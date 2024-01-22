Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.01.2024 | 14:00
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.: MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Delivered Consistent 2023 Earnings Despite Market Turmoil

Year-End and Fourth Quarter Results Underscore Steady Progress in Challenging Environment

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $26.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, consistent with expectations. Earnings per share for the year totaled $3.25 .

Annualized returns for 2023 included:

Return on Average Equity (ROAE):

12.66 %

Return on Average Assets (ROAA):

1.38 %

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (tax equivalent):

4.08 %

Efficiency Ratio:

56.7 %

Liquidity Coverage Ratio:

133 %

Core Deposit Ratio:

74 %

FDIC Insured Deposits / Total Deposits:

77 %

Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL):

1.01 %

Tangible Book Value per Common Share:

$23.86

"We've maintained a steady course, meeting customer credit needs and delivering healthy shareholder value at a time when community banks across our region and the nation face intense headwinds," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. and MainStreet Bank.

"It's worth reflecting on what an extraordinarily challenging year this was," he continued. "In the first quarter of 2023, we witnessed the second, third, and fourth largest bank failures in U.S. history. The fallout increased the impact of historically steep interest rate hikes. Yet MainStreet Bancshares has not just persevered but prospered. We see a bright future for all facets of our business, and we continue to invest in innovation as our Avenu embedded banking solution comes to fruition."

Strong Fundamentals
"Our core banking business is thriving," added Abdul Hersiburane, MainStreet Bank's President. "Core deposits rose to 74% in the fourth quarter, up from 68% in the third quarter, and in the same period our wholesale deposits declined from 31% to 24%. Net loans, meanwhile, were up 8% for the year."

The Company's loan book totaled $1.73 billion at the end of 2023, and concentrations are well managed, with commercial real estate standing at 373% of total capital, below the board-set limit of 375%. The quality of the loan portfolio remained pristine, with negligible net chargeoffs and past-due loans.

The cumulative net interest margin rested at 4.08% for the year, as funding costs began to stabilize. While this measure has trended down quarter over quarter, the Company's levels have consistently remained higher than most of its peers due to strong balance sheet management.

Fortifying Avenu for Growth
Since it went live in the third quarter, Avenu has continued to make progress in attracting and onboarding customers. Its inaugural client, Safari Pay, has now entered the beta stage and is gradually adding customers and conducting transactions. As Avenu ramps up and begins compliance reviews and onboarding with additional customers, the team will continue to harden and test systems and fortify the operation to scale up.

"We set out to build from scratch a compliance-centric system that can connect our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to MainStreet Bank's banking core," Dick noted. "This was never a modest task because we weren't interested in jumping onboard the middleware bandwagon. We wanted to build our embedded banking solution with meticulous care, bringing our deep understanding of regulatory and business challenges to bear. We are confident that our embedded banking solution will prove innovative and enhance MainStreet Bank's deposit growth and support expanded lending."

ABOUT AVENU
Avenu, MainStreet Bank's fully integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, identified its first client on October 18 . SafariPay, via its global money transmittance service PaySii, expects its customers to maintain average balances of $4 million on the platform.

Avenu - Banking Delivered
Avenu is the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to a banking core - MainStreet Bank's banking core. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company (aggregator) without our own bank. We are Avenu, a leading financial technology company backed by an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.

Avenu - Serving a Community of Innovation
Our clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and long-term business relationships.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS - a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)




December
31, 2023



September
30, 2023



June
30, 2023



March
31, 2023



December
31, 2022*


ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents





















Cash and due from banks


$

53,581



$

44,912



$

67,700



$

225,334



$

48,931


Federal funds sold



60,932




76,271




30,341




-




81,669


Total cash and cash equivalents



114,513




121,183




98,041




225,334




130,600


Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



59,928




56,726




60,579




63,209




62,631


Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods



17,275




17,565




17,590




17,616




17,642


Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost



24,356




20,619




20,304




22,436




24,325


Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $16,506, $15,626, $16,047, $15,435, and $14,114, respectively



