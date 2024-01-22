Anzeige
Northwest Bank; Northwest Bancshares, Inc.: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 of $29.0 million, or $0.23 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $5.6 million, or 16.3%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $34.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were 7.64% and 0.80% compared to 9.38% and 0.98% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on February 14, 2024 to shareholders of record as of February 2, 2024. This is the 117th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of December 31, 2023, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.4%.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "We were very pleased with 2023 results as we continue to execute upon our commercial banking strategy despite the current year liquidity and interest rate challenges for the industry. We grew loans at a measured pace of 4.5%, but more importantly we reallocated over $440.0 million from lower yielding investment securities, retail loans and consumer loans into the more profitable commercial portfolio, which grew $677.2 million, or 17.1%. We were also pleased with the stability of our deposit base throughout the year which grew $515.4 million, enabling us to reduce more expensive borrowed funds by $282.3 million, and our tangible common equity grew to 8.30%, which provides flexibility for growth going forward."

Mr. Torchio continued, "We have also taken additional measures to control our noninterest expense growth by consolidating three more branches, rightsizing our retail and consumer staff, and renegotiating third-party contracts across the board. These measures required severance and professional service costs in the fourth quarter of approximately $3.5 million . The expense savings going forward will be allocated to the continued build-out of our credit administration, risk management, and internal audit functions that support our focus on commercial loan growth."

Net interest income decreased by $10.7 million, or 9.2%, to $106.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $117.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This decrease in net interest income resulted primarily from a $40 .3 million increase in interest expense due to increases in both the average balance and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $663 .1 million, or 7.2%, to $9 .912 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $9 .249 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, driven by an increase in time deposits and borrowed funds. In addition, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.04% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from 0.46% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 due to higher market interest rates and competitive pressure for liquidity. Partially offsetting this increase in interest expense was a $29 .5 million increase in interest income. Cash and marketable securities were redeployed into higher yielding loans, which, along with higher market interest rates, caused the yield on interest-earning assets to increase to 4.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from 3.89% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Interest income on loans receivable increased $29.4 million, or 25.1%, due to an increase of $525.2 million, or 4.9%, in the average balance of loans in addition to an increase in the yield on loans to 5.19% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from 4.35% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The net effect of these changes in interest rates and average balances was a decrease in the Company's net interest margin to 3.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from 3.57% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses decreased by $3.0 million, or 27.1%, to $7.9 million for the current quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $10.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Economic forecasts continued to improve, and the Company continued to experience a decrease in substandard loans by $17.8 million, or 7.5%, to $218.5 million, or 1.91% of total loans, at December 31, 2023 from $236.2 million, or 2.16% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. This decrease was assisted by the note sale of approximately $8.0 million of nonperforming loans for a net gain of approximately $726,000 . In addition, delinquencies remain well controlled.

Noninterest income increased by $1 .3 million, or 4.7%, to $29.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $27.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This increase was driven by increases in core businesses such as service charges and fees on deposits and loans, trust and other financial services income and the net gain on the sale of SBA loans and other real estate owned. Service charges and fees increased $1.8 million, or 12.7%, to $15 .9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $14 .1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 driven by deposit-related fees based on customer activity as well as commercial loan fees, and the net gain on real estate owned increased $1 .0 million to $1 .1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $51,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as a result of gains on property sales in the current period. These increases were partially offset by a $2 .4 million, or 49.7%, decrease in other operating income to $2 .5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $4 .9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as a result of gains from the sales of branch buildings associated with the previously announced branch consolidations during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Noninterest expense increased by $1.9 million, or 2.1%, to $90.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $88.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This increase primarily resulted from a $3 .5 million, or 7.6%, increase in compensation and employee benefits to $50 .2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $46 .7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 driven primarily by the buildout of the commercial business and related credit, risk management and internal audit support functions over the past twelve months. Processing expenses increased $1 .4 million, or 10.5%, to $15 .0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $13 .6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 due to the implementation of additional third-party software platforms. FDIC insurance premiums increased $1 .3 million, or 100.4%, to $2.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 due to an increase in the deposit insurance assessment rate beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

