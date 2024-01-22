MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.: MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Delivered Consistent 2023 Earnings Despite Market Turmoil

Year-End and Fourth Quarter Results Underscore Steady Progress in Challenging Environment

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $26.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, consistent with expectations. Earnings per share for the year totaled $3.25 .

Annualized returns for 2023 included:

Return on Average Equity (ROAE): 12.66 % Return on Average Assets (ROAA): 1.38 % Net Interest Margin (NIM) (tax equivalent): 4.08 % Efficiency Ratio: 56.7 % Liquidity Coverage Ratio: 133 % Core Deposit Ratio: 74 % FDIC Insured Deposits / Total Deposits: 77 % Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL): 1.01 % Tangible Book Value per Common Share: $23.86

"We've maintained a steady course, meeting customer credit needs and delivering healthy shareholder value at a time when community banks across our region and the nation face intense headwinds," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. and MainStreet Bank.

"It's worth reflecting on what an extraordinarily challenging year this was," he continued. "In the first quarter of 2023, we witnessed the second, third, and fourth largest bank failures in U.S. history. The fallout increased the impact of historically steep interest rate hikes. Yet MainStreet Bancshares has not just persevered but prospered. We see a bright future for all facets of our business, and we continue to invest in innovation as our Avenu embedded banking solution comes to fruition."

Strong Fundamentals

"Our core banking business is thriving," added Abdul Hersiburane, MainStreet Bank's President. "Core deposits rose to 74% in the fourth quarter, up from 68% in the third quarter, and in the same period our wholesale deposits declined from 31% to 24%. Net loans, meanwhile, were up 8% for the year."

The Company's loan book totaled $1.73 billion at the end of 2023, and concentrations are well managed, with commercial real estate standing at 373% of total capital, below the board-set limit of 375%. The quality of the loan portfolio remained pristine, with negligible net chargeoffs and past-due loans.

The cumulative net interest margin rested at 4.08% for the year, as funding costs began to stabilize. While this measure has trended down quarter over quarter, the Company's levels have consistently remained higher than most of its peers due to strong balance sheet management.

Fortifying Avenu for Growth

Since it went live in the third quarter, Avenu has continued to make progress in attracting and onboarding customers. Its inaugural client, Safari Pay, has now entered the beta stage and is gradually adding customers and conducting transactions. As Avenu ramps up and begins compliance reviews and onboarding with additional customers, the team will continue to harden and test systems and fortify the operation to scale up.

"We set out to build from scratch a compliance-centric system that can connect our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to MainStreet Bank's banking core," Dick noted. "This was never a modest task because we weren't interested in jumping onboard the middleware bandwagon. We wanted to build our embedded banking solution with meticulous care, bringing our deep understanding of regulatory and business challenges to bear. We are confident that our embedded banking solution will prove innovative and enhance MainStreet Bank's deposit growth and support expanded lending."

ABOUT AVENU

Avenu, MainStreet Bank's fully integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, identified its first client on October 18 . SafariPay, via its global money transmittance service PaySii, expects its customers to maintain average balances of $4 million on the platform.

Avenu - Banking Delivered

Avenu is the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to a banking core - MainStreet Bank's banking core. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company (aggregator) without our own bank. We are Avenu, a leading financial technology company backed by an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.

Avenu - Serving a Community of Innovation

Our clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and long-term business relationships.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS - a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands)





December

31, 2023



September

30, 2023



June

30, 2023



March

31, 2023



December

31, 2022*

ASSETS







































Cash and cash equivalents







































Cash and due from banks

$ 53,581



$ 44,912



$ 67,700



$ 225,334



$ 48,931

Federal funds sold



60,932





76,271





30,341





-





81,669

Total cash and cash equivalents



114,513





121,183





98,041





225,334





130,600

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



59,928





56,726





60,579





63,209





62,631

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods



17,275





17,565





17,590





17,616





17,642

Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost



24,356





20,619





20,304





22,436





24,325

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $16,506, $15,626, $16,047, $15,435, and $14,114, respectively



1,705,137





1,681,444





1,637,484





1,617,275





1,579,950

Premises and equipment, net



13,944





14,275





14,427





14,521





14,709

Accrued interest and other receivables



12,390





11,184





10,256





9,744





9,581

Computer software, net of amortization



14,657





13,373





12,266





10,559





9,149

Bank owned life insurance



38,318





38,035





37,763





37,503





37,249

Other assets



34,914





47,087





40,641





36,811





39,915

Total Assets

$ 2,035,432



$ 2,021,491



$ 1,949,351



$ 2,055,008



$ 1,925,751

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Liabilities:







































