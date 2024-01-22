Anzeige
Montag, 22.01.2024
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
WKN: A3D5Y2 | ISIN: US01861F1021
NASDAQ
22.01.24
16:37 Uhr
1,530 US-Dollar
+0,070
+4,79 %
Alliance Entertainment Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Rule

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT) ("Alliance Entertainment", "Company"), a distributor and wholesaler of the world's largest in stock selection of music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, toys and collectibles, announced today that on January 19, 2024, the Company received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that for the ten consecutive business days from January 4, 2024, to January 18, 2024, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, Alliance Entertainment has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 375,000 unique in stock SKU's, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:
MZ Group
Chris Tyson/Larry Holub
(949) 491-8235
AENT@mzgroup.us


