.7 )% (32.3 )%

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.1 million, compared to noninterest net expense of $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. The third quarter of 2023 included a $5.1 million payment to the IRS for the return of the ERC, which was received during the second quarter of 2023. After reviewing revised IRS guidelines during the third quarter of 2023, the Company determined to return the full $5.1 million to the IRS and recorded a payable. Also contributing to the increase during the fourth quarter of 2023 was a $1.9 million fee related to the early payoff of a $12.0 million purchased loan. As this is unusually large and atypical for the Bank, it was determined to record it as noninterest income instead of interest income, which would have impacted the net interest margin. The increase was partially offset by a $383,000 decrease in swap fees during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest income decreased 32.3% from $4.6 million. The decrease was substantially due to a $2.6 million gain on the sale of two branches during the fourth quarter of 2022. This decrease was significantly offset by the aforementioned $1.9 million fee related to the early payoff of the $12.0 million loan in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Three Months Ended % Change December 31, 2023 vs. December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,739 $ 5,752 $ 6,738 (0.2 )% (14.8 )% Equipment and occupancy expenses 681 718 730 (5.2 )% (6.7 )% Data processing fees 639 650 711 (1.7 )% (10.1 )% Regulatory assessments 355 322 165 10.2 % 115.2 % Professional fees related to ERC - (1,243 ) - N/A N/A Other operating expenses 2,303 2,370 2,092 (2.8 )% 10.1 % Total noninterest expenses $ 9,717 $ 8,569 $ 10,436 13.4 % (6.9 )%

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $9.7 million, an increase of 13.4% from $8.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase was substantially related to the aforementioned return of ERC, which also resulted in a $1.2 million refund of professional fees related to the ERC, to which a receivable was recorded.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest expense decreased 6.9% from $10.4 million. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and benefits during the fourth quarter of 2023 and the recognition of a $285,000 credit for provision for unfunded loan commitments, which was not recognized during 2022. The fourth quarter of 2022 included expense associated with the issuance of restricted stock units in a deferred compensation plan which was significantly less in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in legal fees, in addition to an increase in FDIC insurance.

Loans and Credit Quality

Three Months Ended % Change December 31, 2023 vs. December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans 1,890,677 1,779,846 1,592,707 6.2 % 18.7 % Unearned income (6,169 ) (5,698 ) (5,543 ) 8.3 % 11.3 % Loans, net of unearned income ("Loans") $ 1,884,508 $ 1,774,148 $ 1,587,164 6.2 % 18.7 % Average loans, net of unearned ("Average loans") $ 1,814,484 $ 1,740,582 $ 1,563,255 4.2 % 16.1 % Nonperforming loans ("NPL") $ 1,177 $ 1,082 $ 2,245 8.8 % (47.6 )% Provision for credit losses $ 2,579 $ 773 $ 1,938 233.6 % 33.1 % Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") $ 24,378 $ 22,181 $ 20,156 9.9 % 20.9 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 382 $ (23 ) $ 205 (1760.9 )% 86.3 % NPL to gross loans 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.14 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) 0.08 % (0.01 )% 0.05 % ACL to loans 1.29 % 1.25 % 1.27 % (1) Ratio is annualized.

Loans, net of unearned income, were $1.9 billion at December 31, 2023, up $110.4 million from September 30, 2023 and up $297.3 million from December 31, 2022. The linked-quarter and year-over-year increases in loans were primarily attributable to new business growth across our footprint.

Nonperforming loans totaled $1.2 million, or 0.06% of gross loans, at December 31, 2023, compared with $1.1 million, or 0.06% of gross loans, at September 30, 2023, and $2.2 million, or 0.14% of gross loans, at December 31, 2022. The $1.1 million net decrease in nonperforming loans from December 31, 2022, was primarily attributable to two loans that were paid-off, one loan that was charged-off and another loan that was moved back to accruing status.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $773,000 for the third quarter of 2023. Provision in the fourth quarter of 2023 was based on loan growth, qualitative economic factors and individually analyzed loans.