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 364,606



$ 394,859



$ 388,992



$ 487,875



$ 550,690

Interest bearing demand deposits



137,128





76,423





71,308





100,522





80,099

Savings and NOW deposits



45,878





46,550





51,294





53,499





51,419

Money market deposits



442,179





461,398





380,500





260,316





222,540

Time deposits



696,336





703,960





701,289





730,076





608,141

Total deposits



1,686,127





1,683,190





1,593,383





1,632,288





1,512,889

Federal funds borrowed



15,000





-





30,000





60,696





-

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



-





-





-





45,000





100,000

Subordinated debt



72,642





72,543





72,444





72,344





72,245

Other liabilities



40,146





52,015





43,016





39,692





42,335

Total Liabilities



1,813,915





1,807,748





1,738,843





1,850,020





1,727,469

Stockholders' Equity:







































Preferred stock



27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263

Common stock



29,198





29,188





29,177





29,185





28,736

Capital surplus



65,985





65,407





64,768





64,213





63,999

Retained earnings



106,549





102,694





97,646





91,991





86,830

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7,478)





(10,809)





(8,346)





(7,664)





(8,546)

Total Stockholders' Equity



221,517





213,743





210,508





204,988





198,282

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,035,432



$ 2,021,491



$ 1,949,351



$ 2,055,008



$ 1,925,751





*Derived from audited financial statements

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended





December

31, 2023



December

31, 2022



December

31, 2023



September

30, 2023



June

30, 2023



March

31, 2023



December

31, 2022

INTEREST INCOME:























































Interest and fees on loans

$ 116,184



$ 78,872



$ 30,849



$ 29,750



$ 28,855



$ 26,731



$ 23,972

Interest on investment securities























































Taxable securities



1,836





1,603





451





459





407





518





467

Tax-exempt securities



1,065





1,058





268





268





265





264





262

Interest on federal funds sold



5,038





2,312





1,510





1,217





1,179





1,132





1,071

Total interest income



124,123





83,845





33,078





31,694





30,706





28,645





25,772

INTEREST EXPENSE:























































Interest on interest bearing demand deposits



1,892





601





1,058





240





251





343





256

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



546





203





146





145





147





108





81

Interest on money market deposits



13,924





1,547





5,639





4,156





2,926





1,203





781

Interest on time deposits



27,003





8,202





8,257





7,526





7,077





4,144





2,966

Interest on federal funds borrowed



299





-





25





35





201





38





-

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



1,224





347





118





186





13





906





264

Interest on subordinated debt



3,288





2,936





828





828





820





812





828

Total interest expense



48,176





13,836





16,071





13,116





11,435





7,554





5,176

Net interest income



75,947





70,009





17,007





18,578





19,271





21,091





20,596

Provision for credit losses



1,642





2,398





466





255





638





283





1,118

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



74,305





67,611





16,541





18,323





18,633





20,808





19,478

NON-INTEREST INCOME:























































Deposit account service charges



2,149





2,420





510





514





535





590





610

Bank owned life insurance income



1,069





1,008





283





272





259





255





253

Loan swap fee income



-





619





-





-





-





-





-

Net gain on held-to-maturity securities



-





4





-





-





-





-





-

Net loss on sale of loans



-





(168)





-





-





-





-





-

Other non-interest income



420





951





68





177





16





158





196

Total other income



3,638





4,834





861





963





810





1,003





1,059

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:























































Salaries and employee benefits



28,267





23,801





7,129





6,924





6,595





7,621





6,775

Furniture and equipment expenses



2,787





2,786





804





713





772





498





710

Advertising and marketing



2,343





2,304





271





577





698





797





620

Occupancy expenses



1,684





1,471





397





375





426





486





378

Outside services



2,044





2,075





352





697





504





490





529

Administrative expenses



922





872





219





277





211





215





214

Other operating expenses



7,072





5,748





1,964





1,866





1,646





1,596





1,481

Total non-interest expenses



45,119





39,057





11,136





11,429





10,852





11,703





10,707

Income before income tax expense



32,824





33,388





6,266





7,857





8,591





10,108





9,830

Income tax expense



6,239





6,714





1,120





1,516





1,645





1,957





2,252

Net income



26,585





26,674





5,146





6,341





6,946





8,151





7,578

Preferred stock dividends



2,156





2,156





539





539





539





539





539

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 24,429



$ 24,518



$ 4,607



$ 5,802



$ 6,407



$ 7,612



$ 7,039

Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$ 3.25



$ 3.26



$ 0.61



$ 0.77



$ 0.85



$ 1.01



$ 0.95

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,522,913





7,529,382





7,527,327





7,524,332





7,522,764





7,517,213





7,433,607



MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands)