The provision for income taxes decreased by $2.7 million, or 25.9%, to $7.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $10.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 due primarily to lower income before income taxes.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $135 .0 million, or $1.06 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $1 .3 million, or 1.0%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2022, when net income was $133 .7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the year ended December 31, 2023 were 8.94% and 0.95% compared to 8.80% and 0.94% for the prior year. This increase in net income was the result of an increase in net interest income of $15 .0 million, or 3.6%, to $435 .7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from $420 .7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. This increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by increases in the average balance and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.42% for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 3.41% for the prior year due to the rising interest rate environment as well as the change in asset mix to higher yielding commercial loans. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased by $355.6 million, or 3.8% and the average cost increased to 1.56% for the year ended December 31, 2023 from 0.30% for the year ended December 31, 2022 due to rising interest rates throughout the year as well as competitive pressure for funding and liquidity. In addition, the total provision for credit losses decreased $5 .4 million, or 19.2% compared to the prior year, specifically within the provision for unfunded commitments as a result of the timing of the origination of loans with off balance sheet exposures. Noninterest income increased $3 .0 million, or 2.7% to $113 .8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from $110 .8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, driven by a $4 .0 million increase in service charges and fees, $1 .8 million in gains on sales of SBA loans during the current year, and a $1 .5 million increase in income from bank owned life insurance as a result of death benefits received in the current year. These changes were partially offset by a $22 .0 million, or 6.7%, increase in noninterest expense to $351 .6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from $329 .5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, driven by a $7 .3 million increase in compensation and employee benefits expense, a $6 .2 million increase in processing expenses due to the implementation of additional third-party software platforms, and a $4 .5 million increase in federal deposit insurance premiums due to an increase in the deposit insurance assessment rate beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2023, Northwest operated 134 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; (8) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; (9) reduction in the value of our goodwill and other intangible assets; and (10) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022

Assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$ 122,260


161,995


139,365

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,240,003, $1,262,080 and $1,431,728,

respectively)

1,043,359


1,010,076


1,218,108

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $699,506, $682,681 and $751,384, respectively)

814,839


830,106


881,249

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

1,980,458


2,002,177


2,238,722







Loans held-for-sale

8,768


10,592


9,913

Residential mortgage loans

3,419,417


3,462,606


3,488,686

Home equity loans

1,227,858


1,258,765


1,297,674

Consumer loans

2,126,027


2,155,119


2,168,655

Commercial real estate loans

2,974,010


2,922,582


2,823,555

Commercial loans

1,658,729


1,500,609


1,131,969

Total loans receivable

11,414,809


11,310,273


10,920,452

Allowance for credit losses

(125,243)


(124,841)


(118,036)

Loans receivable, net

11,289,566


11,185,432


10,802,416







FHLB stock, at cost

30,146


40,404


40,143

Accrued interest receivable

47,353


42,624


35,528

Real estate owned, net

104


363


413

Premises and equipment, net

138,838


138,041


145,909

Bank-owned life insurance

251,895


250,502


255,062

Goodwill

380,997


380,997


380,997

Other intangible assets, net

5,290


6,013


8,560

Other assets

294,458


315,648


205,574

Total assets

$ 14,419,105


14,362,201


14,113,324

Liabilities and shareholders' equity






Liabilities






Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 2,669,023


2,774,291


2,993,243

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,634,546


2,598,080


2,686,431

Money market deposit accounts

1,968,218


2,042,813


2,457,569

Savings deposits

2,105,234


2,116,360


2,275,020

Time deposits

2,602,881


2,258,338


1,052,285

Total deposits

11,979,902


11,789,882


11,464,548







Borrowed funds

398,895


604,587


681,166

Subordinated debt

114,189


114,102


113,840

Junior subordinated debentures

129,574


129,509


129,314

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

45,253


27,653


47,613

Accrued interest payable

13,669


7,915


3,231

Other liabilities

186,306


190,122


182,126

Total liabilities

12,867,788


12,863,770


12,621,838

Shareholders' equity






Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

-


-


-

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,110,453, 127,101,349 and

127,028,848 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,271


1,271


1,270

Additional paid-in capital

1,024,852


1,023,591


1,019,647

Retained earnings

674,686


671,092


641,727

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(149,492)


(197,523)


(171,158)

Total shareholders' equity

1,551,317


1,498,431


1,491,486

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 14,419,105


14,362,201


14,113,324







Equity to assets

10.76 %


10.43 %


10.57 %

Tangible common equity to assets*

8.30 %


7.95 %


8.03 %

Book value per share

$ 12.20


11.79


11.74

Tangible book value per share*

$ 9.17


8.74


8.67

Closing market price per share

$ 12.48


10.23


13.98

Full time equivalent employees

2,098


2,084


2,160

Number of banking offices

142


142


150


* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended


December 31,

2023


September 30,

2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,

2023


December 31,

2022






Interest income:










Loans receivable

$ 146,523


140,667


132,724


123,745


117,137

Mortgage-backed securities

7,951


8,072


8,326


8,537


8,603

Taxable investment securities

786


786


841


845


840

Tax-free investment securities

492


491


667


700


701

FHLB stock dividends

666


668


844


690


419

Interest-earning deposits

970


914


594


423


153

Total interest income

157,388


151,598


143,996


134,940


127,853

Interest expense:










Deposits

40,600


31,688


21,817


11,238


3,871

Borrowed funds

10,486


11,542


13,630


11,238


6,938

Total interest expense

51,086


43,230


35,447


22,476


10,809

Net interest income

106,302


108,368


108,549


112,464


117,044

Provision for credit losses - loans

3,801


3,983


6,010


4,870


9,023

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1)

4,145


(2,981)


2,920


126


1,876

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

98,356


107,366


99,619


107,468


106,145

Noninterest income:










Loss on sale of investments

(1)


-


(8,306)


-


(1)

Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights

-


-


8,305


-


-

Gain on sale of SBA loans

388


301


832


279


-

Gain on sale of loans

726


-


-


-


-

Service charges and fees

15,922


15,270


14,833


13,189


14,125

Trust and other financial services income

6,884


7,085


6,866


6,449


6,642

Gain on real estate owned, net

1,084


29


785


108


51

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,454


4,561


1,304


1,269


1,663

Mortgage banking income

247


632


1,028


524


477

Other operating income

2,465


3,010


4,150


2,151


4,901

Total noninterest income

29,169


30,888


29,797


23,969


27,858

Noninterest expense:










Compensation and employee benefits

50,194


51,243


47,650


46,604


46,658

Premises and occupancy costs

7,049


7,052


7,579


7,471


7,370

Office operations

3,747


3,398


2,800


3,010


3,544

Collections expense

328


551


429


387


563

Processing expenses

15,017


14,672


14,648


14,350


13,585

Marketing expenses

1,317


2,379


2,856


2,892


2,773

Federal deposit insurance premiums

2,643


2,341


2,064


2,223


1,319

Professional services

6,255


3,002


3,804


4,758


5,434

Amortization of intangible assets

724


795


842


909


932

Real estate owned expense

51


141


83


181


53

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

2,354


-


1,593


2,802


4,243

Other expenses

997


1,996


1,510


1,863


2,304

Total noninterest expense

90,676


87,570


85,858


87,450


88,778

Income before income taxes

36,849


50,684


43,558


43,987


45,225

Income tax expense

7,835


11,464


10,514


10,308


10,576

Net income

$ 29,014


39,220


33,044


33,679


34,649











Basic earnings per share

$ 0.23


0.31


0.26


0.27


0.27

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.23


0.31


0.26


0.26


0.27

Annualized return on average equity

7.64 %


10.27 %


8.72 %


9.11 %


9.38 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.80 %


1.08 %


0.93 %


0.97 %


0.98 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

9.88 %


14.00 %


11.79 %


12.15 %


12.48 %

Efficiency ratio

66.93 %


62.88 %


62.06 %


64.10 %


61.27 %

Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items (1) **

64.66 %


62.31 %


60.30 %


61.38 %


57.70 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets

2.51 %


2.42 %


2.42 %


2.51 %


2.52 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items (1) **

2.43 %


2.39 %


2.35 %


2.40 %


2.37 %



(1)

Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023. Respective ratios updated for reclassification.

*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

**

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Year ended December 31,


2023


2022

Interest income:




Loans receivable

$ 543,659


407,828

Mortgage-backed securities

32,886


30,804

Taxable investment securities

3,258


3,070

Tax-free investment securities

2,350


2,767

FHLB stock dividends

2,868


730

Interest-earning deposits

2,901


3,599

Total interest income

587,922


448,798

Interest expense:




Deposits

105,343


14,120

Borrowed funds

46,896


13,997

Total interest expense

152,239


28,117

Net interest income

435,683


420,681

Provision for credit losses - loans

18,664


17,860

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1)

4,210


10,453

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

412,809


392,368

Noninterest income:




Loss on sale of investments

(8,307)


(8)

Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights

8,305


-

Gain on sale of SBA loans

1,800


-

Gain on sale of loans

726


-

Service charges and fees

59,214


55,188

Trust and other financial services income

27,284


27,765

Gain on real estate owned, net

2,006


603

Income from bank-owned life insurance

8,588


7,129

Mortgage banking income

2,431


4,865

Other operating income

11,776


15,307

Total noninterest income

113,823


110,849

Noninterest expense:




Compensation and employee benefits

195,691


188,359

Premises and occupancy costs

29,151


29,618

Office operations

12,955


13,318

Collections expense

1,695


1,808

Processing expenses

58,687


52,496

Marketing expenses

9,444


9,095

Federal deposit insurance premiums

9,271


4,778

Professional services

17,819


14,703

Amortization of intangible assets

3,270


4,277

Real estate owned expense

456


223

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

6,749


5,617

Other expenses

6,366


5,233

Total noninterest expense

351,554


329,525

Income before income taxes

175,078


173,692

Income tax expense

40,121


40,026

Net income

$ 134,957


133,666





Basic earnings per share

$ 1.06


1.05

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.06


1.05





Annualized return on average equity

8.94 %


8.80 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.95 %


0.94 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

11.58 %


12.13 %

Efficiency ratio

63.98 %


62.00 %

Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items (1) **

62.15 %


60.13 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets

2.46 %


2.32 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items (1) **

2.39 %


2.25 %



(1)

Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023. Respective ratios updated for reclassification.

*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

**

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended December 31,


Year ended December 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net operating income:








Net income (GAAP)

$ 29,014


34,649


134,957


133,666

Non-GAAP adjustments








Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

2,354


4,243


6,749


5,617

Less: tax benefit of merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

(659)


(1,188)


(1,890)


(1,573)

Adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP)

$ 30,709


37,704


139,816


137,710

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 0.23


0.27


1.06


1.05

Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.24


0.30


1.10


1.08









Average equity

$ 1,506,895


1,465,285


1,510,285


1,518,704

Average assets

14,329,020


13,983,100


14,269,809


14,177,698

Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)

7.64 %


9.38 %


8.94 %


8.80 %

Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)

0.80 %


0.98 %


0.95 %


0.94 %

Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and

restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)

8.09 %


10.21 %


9.26 %


9.07 %

Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and

restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)

0.85 %


1.07 %


0.98 %


0.97 %










The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.



December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022

Tangible common equity to assets






Total shareholders' equity

$ 1,551,317


1,498,431


1,491,486

Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(386,287)


(387,010)


(389,557)

Tangible common equity

$ 1,165,030


1,111,421


1,101,929







Total assets

$ 14,419,105


14,362,201


14,113,324

Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(386,287)


(387,010)


(389,557)

Tangible assets

$ 14,032,818


13,975,191


13,723,767







Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.30 %


7.95 %


8.03 %







Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity

investments






Tangible common equity

$ 1,165,030


1,111,421


1,101,929

Less: unrealized losses on held to maturity investments

(115,334)


(147,425)


(129,865)

Add: deferred taxes on unrealized losses on held to maturity investments

32,294


41,279


36,362

Tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments

$ 1,081,990


1,005,275


1,008,426







Tangible assets

14,032,818


13,975,191


13,723,767







Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments

7.71 %


7.19 %


7.35 %







Tangible book value per share






Tangible common equity

$ 1,165,030


1,111,421


1,101,929

Common shares outstanding

127,110,453


127,101,349


127,028,848

Tangible book value per share

9.17


8.74


8.67

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.



Quarter ended


Year ended December 30,






December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022


2023


2022








Annualized return on tangible common equity














Net income

$ 29,014


39,220


33,044


33,679


34,649


134,957


133,666















Total shareholders' equity

1,551,317


1,498,431


1,511,501


1,513,275


1,491,486


1,551,317


1,491,486

Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(386,287)


(387,010)


(387,806)


(388,648)


(389,557)


(386,287)


(389,557)

Tangible common equity

$ 1,165,030


1,111,421


1,123,695


1,124,627


1,101,929


1,165,030


1,101,929















Annualized return on tangible common equity

9.88 %


14.00 %


11.79 %


12.15 %


12.48 %


11.58 %


12.13 %















Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and

restructuring expenses














Non-interest expense

$ 90,676


87,570


85,858


87,450


88,778


351,554


329,525

Less: amortization expense

(724)


(795)


(842)


(909)


(932)


(3,270)


(4,277)

Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

(2,354)


-


(1,593)