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $382,000, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $(23,000), or (0.01)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2023, and net charge-offs of $205,000, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company's allowance for credit losses was 1.29% of total loans and 2071.20% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2023, compared with 1.25% of total loans and 2050.00% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2023. Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.2 million at December 31, 2023.

Deposits

Three Months Ended % Change December 31, 2023 vs. December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 437,959 $ 418,125 $ 460,977 4.7 % (5.0) )% Interest-bearing deposits 1,580,230 1,498,276 1,259,766 5.5 % 25.4 % Total deposits $ 2,018,189 $ 1,916,401 $ 1,720,743 5.3 % 17.3 % Uninsured deposits $ 615,651 $ 568,323 $ 600,977 8.3 % 2.4 % Uninsured deposits to total deposits 30.51 % 29.66 % 34.93 % Noninterest deposits to total deposits 21.70 % 21.82 % 26.79 %

Total deposits were $2.0 billion at December 31, 2023, up from $1.9 billion at September 30, 2023 and $1.7 billion at December 31, 2022. The $101.8 million increase in total deposits in the fourth quarter was primarily due to an increase of $82.0 in interest-bearing deposits, which includes a $62.5 million increase in brokered deposits, and an increase of $19.8 million in noninterest-bearing deposits. Total brokered deposits were $230.9 million at December 31, 2023.

Capital

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Company Bank Company Bank Company Bank Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 8.99 % 12.01 % 8.70 % 11.71 % 8.82 % 12.17 % Risk-based capital ratios: Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio 9.18 % 12.28 % 9.32 % 12.55 % 8.86 % 12.21 % Tier 1 capital ratio 9.18 % 12.28 % 9.32 % 12.55 % 8.86 % 12.21 % Total capital ratio 14.26 % 13.42 % 14.60 % 13.67 % 14.34 % 13.24 %

As of December 31, 2023, total stockholders' equity was $215.0 million, up from $201.9 million at September 30, 2023. The increase of $13.0 million was substantially due to earnings growth, coupled with a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss resulting from changes in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 13 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given recent events and trends in the banking industry and the inflationary environment. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the section entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors". Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "can," "should," "could," "to be," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Results of Operations Interest income $ 36,172 $ 35,204 $ 26,706 $ 132,260 $ 82,850 Interest expense 15,768 14,473 5,822 52,148 11,512 Net interest income 20,404 20,731 20,884 80,112 71,338 Provision for credit losses 2,579 773 1,938 6,090 5,605 Net interest income after provision 17,825 19,958 18,946 74,022 65,733 Noninterest income 3,118 (2,894 ) 4,603 8,874 8,677 Noninterest expense 9,717 8,569 10,436 41,876 39,614 Income tax expense 2,330 1,866 2,521 9,068 7,725 Net income $ 8,896 $ 6,629 $ 10,592 $ 31,952 $ 27,071 Core net income(1) $ 7,289 $ 9,563 $ 8,081 $ 31,190 $ 24,975 Share and Per Share Data Shares issued and outstanding 8,841,349 8,834,168 8,706,920 8,841,349 8,706,920 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 8,864,734 8,846,018 8,707,026 8,809,590 8,774,860 Diluted 9,021,358 9,040,687 8,932,585 9,038,004 8,949,669 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.00 $ 0.75 $ 1.22 $ 3.63 $ 3.08 Diluted 0.99 0.73 1.18 3.53 3.02 Core - diluted(1) 0.81 1.06 0.90 3.45 2.79 Book value per share 24.31 22.86 20.87 24.31 20.87 Tangible book value per share(1) 22.30 20.84 18.79 22.30 18.79 Cash dividends per common share 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.36 0.36 Performance and Financial Ratios ROAA 1.53 % 1.15 % 2.11 % 1.44 % 1.43 % ROAE 17.02 % 12.96 % 23.77 % 16.16 % 15.55 % Core ROAA(1) 1.26 % 1.66 % 1.61 % 1.41 % 1.32 % ROATCE(1) 18.62 % 14.21 % 26.49 % 17.78 % 17.37 % Core ROATCE(1) 15.26 % 20.50 % 20.21 % 17.35 % 16.02 % NIM 3.69 % 3.78 % 4.38 % 3.81 % 3.99 % NIM - FTE(2) 3.71 % 3.79 % 4.39 % 3.82 % 4.01 % Net interest spread 2.73 % 2.84 % 3.84 % 2.92 % 3.68 % Yield on loans 6.91 % 6.86 % 6.05 % 6.70 % 5.27 % Yield on interest-earning assets 6.54 % 6.42 % 5.60 % 6.29 % 4.64 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.81 % 3.58 % 1.76 % 3.37 % 0.96 % Cost of funds(2) 3.03 % 2.80 % 1.29 % 2.63 % 0.68 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.66 % 3.43 % 1.52 % 3.19 % 0.79 % Cost of total deposits 2.86 % 2.63 % 1.09 % 2.44 % 0.55 % Noninterest deposits to total deposits 21.70 % 21.82 % 26.79 % 21.70 % 26.79 % Core deposits to total deposits 83.70 % 86.58 % 89.73 % 83.70 % 89.73 % Uninsured deposits to total deposits 30.51 % 29.66 % 34.93 % 30.51 % 34.93 % Total loans to total deposits 93.38 % 92.58 % 92.24 % 93.38 % 92.24 % Efficiency ratio 41.48 % 48.01 % 40.81 % 47.35 % 49.12 % Core efficiency ratio(1) 45.78 % 42.79 % 45.98 % 46.74 % 50.97 %