1,705,137




1,681,444




1,637,484




1,617,275




1,579,950


Premises and equipment, net



13,944




14,275




14,427




14,521




14,709


Accrued interest and other receivables



12,390




11,184




10,256




9,744




9,581


Computer software, net of amortization



14,657




13,373




12,266




10,559




9,149


Bank owned life insurance



38,318




38,035




37,763




37,503




37,249


Other assets



34,914




47,087




40,641




36,811




39,915


Total Assets


$

2,035,432



$

2,021,491



$

1,949,351



$

2,055,008



$

1,925,751


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Liabilities:





















Non-interest bearing deposits


$

364,606



$

394,859



$

388,992



$

487,875



$

550,690


Interest bearing demand deposits



137,128




76,423




71,308




100,522




80,099


Savings and NOW deposits



45,878




46,550




51,294




53,499




51,419


Money market deposits



442,179




461,398




380,500




260,316




222,540


Time deposits



696,336




703,960




701,289




730,076




608,141


Total deposits



1,686,127




1,683,190




1,593,383




1,632,288




1,512,889


Federal funds borrowed



15,000




-




30,000




60,696




-


Federal Home Loan Bank advances



-




-




-




45,000




100,000


Subordinated debt



72,642




72,543




72,444




72,344




72,245


Other liabilities



40,146




52,015




43,016




39,692




42,335


Total Liabilities



1,813,915




1,807,748




1,738,843




1,850,020




1,727,469


Stockholders' Equity:





















Preferred stock



27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263


Common stock



29,198




29,188




29,177




29,185




28,736


Capital surplus



65,985




65,407




64,768




64,213




63,999


Retained earnings



106,549




102,694




97,646




91,991




86,830


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7,478)




(10,809)




(8,346)




(7,664)




(8,546)


Total Stockholders' Equity



221,517




213,743




210,508




204,988




198,282


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

2,035,432



$

2,021,491



$

1,949,351



$

2,055,008



$

1,925,751



*Derived from audited financial statements

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)




Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended




December
31, 2023



December
31, 2022



December
31, 2023



September
30, 2023



June
30, 2023



March
31, 2023



December
31, 2022


INTEREST INCOME:





























Interest and fees on loans


$

116,184



$

78,872



$

30,849



$

29,750



$

28,855



$

26,731



$

23,972


Interest on investment securities





























Taxable securities



1,836




1,603




451




459




407




518




467


Tax-exempt securities



1,065




1,058




268




268




265




264




262


Interest on federal funds sold



5,038




2,312




1,510




1,217




1,179




1,132




1,071


Total interest income



124,123




83,845




33,078




31,694




30,706




28,645




25,772


INTEREST EXPENSE:





























Interest on interest bearing demand deposits



1,892




601




1,058




240




251




343




256


Interest on savings and NOW deposits



546




203




146




145




147




108




81


Interest on money market deposits



13,924




1,547




5,639




4,156




2,926




1,203




781


Interest on time deposits



27,003




8,202




8,257




7,526




7,077




4,144




2,966


Interest on federal funds borrowed



299




-




25




35




201




38




-


Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



1,224




347




118




186




13




906




264


Interest on subordinated debt



3,288




2,936




828




828




820




812




828


Total interest expense



48,176




13,836




16,071




13,116




11,435




7,554




5,176


Net interest income



75,947




70,009




17,007




18,578




19,271




21,091




20,596


Provision for credit losses



1,642




2,398




466




255




638




283




1,118


Net interest income after provision for credit losses



74,305




67,611




16,541




18,323




18,633




20,808




19,478


NON-INTEREST INCOME:





























Deposit account service charges



2,149




2,420




510




514




535




590




610


Bank owned life insurance income



1,069




1,008




283




272




259




255




253


Loan swap fee income



-




619




-




-




-




-




-


Net gain on held-to-maturity securities



-




4




-




-




-




-




-


Net loss on sale of loans



-




(168)