December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023



December 31, 2022



Percentage Change





$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of

Total



Last 3

Mos



Last 12

Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land development loans

$ 429,637





24.9 %

$ 426,698





25.1 %

$ 393,783





24.6 %



0.7 %



9.1 % Residential real estate loans



474,602





27.5 %



462,935





27.2 %



394,394





24.7 %



2.5 %



20.3 % Commercial real estate loans



743,827





43.1 %



734,615





43.1 %



700,728





43.8 %



1.3 %



6.2 % Commercial and industrial loans



75,415





4.4 %



73,855





4.3 %



97,351





6.1 %



2.1 %



-22.5 % Consumer loans



3,610





0.1 %



4,598





0.3 %



13,336





0.8 %



-21.5 %



-72.9 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,727,091





100.0 %

$ 1,702,701





100.0 %

$ 1,599,592





100.0 %



1.4 %



8.0 % Less: Allowance for credit losses



(16,506)













(15,626)













(14,114)

























Net deferred loan fees



(5,448)













(5,631)













(5,528)

























Net Loans

$ 1,705,137











$ 1,681,444











$ 1,579,950

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 364,606





21.6 %

$ 394,859





23.5 %

$ 550,690





36.4 %



-7.7 %



-33.8 % Interest-bearing deposits:































































Demand deposits



137,128





8.1 %



76,423





4.5 %



80,099





5.3 %



79.4 %



71.2 % Savings and NOW deposits



45,878





2.7 %



46,550





2.8 %



51,419





3.4 %



-1.4 %



-10.8 % Money market accounts



442,179





26.2 %



461,398





27.4 %



222,540





14.7 %



-4.2 %



98.7 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more



442,662





26.3 %



432,440





25.7 %



370,005





24.5 %



2.4 %



19.6 % Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



253,674





15.1 %



271,520





16.1 %



238,136





15.7 %



-6.6 %



6.5 % Total Deposits

$ 1,686,127





100.0 %

$ 1,683,190





100.0 %

$ 1,512,889





100.0 %



0.2 %



11.5 % BORROWINGS:































































Federal funds borrowed



15,000





17.1 %



-





0.0 %



-





0.0 %



100.0 %



100.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances



-





0.0 %



-





0.0 %



100,000





58.1 %



-100.0 %



-100.0 % Subordinated debt



72,642





82.9 %



72,543





100.0 %



72,245





41.9 %



0.1 %



0.5 % Total Borrowings

$ 87,642





100.0 %

$ 72,543





100.0 %

$ 172,245





100.0 %



20.8 %



-49.1 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,773,769











$ 1,755,733











$ 1,685,134













1.0 %



5.3 %

































































Core customer funding sources(1)

$ 1,252,534





70.7 %

$ 1,144,513





65.2 %

$ 1,157,573





68.7 %



9.4 %



8.2 % Brokered and listing service sources(2)



433,593





24.4 %



538,677





30.7 %



355,316





21.1 %



-19.5 %



22.0 % Federal funds borrowed



15,000





0.8 %



-





0.0 %



-





0.0 %



100.0 %



100.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances



-





0.0 %



-





0.0 %



100,000





5.9 %



0.0 %



-100.0 % Subordinated debt(3)



72,642





4.1 %



72,543





4.1 %



72,245





4.3 %



0.1 %



0.5 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,773,769





100.0 %

$ 1,755,733





100.0 %

$ 1,685,134





100.0 %



1.0 %



5.3 %





(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.

Excludes $187.2 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuent to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of December 31, 2023. (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the three months ended December 31, 2023



For the three months ended December 31, 2022





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans(1)(2)

$ 1,720,790



$ 30,849





7.11 %

$ 1,510,087



$ 23,972





6.30 % Securities:















