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Financial Condition (ending) Total loans $ 1,884,508 $ 1,774,148 $ 1,587,164 $ 1,884,508 $ 1,587,164 Total securities 198,632 189,496 175,196 198,632 175,196 Total assets 2,446,339 2,296,527 2,045,204 2,446,339 2,045,204 Total noninterest bearing deposits 437,959 418,125 460,977 437,959 460,977 Total core deposits(1) 1,689,266 1,659,291 1,543,981 1,689,266 1,543,981 Total deposits 2,018,189 1,916,401 1,720,743 2,018,189 1,720,743 Total borrowings 183,673 146,573 117,295 183,673 117,295 Total liabilities 2,231,375 2,094,603 1,863,485 2,231,375 1,863,485 Total shareholders' equity 214,964 201,924 181,719 214,964 181,719 Financial Condition (average) Total loans $ 1,814,484 $ 1,740,582 $ 1,563,255 $ 1,711,006 $ 1,421,376 Total securities 209,074 201,830 188,765 200,047 178,755 Total other interest-earning assets 171,823 232,691 141,049 192,433 187,263 Total interest-bearing assets 2,195,381 2,175,103 1,893,069 2,103,486 1,787,394 Total assets 2,303,398 2,282,217 1,994,087 2,211,739 1,893,046 Total noninterest-bearing deposits 420,019 448,616 477,301 436,571 496,486 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,502,348 1,472,024 1,216,492 1,422,453 1,127,637 Total deposits 1,922,367 1,920,640 1,693,793 1,859,024 1,624,123 Total borrowings 140,790 129,882 99,111 126,853 76,379 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,643,138 1,601,906 1,315,603 1,549,306 1,204,016 Total shareholders' equity 207,324 202,955 176,769 197,680 174,107 Asset Quality Nonperforming loans $ 1,177 $ 1,082 $ 2,245 $ 1,177 $ 2,245 Other real estate owned ("OREO") $ 33 $ 2,903 $ 2,930 $ 33 $ 2,930 Nonperforming assets ("NPA") $ 1,210 $ 3,985 $ 5,175 $ 1,210 $ 5,175 Net charge-offs (recovery) to average loans(2) 0.08 % (0.01) % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.02 % Provision for credit losses to average loans(2) 0.56 % 0.18 % 0.49 % 0.36 % 0.39 % ACL to loans 1.29 % 1.25 % 1.27 % 1.29 % 1.27 % ACL to gross loans 1.29 % 1.25 % 1.27 % 1.29 % 1.27 % ACL to NPL 2071.20 % 2050.00 % 897.82 % 2071.20 % 897.82 % NPL to loans 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.14 % 0.06 % 0.14 % NPL to gross loans 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.14 % 0.06 % 0.14 % NPA to gross loans and OREO 0.06 % 0.22 % 0.32 % 0.06 % 0.32 % NPA to total assets 0.05 % 0.17 % 0.25 % 0.05 % 0.25 % Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios Total shareholders' equity to total assets 8.79 % 8.79 % 8.89 % 8.79 % 8.89 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 8.12 % 8.08 % 8.07 % 8.12 % 8.07 % Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 8.99 % 8.70 % 8.82 % 8.99 % 8.82 % Risk-based capital ratios: CET1 capital ratio 9.18 % 9.32 % 8.86 % 9.18 % 8.86 % Tier 1 capital ratio 9.18 % 9.32 % 8.86 % 9.18 % 8.86 % Total capital ratio 14.26 % 14.60 % 14.34 % 14.26 % 14.34 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 19,710 $ 31,047 $ 15,260 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 134,846 103,646 90,198 Federal funds sold 96,095 81,487 63,041 Total cash and cash equivalents 250,651 216,180 168,499 Securities available for sale, at fair value 179,000 169,859 155,544 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 19,632 19,637 19,652 Other equity securities, at fair value 3,649 3,654 4,444 Restricted equity securities, at cost 5,684 4,971 3,134 Loans held for sale 450 1,799 1,047 Loans, net of unearned income 1,884,508 1,774,148 1,587,164 Less allowance for credit losses 24,378 22,181 20,156 Loans, net 1,860,130 1,751,967 1,567,008 Premises and equipment, net 26,426 26,694 27,345 Accrued interest receivable 8,711 8,321 6,963 Bank owned life insurance 29,884 29,697 29,186 Annuities 15,036 15,266 15,478 Foreclosed assets 33 2,903 2,930 Goodwill 16,862 16,862 16,862 Core deposit intangible 899 981 1,226 Other assets 29,292 27,736 25,886 Total assets $ 2,446,339 $ 2,296,527 $ 2,045,204 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 437,959 $ 418,125 $ 460,977 Interest-bearing 1,580,230 1,498,276 1,259,766 Total deposits 2,018,189 1,916,401 1,720,743 Other borrowings 26,994 4,991 (19 ) FHLB advances 70,000 55,000 31,000 Subordinated notes 86,679 86,582 86,314 Accrued interest payable 1,519 1,280 584 Other liabilities 27,994 30,349 24,863 Total liabilities 2,231,375 2,094,603 1,863,485 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 44,479 44,307 43,714 Capital surplus 78,361 77,671 76,785 Retained earnings 102,523 94,429 73,764 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,379 ) (13,126 ) (11,048 ) Unvested restricted stock (466 ) (580 ) (477 ) Vested restricted stock units (1,554 ) (777 ) (1,019 ) Total stockholders' equity 214,964 201,924 181,719 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,446,339 $ 2,296,527 $ 2,045,204