-




-




-




-




-


Other non-interest income



420




951




68




177




16




158




196


Total other income



3,638




4,834




861




963




810




1,003




1,059


NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:





























Salaries and employee benefits



28,267




23,801




7,129




6,924




6,595




7,621




6,775


Furniture and equipment expenses



2,787




2,786




804




713




772




498




710


Advertising and marketing



2,343




2,304




271




577




698




797




620


Occupancy expenses



1,684




1,471




397




375




426




486




378


Outside services



2,044




2,075




352




697




504




490




529


Administrative expenses



922




872




219




277




211




215




214


Other operating expenses



7,072




5,748




1,964




1,866




1,646




1,596




1,481


Total non-interest expenses



45,119




39,057




11,136




11,429




10,852




11,703




10,707


Income before income tax expense



32,824




33,388




6,266




7,857




8,591




10,108




9,830


Income tax expense



6,239




6,714




1,120




1,516




1,645




1,957




2,252


Net income



26,585




26,674




5,146




6,341




6,946




8,151




7,578


Preferred stock dividends



2,156




2,156




539




539




539




539




539


Net income available to common shareholders


$

24,429



$

24,518



$

4,607



$

5,802



$

6,407



$

7,612



$

7,039


Net income per common share, basic and diluted


$

3.25



$

3.26



$

0.61



$

0.77



$

0.85



$

1.01



$

0.95


Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,522,913




7,529,382




7,527,327




7,524,332




7,522,764




7,517,213




7,433,607


MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)




December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023



December 31, 2022



Percentage Change




$ Amount



% of
Total



$ Amount



% of
Total



$ Amount



% of
Total



Last 3
Mos



Last 12
Mos


LOANS:

































Construction and land development loans


$

429,637




24.9

%


$

426,698




25.1

%


$

393,783




24.6

%



0.7

%



9.1

%

Residential real estate loans



474,602




27.5

%



462,935




27.2

%



394,394




24.7

%



2.5

%



20.3

%

Commercial real estate loans



743,827




43.1

%



734,615




43.1

%



700,728




43.8

%



1.3

%



6.2

%

Commercial and industrial loans



75,415




4.4

%



73,855




4.3

%



97,351




6.1

%



2.1

%



-22.5

%

Consumer loans



3,610




0.1

%



4,598




0.3

%



13,336




0.8

%



-21.5

%



-72.9

%

Total Gross Loans


$

1,727,091




100.0

%


$

1,702,701




100.0

%


$

1,599,592




100.0

%



1.4

%



8.0

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses



(16,506)








(15,626)








(14,114)














Net deferred loan fees



(5,448)








(5,631)








(5,528)














Net Loans


$

1,705,137







$

1,681,444







$

1,579,950














DEPOSITS:

































Non-interest bearing deposits


$

364,606




21.6

%


$

394,859




23.5

%


$

550,690




36.4

%



-7.7

%



-33.8

%

Interest-bearing deposits:

































Demand deposits



137,128




8.1

%



76,423




4.5

%



80,099




5.3

%



79.4

%



71.2

%

Savings and NOW deposits



45,878




2.7

%



46,550




2.8

%



51,419




3.4

%



-1.4

%



-10.8

%

Money market accounts



442,179




26.2

%



461,398




27.4

%



222,540




14.7

%



-4.2

%



98.7

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more



442,662




26.3

%



432,440




25.7

%



370,005




24.5

%



2.4

%



19.6

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



253,674




15.1

%



271,520




16.1

%



238,136




15.7

%



-6.6

%



6.5

%

Total Deposits


$

1,686,127




100.0

%


$

1,683,190




100.0

%


$

1,512,889




100.0

%



0.2

%



11.5

%

BORROWINGS:

