(2,802)


(4,243)


(6,749)


(5,617)

Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and

restructuring expenses

$ 87,598


86,775


83,423


83,739


83,603


341,535


319,631















Net interest income

$ 106,302


108,368


108,549


112,464


117,044


435,683


420,681

Non-interest income

29,169


30,888


29,797


23,969


27,858


113,823


110,849

Net interest income plus non-interest income

$ 135,471


139,256


138,346


136,433


144,902


549,506


531,530















Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

64.66 %


62.31 %


60.30 %


61.38 %


57.70 %


62.15 %


60.13 %















Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and

merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense














Non-interest expense excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and

restructuring expenses

87,598


86,775


83,423


83,739


83,603


341,535


319,631

Average assets

14,329,020


14,379,323


14,245,917


14,121,496


13,983,100


14,269,809


14,177,698

Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger,

asset disposition and restructuring expense

2.43 %


2.39 %


2.35 %


2.40 %


2.37 %


2.39 %


2.25 %



*

The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:


As of December 31, 2023


Balance


Percent of
total deposits


Number of

relationships

Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1)

$ 2,810,966


23.46 %


4,924

Less intercompany deposit accounts

976,113


8.15 %


12

Less collateralized deposit accounts

432,443


3.61 %


239

Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts

$ 1,402,410


11.71 %


4,673


(1) Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.

Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit

accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $19.0 million, or 0.16% of total

deposits, as of December 31, 2023. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding

intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit

balance of $105.8 million, or 0.88% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2023. The average

uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts,

was $300,000 as of December 31, 2023.


The following table provides additional details over the Company's deposit portfolio:


As of December 31, 2023


Balance


Percent of
total deposits


Number of
accounts

Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits

$ 1,357,875


11.33 %


288,919

Business noninterest bearing demand deposits

1,311,148


10.94


44,306

Personal interest-bearing demand deposits

1,464,058


12.22


58,543

Business interest-bearing demand deposits

1,170,488


9.77


7,953

Personal money market deposits

1,435,939


11.99


25,556

Business money market deposits

532,279


4.44


2,841

Savings deposits

2,105,234


17.57


206,127

Time deposits

2,602,881


21.74


74,330

Total deposits

$ 11,979,902


100.00 %


708,575

Our average deposit account balance as of December 31, 2023 was $17,000. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was

$357.0 million as of December 31, 2023.


The following table provides additional details regarding the Company's deposit portfolio over time:


6/30/2022


9/30/2022


12/31/2022


3/31/2023


6/30/2023


9/30/2023


12/31/2023

Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits

1,388,690


1,413,781


1,412,227


1,428,232


1,397,167


1,375,144


1,357,875

Business noninterest bearing demand deposits

1,669,559


1,680,339


1,581,016


1,467,860


1,423,396


1,399,147


1,311,148

Personal interest-bearing demand deposits

1,785,761


1,742,173


1,718,806


1,627,546


1,535,254


1,477,617


1,464,058

Business interest-bearing demand deposits

529,357


498,937


499,059


466,105


624,252


689,914


812,433

Municipal demand deposits

543,573


571,620


468,566


447,852


418,147


430,549


358,055

Personal money market deposits

1,994,907


1,949,379


1,832,583


1,626,614


1,511,652


1,463,689


1,435,939

Business money market deposits

636,805


627,634


624,986


701,436


642,601


579,124


532,279

Savings deposits

2,362,725


2,327,419


2,275,020


2,194,743


2,120,215


2,116,360


2,105,234

Time deposits

1,155,878


1,067,110


1,052,285


1,576,791


1,989,711


2,258,338


2,602,881

Total deposits

12,067,255


11,878,392


11,464,548


11,537,179


11,662,395


11,789,882


11,979,902

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


At December 31, 2023


Actual


Minimum capital

requirements (1)


Well capitalized

requirements


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)












Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

$ 1,799,883


16.040 %


$ 1,178,234


10.500 %


$ 1,122,128


10.000 %

Northwest Bank

1,520,736


13.564 %


1,177,257


10.500 %


1,121,197


10.000 %













Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)












Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,553,766


13.847 %


953,809


8.500 %


897,702


8.000 %

Northwest Bank

1,388,808


12.387 %


953,018


8.500 %


896,958


8.000 %













Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)












Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,428,181


12.727 %


785,489


7.000 %


729,383


6.500 %

Northwest Bank

1,388,808


12.387 %


784,838


7.000 %


728,778


6.500 %













Tier 1 capital (leverage) (to average assets)












Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,553,766


10.841 %


573,290


4.000 %


716,612


5.000 %

Northwest Bank

1,388,808


9.697 %


572,903


4.000 %


716,128


5.000 %



(1)

Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Marketable Securities (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



December 31, 2023

Marketable securities available-for-sale


Amortized cost


Gross unrealized

holding gains


Gross unrealized

holding losses


Fair value


Weighted average

duration

Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:











Due after one year through five years


$ 20,000


-


(1,135)


18,865


2.90

Due after ten years


49,383


-


(9,934)


39,449


6.15












Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:











Due after one year through five years


45,986


-


(5,763)


40,223


4.34

Due after five years through ten years


386


-


(12)


374


1.84












Municipal securities:











Due after one year through five years


4,279


22


(427)


3,874


3.99

Due after five years through ten years


20,725


-


(1,437)


19,288


7.10

Due after ten years


60,762


125


(8,580)


52,307


10.30












Corporate debt issues:











Due after five years through ten years


8,466


-


(778)


7,688


5.35












Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:











Fixed rate pass-through


209,069


27


(25,222)


183,874


6.49

Variable rate pass-through


7,140


11


(71)


7,080


4.50

Fixed rate agency CMOs


789,842


-


(143,055)


646,787


5.20

Variable rate agency CMOs


23,965


38


(453)


23,550


3.57

Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities


1,030,016


76


(168,801)


861,291


5.42

Total marketable securities available-for-sale


$ 1,240,003


223


(196,867)


1,043,359


5.63












Marketable securities held-to-maturity











Government sponsored











Due after one year through five years


$ 69,471


-


(8,100)


61,371


3.90

Due after five years through ten years


54,987


-


(8,700)


46,287


5.33












Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:











Fixed rate pass-through


147,874


-


(20,834)


127,040


5.26

Variable rate pass-through


449


1


-


450


4.47

Fixed rate agency CMOs


541,529


-


(77,694)


463,835


6.28

Variable rate agency CMOs


529


-


(6)


523


5.33

Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities


690,381


1


(98,534)


591,848


6.06

Total marketable securities held-to-maturity


$ 814,839


1


(115,334)


699,506


5.83

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Borrowed Funds (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


December 31, 2023


Amount


Average rate

Term notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year

$ 175,000


5.71 %

Notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year

163,500


5.70 %

Total term notes payable to the FHLB

338,500


5.70 %





Collateralized borrowings, due within one year

35,495


1.72 %

Collateral received, due within one year

24,900


5.26 %

Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs

114,189


4.28 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,574


7.88 %

Total borrowed funds *

$ 642,658


5.65 %



*

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $3.3 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the FHLB of Pittsburgh, including a $250.0 million overnight line of credit, which had a $163.5 million drawn balance, as well as $297.5 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $105.0 million with two correspondent banks.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)

Commercial real estate loans outstanding

The following table provides the various loan sectors in our commercial real estate portfolio at December 31, 2023:



December 31, 2023

Property type


Percent of portfolio

5 or More Unit Dwelling


14.5 %

Nursing Home


12.8

Retail Building


12.0

Commercial Office Building - non-owner occupied


9.3

Residential acquisition & development - 1-4 family, townhouses and apartments


4.8

Manufacturing & Industrial Building


4.8

Multi-use building - commercial, retail and residential


4.4

Warehouse/Storage Building


3.9

Commercial office building - owner occupied


3.3

Multi-use building - office and warehouse


3.3

Single Family Dwelling


2.7

Other Medical Facility


2.5

Student Housing


2.2

Hotel/Motel


2.1

2-4 Family


2.1

Agricultural Real Estate


2.1

All Other Types


13.2

Total


100.0 %

The following table describes our commercial real estate portfolio by state at December 31, 2023:



December 31, 2023

State


Percent of portfolio

New York


32.4 %

Pennsylvania


30.9

Ohio


20.0

Indiana


7.9

All other


8.8

Total


100.0 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022

Nonaccrual loans current:










Residential mortgage loans

$ 959


1,951


1,559


1,423


1,496

Home equity loans

871


947


1,089


1,084


1,418

Consumer loans

1,051


1,049


1,009


911


836

Commercial real estate loans

64,603


44,639


48,468


50,045


53,303

Commercial loans

1,182


1,369


995


1,468


895

Total nonaccrual loans current

$ 68,666


49,955


53,120


54,931


57,948

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:










Residential mortgage loans

$ 933


48


49


688


473

Home equity loans

174


92


37


18


180

Consumer loans

225


274


309


223


178

Commercial real estate loans

51


1,913


1,697


1,900


1,220

Commercial loans

139


90


855


341


145

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$ 1,522


2,417


2,947


3,170


2,196

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:










Residential mortgage loans

$ 511


66


185


919


31

Home equity loans

347


319


363


338


290

Consumer loans

557


312


360


340


341

Commercial real estate loans

831


212


210


1,355


473

Commercial loans

56


291


245


126


96

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$ 2,302


1,200


1,363


3,078


1,231

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:










Residential mortgage loans

$ 6,324


7,695


6,290


3,300


5,574

Home equity loans

3,100


2,073


1,965


2,190


2,257

Consumer loans

3,212


2,463


2,033


2,791


2,672

Commercial real estate loans

6,488


8,416


8,575


8,010


7,867

Commercial loans

2,770


2,435


2,296


1,139


1,491

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$ 21,894


23,082


21,159


17,430


19,861

Total nonaccrual loans

$ 94,384


76,654


78,589


78,609


81,236

Total nonaccrual loans

$ 94,384


76,654


78,589


78,609


81,236

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

2,698


728


532


652


744

Nonperforming loans

97,082


77,382


79,121


79,261


81,980

Real estate owned, net

104


363


371


524


413

Nonperforming assets

$ 97,186


77,745


79,492


79,785


82,393











Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.85 %


0.68 %


0.70 %


0.71 %


0.75 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.67 %


0.54 %


0.56 %


0.56 %


0.58 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.10 %


1.10 %


1.10 %


1.09 %


1.08 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

129.01 %


161.33 %


157.26 %


152.98 %


143.98 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

At December 31, 2023


Pass


Special

mention *


Substandard

**


Doubtful


Loss


Loans

receivable

Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$ 3,413,846


-


14,339


-


-


3,428,185

Home equity loans


1,223,097


-


4,761


-


-


1,227,858

Consumer loans


2,120,216


-


5,811


-


-


2,126,027

Total Personal Banking


6,757,159


-


24,911


-


-


6,782,070

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,670,510


124,116


179,384


-


-


2,974,010

Commercial loans


1,637,879


6,678


14,172


-


-


1,658,729

Total Commercial Banking


4,308,389


130,794


193,556


-


-


4,632,739

Total loans


$ 11,065,548


130,794


218,467


-


-


11,414,809

At September 30, 2023













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$ 3,459,251


-


13,512


-


-


3,472,763

Home equity loans


1,254,985


-


3,780


-


-


1,258,765

Consumer loans


2,150,464


-


4,655


-


-


2,155,119

Total Personal Banking


6,864,700


-


21,947


-


-


6,886,647

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,632,472


123,935


166,610


-


-


2,923,017

Commercial loans


1,476,833


3,690


20,086


-


-


1,500,609

Total Commercial Banking


4,109,305


127,625


186,696


-


-


4,423,626

Total loans


$ 10,974,005


127,625


208,643


-


-


11,310,273

At June 30, 2023













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$ 3,483,098


-


12,059


-


-


3,495,157

Home equity loans


1,272,363


-


3,699


-


-


1,276,062

Consumer loans


2,196,938


-


4,124


-


-


2,201,062

Total Personal Banking


6,952,399


-


19,882


-


-


6,972,281

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,649,535


74,170


171,519


-


-


2,895,224

Commercial loans


1,377,981


3,040


22,705


-


-


1,403,726

Total Commercial Banking


4,027,516


77,210


194,224


-


-


4,298,950

Total loans


$ 10,979,915


77,210


214,106


-


-


11,271,231

At March 31, 2023













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$ 3,499,135


-


6,330


-


-


3,505,465

Home equity loans


1,277,915


-


3,631


-


-


1,281,546

Consumer loans


2,227,379


-


4,754


-


-


2,232,133

Total Personal Banking


7,004,429


-


14,715


-


-


7,019,144

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,585,676