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 31,613 $ 30,084 $ 23,853 $ 114,662 $ 74,936 Taxable securities 1,986 1,796 1,206 6,806 3,622 Nontaxable securities 230 227 322 977 1,253 Other interest and dividends 2,343 3,097 1,325 9,815 3,039 Total interest income 36,172 35,204 26,706 132,260 82,850 Interest expense: Deposits 13,869 12,732 4,655 45,368 8,906 Other borrowings 1,899 1,741 1,167 6,780 2,606 Total interest expense 15,768 14,473 5,822 52,148 11,512 Net interest income 20,404 20,731 20,884 80,112 71,338 Provision for credit losses 2,579 773 1,938 6,090 5,605 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 17,825 19,958 18,946 74,022 65,733 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 441 442 431 1,790 1,863 Swap fees 70 453 2 691 49 SBA/USDA fees 70 74 70 344 646 Mortgage origination fees 87 158 98 533 815 Net gain (loss) on securities 98 (12 ) (86 ) 555 (632 ) Employee retention credit and related revenue - (5,100 ) - - - Other operating income 2,352 1,091 4,088 4,961 5,936 Total noninterest income 3,118 (2,894 ) 4,603 8,874 8,677 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 5,739 5,752 6,738 25,665 24,597 Equipment and occupancy expenses 681 718 730 2,776 2,918 Data processing fees 639 650 711 2,528 2,444 Regulatory assessments 355 322 165 1,198 925 Professional fees related to ERC - (1,243 ) - - - Other operating expenses 2,303 2,370 2,092 9,709 8,730 Total noninterest expenses 9,717 8,569 10,436 41,876 39,614 Income before income taxes 11,226 8,495 13,113 41,020 34,796 Income tax expense 2,330 1,866 2,521 9,068 7,725 Net income $ 8,896 $ 6,629 $ 10,592 $ 31,952 $ 27,071 Basic earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.75 $ 1.22 $ 3.63 $ 3.08 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.99 $ 0.73 $ 1.18 $ 3.53 $ 3.02