Federal funds borrowed



15,000




17.1

%



-




0.0

%



-




0.0

%



100.0

%



100.0

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



-




0.0

%



-




0.0

%



100,000




58.1

%



-100.0

%



-100.0

%

Subordinated debt



72,642




82.9

%



72,543




100.0

%



72,245




41.9

%



0.1

%



0.5

%

Total Borrowings


$

87,642




100.0

%


$

72,543




100.0

%


$

172,245




100.0

%



20.8

%



-49.1

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings


$

1,773,769







$

1,755,733







$

1,685,134








1.0

%



5.3

%


































Core customer funding sources(1)


$

1,252,534




70.7

%


$

1,144,513




65.2

%


$

1,157,573




68.7

%



9.4

%



8.2

%

Brokered and listing service sources(2)



433,593




24.4

%



538,677




30.7

%



355,316




21.1

%



-19.5

%



22.0

%

Federal funds borrowed



15,000




0.8

%



-




0.0

%



-




0.0

%



100.0

%



100.0

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



-




0.0

%



-




0.0

%



100,000




5.9

%



0.0

%



-100.0

%

Subordinated debt(3)



72,642




4.1

%



72,543




4.1

%



72,245




4.3

%



0.1

%



0.5

%

Total Funding Sources


$

1,773,769




100.0

%


$

1,755,733




100.0

%


$

1,685,134




100.0

%



1.0

%



5.3

%



(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.


Excludes $187.2 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuent to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of December 31, 2023.

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)




For the three months ended December 31, 2023



For the three months ended December 31, 2022




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)



Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)


ASSETS:

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans(1)(2)


$

1,720,790



$

30,849




7.11

%


$

1,510,087



$

23,972




6.30

%

Securities:

























Taxable



67,494




451




2.65

%



70,776




467




2.62

%

Tax-exempt



37,614




339




3.58

%



38,007




332




3.46

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



114,421




1,510




5.24

%



124,865




1,071




3.40

%

Total interest-earning assets


$

1,940,319



$

33,149




6.78

%


$

1,743,735



$

25,842




5.88

%

Other assets



57,877












55,559










Total assets


$

1,998,196











$

1,799,294










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

98,021



$

1,058




4.28

%


$

81,724



$

256




1.24

%

Savings and NOW deposits



47,142




146




1.23

%



53,570




81




0.60

%

Money market deposit accounts



477,916




5,639




4.68

%



213,530




781




1.45

%

Time deposits



710,026




8,257




4.61

%



613,262




2,966




1.92

%

Total interest-bearing deposits


$

1,333,105



$

15,100




4.49

%


$

962,086



$

4,084




1.68

%

Federal funds borrowed



1,740




25




5.70

%



2




-




-


FHLB advances



8,424




118




5.56

%



23,913




264




4.38

%

Subordinated debt



72,603




828




4.52

%



72,206




828




4.55

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

1,415,872



$

16,071




4.50

%


$

1,058,207



$

5,176




1.94

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities



365,655












546,827










Total liabilities


$

1,781,527











$

1,605,034










Stockholders' Equity



216,669












194,260










Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

1,998,196











$

1,799,294










Interest Rate Spread











2.28

%











3.94

%

Net Interest Income






$

17,078











$

20,666






Net Interest Margin











3.49

%











4.70

%



(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)




For the year ended December 31, 2023



For the year ended December 31, 2022




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)



Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)


ASSETS:

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans(1)(2)


$

1,659,179



$

116,184




7.00

%


$

1,442,716



$

78,872




5.47

%

Securities:

