Taxable



67,494





451





2.65 %



70,776





467





2.62 % Tax-exempt



37,614





339





3.58 %



38,007





332





3.46 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



114,421





1,510





5.24 %



124,865





1,071





3.40 % Total interest-earning assets

$ 1,940,319



$ 33,149





6.78 %

$ 1,743,735



$ 25,842





5.88 % Other assets



57,877





















55,559

















Total assets

$ 1,998,196



















$ 1,799,294

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 98,021



$ 1,058





4.28 %

$ 81,724



$ 256





1.24 % Savings and NOW deposits



47,142





146





1.23 %



53,570





81





0.60 % Money market deposit accounts



477,916





5,639





4.68 %



213,530





781





1.45 % Time deposits



710,026





8,257





4.61 %



613,262





2,966





1.92 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,333,105



$ 15,100





4.49 %

$ 962,086



$ 4,084





1.68 % Federal funds borrowed



1,740





25





5.70 %



2





-





-

FHLB advances



8,424





118





5.56 %



23,913





264





4.38 % Subordinated debt



72,603





828





4.52 %



72,206





828





4.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,415,872



$ 16,071





4.50 %

$ 1,058,207



$ 5,176





1.94 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



365,655





















546,827

















Total liabilities

$ 1,781,527



















$ 1,605,034

















Stockholders' Equity



216,669





















194,260

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,998,196



















$ 1,799,294

















Interest Rate Spread



















2.28 %



















3.94 % Net Interest Income









$ 17,078



















$ 20,666









Net Interest Margin



















3.49 %



















4.70 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the year ended December 31, 2023



For the year ended December 31, 2022





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans(1)(2)

$ 1,659,179



$ 116,184





7.00 %

$ 1,442,716



$ 78,872





5.47 % Securities:















































Taxable



68,815





1,836





2.67 %



72,809





1,603





2.20 % Tax-exempt



37,810





1,348





3.57 %



38,528





1,339





3.48 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



103,840





5,038





4.85 %



122,596





2,312





1.89 % Total interest-earning assets

$ 1,869,644



$ 124,406





6.65 %

$ 1,676,649



$ 84,126





5.02 % Other assets



62,161





















67,380

















Total assets

$ 1,931,805



















$ 1,744,029

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 83,087



$ 1,892





2.28 %

$ 85,566



$ 601





0.70 % Savings and NOW deposits



49,565





546





1.10 %



63,401





203





0.32 % Money market deposit accounts



365,815





13,924





3.81 %



137,066





1,547





1.13 % Time deposits



702,034





27,003





3.85 %



642,918





8,202





1.28 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,200,501



$ 43,365





3.61 %

$ 928,951



$ 10,553





1.14 % Federal funds borrowed



5,583





299





5.36 %



2





-





-

FHLB advances



24,959





1,224





4.90 %



23,986





347





1.45 % Subordinated debt



72,455





3,288





4.54 %



65,176





2,936





4.50 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,303,498



$ 48,176





3.70 %

$ 1,018,115



$ 13,836





1.36 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



418,386





















535,075

















Total liabilities

$ 1,721,884



















$ 1,553,190

















Stockholders' Equity



209,921





















190,839

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,931,805



















$ 1,744,029

















Interest Rate Spread



















2.95 %



















3.66 % Net Interest Income









$ 76,230



















$ 70,290









Net Interest Margin



















4.08 %



















4.19 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except per share data)





At or For the Three

Months Ended



At or For the Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding































Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$ 0.61



$ 0.95



$ 3.25



$ 3.26

Book value per common share

$ 25.81



$ 22.98



$ 25.81



$ 22.98

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$ 23.86



$ 21.75



$ 23.86



$ 21.75

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,527,327





7,433,607





7,522,913





7,529,382

Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,527,415





7,442,743





7,527,415





7,442,743

Performance Ratios































Return on average assets (annualized)



1.02 %



1.67 %



1.38 %



1.53 % Return on average equity (annualized)



9.42 %



15.48 %



12.66 %



13.98 % Return on average common equity (annualized)



9.65 %



16.72 %



13.37 %



14.99 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



6.78 %



5.88 %



6.65 %



5.02 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



4.50 %



1.94 %



3.70 %



1.36 % Net interest spread (FTE)(2)



2.28 %



3.94 %



2.95 %



3.66 % Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)



3.49 %



4.70 %



4.08 %



4.19 % Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.17 %



0.23 %



0.19 %



0.28 % Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.21 %



2.36 %



2.34 %



2.24 % Efficiency ratio(3)



62.33 %



49.45 %



56.69 %



52.19 % Asset Quality































Allowance for credit losses (ACL)































Beginning balance, ACL - loans

$ 15,626



$ 12,994



$ 14,114



$ 11,697

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



-





-





895





-

Add: recoveries



9





2





22





19

Less: charge-offs



(137)





-





(468)