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,814,484 $ 31,613 6.91 % $ 1,740,582 $ 30,084 6.86 % $ 1,563,255 $ 23,853 6.05 % Taxable securities 163,537 1,986 4.82 % 156,364 1,796 4.56 % 132,222 1,206 3.62 % Nontaxable securities 45,537 230 2.00 % 45,466 227 1.98 % 56,543 322 2.26 % Other interest-earnings assets 171,823 2,343 5.41 % 232,691 3,097 5.28 % 141,049 1,325 3.73 % Total interest-earning assets $ 2,195,381 $ 36,172 6.54 % $ 2,175,103 $ 35,204 6.42 % $ 1,893,069 $ 26,706 5.60 % Allowance for credit losses (22,666 ) (21,606 ) (19,374 ) Noninterest-earning assets 130,683 128,720 120,392 Total Assets $ 2,303,398 $ 2,282,217 $ 1,994,087 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts 86,163 23 0.11 % 88,668 20 0.09 % 98,978 22 0.09 % Savings and money market accounts 885,548 8,445 3.78 % 867,066 7,767 3.55 % 794,692 3,126 1.56 % Time deposits 530,637 5,401 4.04 % 516,290 4,945 3.80 % 322,822 1,507 1.85 % FHLB advances 52,076 645 4.92 % 43,261 514 4.72 % 22,739 147 2.56 % Other borrowings 88,714 1,254 5.61 % 86,621 1,227 5.62 % 76,372 1,020 5.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,643,138 $ 15,768 3.81 % $ 1,601,906 $ 14,473 3.58 % $ 1,315,603 $ 5,822 1.76 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 420,019 $ 448,616 $ 477,301 Other liabilities 32,917 28,740 24,414 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 452,936 477,356 501,715 Stockholders' Equity 207,324 202,955 176,769 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,303,398 $ 2,282,217 $ 1,994,087 Net interest income $ 20,404 $ 20,731 $ 20,884 Net interest spread(2) 2.73 % 2.84 % 3.84 % Net interest margin(3) 3.69 % 3.78 % 4.38 % Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5) 3.71 % 3.79 % 4.39 % Cost of funds(6) 3.03 % 2.80 % 1.29 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.66 % 3.43 % 1.52 % Cost of total deposits 2.86 % 2.63 % 1.09 %