Taxable



68,815




1,836




2.67

%



72,809




1,603




2.20

%

Tax-exempt



37,810




1,348




3.57

%



38,528




1,339




3.48

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



103,840




5,038




4.85

%



122,596




2,312




1.89

%

Total interest-earning assets


$

1,869,644



$

124,406




6.65

%


$

1,676,649



$

84,126




5.02

%

Other assets



62,161












67,380










Total assets


$

1,931,805











$

1,744,029










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

83,087



$

1,892




2.28

%


$

85,566



$

601




0.70

%

Savings and NOW deposits



49,565




546




1.10

%



63,401




203




0.32

%

Money market deposit accounts



365,815




13,924




3.81

%



137,066




1,547




1.13

%

Time deposits



702,034




27,003




3.85

%



642,918




8,202




1.28

%

Total interest-bearing deposits


$

1,200,501



$

43,365




3.61

%


$

928,951



$

10,553




1.14

%

Federal funds borrowed



5,583




299




5.36

%



2




-




-


FHLB advances



24,959




1,224




4.90

%



23,986




347




1.45

%

Subordinated debt



72,455




3,288




4.54

%



65,176




2,936




4.50

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

1,303,498



$

48,176




3.70

%


$

1,018,115



$

13,836




1.36

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities



418,386












535,075










Total liabilities


$

1,721,884











$

1,553,190










Stockholders' Equity



209,921












190,839










Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

1,931,805











$

1,744,029










Interest Rate Spread











2.95

%











3.66

%

Net Interest Income






$

76,230











$

70,290






Net Interest Margin











4.08

%











4.19

%



(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)




At or For the Three
Months Ended



At or For the Year Ended




December 31,



December 31,




2023



2022



2023



2022


Per share Data and Shares Outstanding

















Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)


$

0.61



$

0.95



$

3.25



$

3.26


Book value per common share


$

25.81



$

22.98



$

25.81



$

22.98


Tangible book value per common share(2)


$

23.86



$

21.75



$

23.86



$

21.75


Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,527,327




7,433,607




7,522,913




7,529,382


Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,527,415




7,442,743




7,527,415




7,442,743


Performance Ratios

















Return on average assets (annualized)



1.02

%



1.67

%



1.38

%



1.53

%

Return on average equity (annualized)



9.42

%



15.48

%



12.66

%



13.98

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)



9.65

%



16.72

%



13.37

%



14.99

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



6.78

%



5.88

%



6.65

%



5.02

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



4.50

%



1.94

%



3.70

%



1.36

%

Net interest spread (FTE)(2)



2.28

%



3.94

%



2.95

%



3.66

%

Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)



3.49

%



4.70

%



4.08

%



4.19

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.17

%



0.23

%



0.19

%



0.28

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.21

%



2.36

%



2.34

%



2.24

%

Efficiency ratio(3)



62.33

%



49.45

%



56.69

%



52.19

%

Asset Quality

















Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

















Beginning balance, ACL - loans


$

15,626



$

12,994



$

14,114



$

11,697


Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



-




-




895




-


Add: recoveries



9




2




22




19


Less: charge-offs



(137)




-




(468)




-


Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans



1,008




1,118




1,943




2,398


Ending balance, ACL - loans


$

16,506



$

14,114



$

16,506



$

14,114



















Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)


$

1,552



$

-



$

-



$

-


Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



-




-




1,310




-


Add: provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments, net



(543)




-




(301)




-


Ending balance, RUC


$

1,009



$

-



$

1,009



$

-


Total allowance for credit losses


$

17,515



$

14,114



$

17,515



$

14,114



















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans



0.96

%



0.88

%



0.96

%



0.88

%

Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans



1.01

%



0.89

%



1.01

%



0.89

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans



16.44




N/A




16.44




N/A


Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



0.03

%



0.00

%



0.03

%



0.00

%

Concentration Ratios

















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



372.50

%



377.54

%



372.50

%



377.54

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)



137.67

%



137.41

%



137.67

%



137.41

%

Non-performing Assets

















Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.04

%



0.00

%



0.04

%



0.00

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.06

%



0.00

%



0.06

%



0.00

%

Non-performing assets


$

1,004



$

-



$

1,004



$

-


Non-performing assets to total assets



0.05

%



0.00

%



0.05

%



0.00

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)

