-

Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans



1,008





1,118





1,943





2,398

Ending balance, ACL - loans

$ 16,506



$ 14,114



$ 16,506



$ 14,114



































Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$ 1,552



$ -



$ -



$ -

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



-





-





1,310





-

Add: provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments, net



(543)





-





(301)





-

Ending balance, RUC

$ 1,009



$ -



$ 1,009



$ -

Total allowance for credit losses

$ 17,515



$ 14,114



$ 17,515



$ 14,114



































Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans



0.96 %



0.88 %



0.96 %



0.88 % Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans



1.01 %



0.89 %



1.01 %



0.89 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans



16.44





N/A





16.44





N/A

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



0.03 %



0.00 %



0.03 %



0.00 % Concentration Ratios































Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



372.50 %



377.54 %



372.50 %



377.54 % Construction loans to total capital (5)



137.67 %



137.41 %



137.67 %



137.41 % Non-performing Assets































Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.04 %



0.00 %



0.04 %



0.00 % Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.06 %



0.00 %



0.06 %



0.00 % Non-performing assets

$ 1,004



$ -



$ 1,004



$ -

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.05 %



0.00 %



0.05 %



0.00 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)































Total risk-based capital ratio



17.18 %



16.27 %



17.18 %



16.27 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



16.22 %



15.47 %



16.22 %



15.47 % Leverage ratio



14.66 %



15.05 %



14.66 %



15.05 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



16.22 %



15.47 %



16.22 %



15.47 % Other information































Closing stock price

$ 24.81



$ 27.49



$ 24.81



$ 27.49

Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)



10.24 %



9.87 %



10.24 %



9.87 % Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)



10.22 %



10.39 %



10.31 %



10.66 % Number of full time equivalent employees



186





168





186





168

Number of full service branch offices



6





6





6





6







(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2023 are preliminary (2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income (4) Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital (5) Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars In thousands)





For the three months

ended December 31,



For the year ended

December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net interest margin (FTE)































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 17,007



$ 20,596



$ 75,947



$ 70,009

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



71





70





283





281

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



17,078





20,666





76,230





70,290



































Average interest earning assets



1,940,319





1,743,735





1,869,644





1,676,649

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.48 %



4.69 %



4.06 %



4.18 % Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.49 %



4.70 %



4.08 %



4.19 %





For the three months

ended December 31,



For the year ended

December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Yield on earning assets (FTE)































Total interest income

$ 33,078



$ 25,772



$ 124,123



$ 83,845

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



71





70





283





281

Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



33,149





25,842





124,406





84,126



































Average interest earning assets



1,940,319





1,743,735





1,869,644





1,676,649

Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.76 %



5.86 %



6.64 %



5.00 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.78 %



5.88 %



6.65 %



5.02 %





For the three months

ended December 31,



For the year ended D

ecember 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net interest spread (FTE)































Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.76 %



5.86 %



6.64 %



5.00 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.78 %



5.88 %



6.65 %



5.02 %

































Yield on interest-bearing liabilities



4.50 %



1.94 %



3.70 %



1.36 % Net interest spread (GAAP)



2.26 %



3.92 %



2.94 %



3.64 % Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)



2.28 %



3.94 %



2.95 %



3.66 %





As of December 31,



As of December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Stockholders equity, adjusted































Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 221,517



$ 198,282



$ 221,517



$ 198,282

Less: intangible assets



14,657





9,149





14,657





9,149

Tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



206,860





189,133



$ 206,860



$ 189,133

Less: preferred stock



27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263

Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



179,597





161,870





179,597





161,870



































Common shares outstanding



7,527,415





7,442,743





7,527,415





7,442,743

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 23.86



$ 21.75



$ 23.86



$ 21.75







As of December 31,



As of December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Total assets, adjusted































Total assets (GAAP)

$ 2,035,432



$ 1,925,751



$ 2,035,432



$ 1,925,751

Less: intangible assets



(14,657)





(9,149)





(14,657)





(9,149)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,020,775





1,916,602





2,020,775





1,916,602







For the three months

ended December 31,



For the year ended

December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Average stockholders equity, adjusted































Total average stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 216,669



$ 194,225



$ 209,921



$ 190,839

Less: average intangible assets



(13,929)





(8,143)





(11,996)





(5,471)

Total average tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



202,740





186,082





197,925





185,368







For the three months

ended December 31,



For the year ended

December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Average assets, adjusted































Total average average assets (GAAP)

$ 1,998,196



$ 1,799,259



$ 1,931,805



$ 1,744,029

Less: average intangible assets



(13,929)





(8,143)





(11,996)





(5,471)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



1,984,267





1,791,116





1,919,809





1,738,558