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,711,006 $ 114,662 6.70 % $ 1,421,376 $ 74,936 5.27 % Taxable securities 152,707 6,806 4.46 % 122,500 3,622 2.96 % Nontaxable securities 47,340 977 2.06 % 56,255 1,253 2.23 % Other interest-earnings assets 192,433 9,815 5.10 % 187,263 3,039 1.62 % Total interest-earning assets $ 2,103,486 $ 132,260 6.29 % $ 1,787,394 $ 82,850 4.64 % Allowance for credit losses (21,233 ) (16,883 ) Noninterest-earning assets 129,486 122,535 Total Assets $ 2,211,739 $ 1,893,046 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts 90,231 82 0.09 % 109,786 100 0.09 % Savings and money market accounts 851,351 28,124 3.30 % 754,830 5,988 0.79 % Time deposits 480,871 17,162 3.57 % 263,021 2,818 1.07 % FHLB advances 39,830 1,848 4.64 % 25,264 291 1.15 % Other borrowings 87,023 4,932 5.67 % 51,115 2,315 4.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,549,306 $ 52,148 3.37 % $ 1,204,016 $ 11,512 0.96 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 436,571 $ 496,486 Other liabilities 28,182 18,437 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 464,753 $ 514,923 Stockholders' Equity 197,680 174,107 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,211,739 $ 1,893,046 Net interest income $ 80,112 $ 71,338 Net interest spread(2) 2.92 % 3.68 % Net interest margin(3) 3.81 % 3.99 % Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5) 3.82 % 4.01 % Cost of funds(6) 2.63 % 0.68 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.19 % 0.79 % Cost of total deposits 2.44 % 0.55 %

LOAN COMPOSITION (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Amount % of gross Amount % of gross Amount % of gross Real estate mortgages: Construction and development $ 242,960 12.9 % $ 229,188 12.9 % $ 255,736 16.1 % Residential 224,603 11.9 % 224,499 12.6 % 167,891 10.5 % Commercial 1,144,867 60.5 % 1,049,545 59.0 % 904,872 56.8 % Commercial and industrial 269,961 14.3 % 268,283 15.0 % 256,553 16.1 % Consumer and other 8,286 0.4 % 8,331 0.5 % 7,655 0.5 % Gross loans 1,890,677 100.0 % 1,779,846 100.0 % 1,592,707 100.0 % Unearned income (6,169 ) (5,698 ) (5,543 ) Loans, net of unearned income 1,884,508 1,774,148 1,587,164 Allowance for credit losses (24,378 ) (22,181 ) (20,156 ) Loans, net $ 1,860,130 $ 1,751,967 $ 1,567,008

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Amount % of total Amount % of total Amount % of total Noninterest-bearing transaction $ 437,959 21.7 % $ 418,125 21.8 % $ 460,977 26.8 % Interest-bearing transaction 946,347 46.9 % 934,383 48.8 % 837,127 48.6 % Savings 35,412 1.7 % 38,518 2.0 % 49,235 2.9 % Time deposits, $250,000 and under 500,406 24.8 % 436,613 22.8 % 307,145 17.8 % Time deposits, over $250,000 98,065 4.9 % 88,762 4.6 % 66,259 3.9 % Total deposits $ 2,018,189 100.0 % $ 1,916,401 100.0 % $ 1,720,743 100.0 %

Nonperfoming Assets (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Nonaccrual loans $ 1,017 $ 1,082 $ 2,245 Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest 160 - - Total nonperforming loans 1,177 1,082 2,245 OREO 33 2,903 2,930 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,210 $ 3,985 $ 5,175 Troubled debt restructured loans - nonaccrual(1) 907 970 832 Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing 1,095 1,052 1,292 Total troubled debt restructured loans $ 2,002 $ 2,022 $ 2,124 Allowance for credit losses $ 24,378 $ 22,181 $ 20,156 Loans, net of unearned income at the end of the period $ 1,884,508 $ 1,774,148 $ 1,587,164 Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $ 1,890,677 $ 1,779,846 $ 1,592,707 Total assets $ 2,446,339 $ 2,296,527 $ 2,045,204 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 2071.20 % 2050.00 % 897.82 % Nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.14 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.14 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO 0.06 % 0.22 % 0.32 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.17 % 0.25 % Nonaccrual loans by category: Real estate mortgages: Construction & Development $ - $ - $ 67 Residential Mortgages 252 289 565 Commercial Real Estate Mortgages 765 785 1,278 Commercial & Industrial - 8 312 Consumer and other - - 23 Total $ 1,017 $ 1,082 $ 2,245

Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31, 2022 Average loans, net of unearned income $ 1,814,484 $ 1,740,582 $ 1,563,255 $ 1,711,006 $ 1,421,376 Loans, net of unearned income 1,884,508 1,774,148 1,587,164 1,884,508 1,587,164 Gross loans 1,890,677 1,779,846 1,592,707 1,890,677 1,592,707 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period 22,181 21,385 18,423 20,156 14,844 Impact of adoption of ASC 326 - - - (1,285 ) - Charge-offs: Construction and development - 3 - 3 66 Residential - - - - 7 Commercial - - - - - Commercial and industrial 424 - 210 686 479 Consumer and other 2 - 18 8 26 Total charge-offs 426 3 228 697 578 Recoveries: Construction and development - - - - - Residential 4 10 4 41 50 Commercial - - - - - Commercial and industrial 39 - 1 54 205 Consumer and other 1 16 18 19 30 Total recoveries 44 26 23 114 285 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 382 $ (23 ) $ 205 $ 583 $ 293 Provision for credit losses $ 2,579 $ 773 $ 1,938 $ 6,090 $ 5,605 Balance at end of the period $ 24,378 $ 22,181 $ 20,156 $ 24,378 $ 20,156 Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments at beginning of the period $ 1,524 $ 1,495 $ - $ - $ - Impact of adoption of ASC 326 - - - 1,285 - Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (285 ) 29 - (46 ) - Balance at the end of the period $ 1,239 $ 1,524 $ - $ 1,239 $ - Allowance to loans, net of unearned income 1.29 % 1.25 % 1.27 % 1.29 % 1.27 % Allowance to gross loans 1.29 % 1.25 % 1.27 % 1.29 % 1.27 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, net of unearned income(1) 0.08 % (0.01 )% 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.02 % Provision for credit losses to average loans, net of unearned income(1) 0.56 % 0.18 % 0.49 % 0.36 % 0.39 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net income $ 8,896 $ 6,629 $ 10,592 $ 31,952 $ 27,071 Add: One-time retirement related expenses - - - 1,571 - Add: Professional fees related to ERC - (1,243 ) - - - Add: Net OREO losses (154 ) (9 ) - (156 ) - Less: Employee retention related revenue - (5,100 ) - - - Less: Fee received on early loan payoff 1,863 - - 1,863 - Less: Net gain on sale of branches - - 2,372 - 2,372 Less: BOLI benefit claim - - 774 - 774 Less: Net gain (loss) on securities 98 (12 ) (86 ) 555 (632 ) Less: Tax effect (508 ) 926 (549 ) (241 ) (418 ) Core net income $ 7,289 $ 9,563 $ 8,081 $ 31,190 $ 24,975 Average assets $ 2,303,398 $ 2,282,217 $ 1,994,087 $ 2,211,739 $ 1,893,046 Core return on average assets 1.26 % 1.66 % 1.61 % 1.41 % 1.32 % Net income $ 8,896 $ 6,629 $ 10,592 $ 31,952 $ 27,071 Add: One-time retirement related expenses - - - 1,571 - Add: Professional fees related to ERC - (1,243 ) - - - Add: Net OREO losses (154 ) (9 ) - (156 ) - Add: Provision 2,579 773 1,938 6,090 5,605 Less: Employee retention related revenue - (5,100 ) - - - Less: Fee received on early loan payoff 1,863 - - 1,863 - Less: Net gain on sale of branches - - 2,372 - 2,372 Less: BOLI benefit claim - - 774 - 774 Less: Net gain (loss) on securities 98 (12 ) (86 ) 555 (632 ) Add: Income taxes 2,330 1,866 2,521 9,068 7,725 Pretax pre-provision core net income $ 11,690 $ 13,128 $ 