Total risk-based capital ratio



17.18

%



16.27

%



17.18

%



16.27

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



16.22

%



15.47

%



16.22

%



15.47

%

Leverage ratio



14.66

%



15.05

%



14.66

%



15.05

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio



16.22

%



15.47

%



16.22

%



15.47

%

Other information

















Closing stock price


$

24.81



$

27.49



$

24.81



$

27.49


Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)



10.24

%



9.87

%



10.24

%



9.87

%

Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)



10.22

%



10.39

%



10.31

%



10.66

%

Number of full time equivalent employees



186




168




186




168


Number of full service branch offices



6




6




6




6




(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2023 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)




For the three months
ended December 31,



For the year ended
December 31,




2023



2022



2023



2022


Net interest margin (FTE)

















Net interest income (GAAP)


$

17,007



$

20,596



$

75,947



$

70,009


FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



71




70




283




281


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



17,078




20,666




76,230




70,290



















Average interest earning assets



1,940,319




1,743,735




1,869,644




1,676,649


Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.48

%



4.69

%



4.06

%



4.18

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.49

%



4.70

%



4.08

%



4.19

%



For the three months
ended December 31,



For the year ended
December 31,




2023



2022



2023



2022


Yield on earning assets (FTE)

















Total interest income


$

33,078



$

25,772



$

124,123



$

83,845


FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



71




70




283




281


Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



33,149




25,842




124,406




84,126



















Average interest earning assets



1,940,319




1,743,735




1,869,644




1,676,649


Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.76

%



5.86

%



6.64

%



5.00

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.78

%



5.88

%



6.65

%



5.02

%



For the three months
ended December 31,



For the year ended D
ecember 31,




2023



2022



2023



2022


Net interest spread (FTE)

















Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.76

%



5.86

%



6.64

%



5.00

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.78

%



5.88

%



6.65

%



5.02

%


















Yield on interest-bearing liabilities



4.50

%



1.94

%



3.70

%



1.36

%

Net interest spread (GAAP)



2.26

%



3.92

%



2.94

%



3.64

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)



2.28

%



3.94

%



2.95

%



3.66

%



As of December 31,



As of December 31,




2023



2022



2023



2022


Stockholders equity, adjusted

















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)


$

221,517



$

198,282



$

221,517



$

198,282


Less: intangible assets



14,657




9,149




14,657




9,149


Tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



206,860




189,133



$

206,860



$

189,133


Less: preferred stock



27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263


Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



179,597




161,870




179,597




161,870



















Common shares outstanding



7,527,415




7,442,743




7,527,415




7,442,743


Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$

23.86



$

21.75



$

23.86



$

21.75




As of December 31,



As of December 31,




2023



2022



2023



2022


Total assets, adjusted

















Total assets (GAAP)


$

2,035,432



$

1,925,751



$

2,035,432



$

1,925,751


Less: intangible assets



(14,657)




(9,149)




(14,657)




(9,149)


Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,020,775




1,916,602




2,020,775




1,916,602




For the three months
ended December 31,



For the year ended
December 31,




2023



2022



2023



2022


Average stockholders equity, adjusted

















Total average stockholders equity (GAAP)


$

216,669



$

194,225



$

209,921



$

190,839


Less: average intangible assets



(13,929)




(8,143)




(11,996)




(5,471)


Total average tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



202,740




186,082




197,925




185,368




For the three months
ended December 31,



For the year ended
December 31,




2023



2022



2023



2022


Average assets, adjusted

















Total average average assets (GAAP)


$

1,998,196



$

1,799,259



$

1,931,805



$

1,744,029


Less: average intangible assets



(13,929)




(8,143)




(11,996)




(5,471)


Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



1,984,267




1,791,116




1,919,809




1,738,558


Contact: Debra Cope
Director of Corporate Communications
Desk (703) 481-4599
Mobile (202) 468-3184

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