11,991 $ 46,107 $ 37,887 Average assets $ 2,303,398 $ 2,282,217 $ 1,994,087 $ 2,211,739 $ 1,893,046 Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets 2.01 % 2.28 % 2.39 % 2.08 % 2.00 % Net interest income $ 20,404 $ 20,731 $ 20,884 $ 80,112 $ 71,338 Add: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1) 99 70 84 312 335 Net interest income - FTE $ 20,503 $ 20,801 $ 20,968 $ 80,424 $ 71,673 Net interest margin 3.69 % 3.78 % 4.38 % 3.81 % 3.99 % Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1) 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Net interest margin - FTE 3.71 % 3.79 % 4.39 % 3.82 % 4.01 % Total stockholders' equity $ 214,964 $ 201,924 $ 181,719 $ 214,964 $ 181,719 Less: Intangible assets 17,761 17,843 18,088 17,761 18,088 Tangible common equity $ 197,203 $ 184,081 $ 163,631 $ 197,203 $ 163,631 (1) Assumes a 24.0% tax rate. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Core net income $ 7,289 $ 9,563 $ 8,081 $ 31,190 $ 24,975 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 9,021,358 9,040,687 8,932,585 9,038,004 8,949,669 Diluted core earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 1.06 $ 0.90 $ 3.45 $ 2.79 Common shares outstanding at year or period end 8,841,349 8,834,168 8,706,920 8,841,349 8,706,920 Tangible book value per share $ 22.30 $ 20.84 $ 18.79 $ 22.30 $ 18.79 Total assets at end of period $ 2,446,339 $ 2,296,527 $ 2,045,204 $ 2,446,339 $ 2,045,204 Less: Intangible assets 17,761 17,843 18,088 17,761 18,088 Adjusted assets at end of period $ 2,428,578 $ 2,278,684 $ 2,027,116 $ 2,428,578 $ 2,027,116 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.12 % 8.08 % 8.07 % 8.12 % 8.07 % Total average shareholders equity $ 207,324 $ 202,955 $ 176,769 $ 197,680 $ 174,107 Less: Average intangible assets 17,809 17,893 18,134 17,932 18,236 Average tangible common equity $ 189,515 $ 185,062 $ 158,635 $ 179,748 $ 155,871 Net income to common shareholders $ 8,896 $ 6,629 $ 10,592 $ 31,952 $ 27,071 Return on average tangible common equity 18.62 % 14.21 % 26.49 % 17.78 % 17.37 % Average tangible common equity $ 189,515 $ 185,062 $ 158,635 $ 179,748 $ 155,871 Core net income $ 7,289 $ 9,563 $ 8,081 $ 31,190 $ 24,975 Core return on average tangible common equity 15.26 % 20.50 % 20.21 % 17.35 % 16.02 % Net interest income $ 20,404 $ 20,731 $ 20,884 $ 80,112 $ 71,338 Add: Noninterest income 3,118 (2,894 ) 4,603 8,874 8,677 Less: Employee retention related revenue - (5,100 ) - - - Less: Fee received on early loan payoff 1,863 - - 1,863 - Less: Gain on sale of branches - - 2,600 - 2,600 Less: BOLI benefit claim - - 774 - 774 Less: Net gain (loss) on securities 98 (12 ) (86 ) 555 (632 ) Operating revenue $ 21,561 $ 22,949 $ 22,199 $ 86,568 $ 77,273 Expenses: Total noninterest expense $ 9,717 $ 8,569 $ 10,436 $ 41,876 $ 39,614 Less: One-time retirement related expenses - - - 1,571 - Less: Professional fees related to ERC - (1,243 ) - - - Less: Net OREO losses (154 ) (9 ) - (156 ) - Less: Loss on sale of branches - - 228 - 228 Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 9,871 $ 9,821 $ 10,208 $ 40,461 $ 39,386 Core efficiency ratio 45.78 % 42.79 % 45.98 % 46.74 % 50.97 %