69,837


171,591


-


-


2,827,104

Commercial loans


1,217,344


6,381


22,298


-


-


1,246,023

Total Commercial Banking


3,803,020


76,218


193,889


-


-


4,073,127

Total loans


$ 10,807,449


76,218


208,604


-


-


11,092,271

At December 31, 2022













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$ 3,484,870


-


13,729


-


-


3,498,599

Home equity loans


1,292,146


-


5,528


-


-


1,297,674

Consumer loans


2,164,220


-


4,435


-


-


2,168,655

Total Personal Banking


6,941,236


-


23,692


-


-


6,964,928

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,579,809


55,076


188,670


-


-


2,823,555

Commercial loans


1,100,707


7,384


23,878


-


-


1,131,969

Total Commercial Banking


3,680,516


62,460


212,548


-


-


3,955,524

Total loans


$ 10,621,752


62,460


236,240


-


-


10,920,452



*

Includes $7.8 million, $6.9 million, $4.9 million, $7.4 million, and $7.4 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

**

Includes $20.3 million, $28.9 million, $31.2 million, $31.9 million, and $39.1 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


December 31,
2023


*


September 30,
2023


*


June 30,
2023


*


March 31,
2023


*


December 31,
2022


*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)






























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:






























Residential mortgage loans

307


$ 30,041


0.9 %


6


$ 573


- %


14


$ 627


- %


259


$ 26,992


0.8 %


304


$ 29,487


0.8 %

Home equity loans

121


5,761


0.5 %


112


4,707


0.4 %


92


3,395


0.3 %


111


4,235


0.3 %


145


6,657


0.5 %

Consumer loans

896


11,211


0.5 %


733


9,874


0.5 %


602


7,955


0.4 %


587


6,930


0.3 %


737


9,435


0.4 %

Commercial real estate loans

23


3,204


0.1 %


22


3,411


0.1 %


13


2,710


0.1 %


23


4,834


0.2 %


29


4,008


0.1 %

Commercial loans

59


4,196


0.3 %


52


2,847


0.2 %


38


15,658


1.1 %


46


4,253


0.3 %


51


2,648


0.2 %

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

1,406


$ 54,413


0.5 %


925


$ 21,412


0.2 %


759


$ 30,345


0.3 %


1,026


$ 47,244


0.4 %


1,266


$ 52,235


0.5 %































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:






























Residential mortgage loans

69


$ 7,796


0.2 %


56


$ 5,395


0.2 %


52


$ 3,521


0.1 %


23


$ 1,922


0.1 %


65


$ 5,563


0.2 %

Home equity loans

37


982


0.1 %


40


1,341


0.1 %


31


1,614


0.1 %


31


1,061


0.1 %


29


975


0.1 %

Consumer loans

322


3,754


0.2 %


236


2,707


0.1 %


250


2,584


0.1 %


185


2,083


0.1 %


255


3,070


0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

9


1,031


- %


13


1,588


0.1 %


12


1,288


- %


17


1,949


0.1 %


16


2,377


0.1 %

Commercial loans

16


703


- %


15


981


0.1 %


23


11,092


0.8 %


19


1,088


0.1 %


24


1,115


0.1 %

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

453


$ 14,266


0.1 %


360


$ 12,012


0.1 %


368


$ 20,099


0.2 %


275


$ 8,103


0.1 %


389


$ 13,100


0.1 %































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **






























Residential mortgage loans

70


$ 7,995


0.2 %


79


$ 7,695


0.2 %


63


$ 6,290


0.2 %


39


$ 3,300


0.1 %


65


$ 5,574


0.2 %

Home equity loans

81


3,126


0.3 %


73


2,206


0.2 %


68


1,965


0.2 %


65


2,190


0.2 %


68


2,257


0.2 %

Consumer loans

440


3,978


0.2 %


357


3,020


0.1 %


314


2,447


0.1 %


313


3,279


0.1 %


334


3,079


0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

27


6,712


0.2 %


27


8,416


0.3 %


20


8,575


0.3 %


18


8,010


0.3 %


19


7,867


0.3 %

Commercial loans

53


2,780


0.2 %


39


2,472


0.2 %


38


2,414


0.2 %


24


1,302


0.1 %


15


1,829


0.2 %

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

671


$ 24,591


0.2 %


575


$ 23,809


0.2 %


503


$ 21,691


0.2 %


459


$ 18,081


0.2 %


501


$ 20,606


0.2 %































Total loans delinquent

2,530


$ 93,270


0.8 %


1,860


$ 57,233


0.5 %


1,630


$ 72,135


0.6 %


1,760


$ 73,428


0.7 %


2,156


$ 85,941


0.8 %



*

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $646,000, $1.4 million, $605,000, $331,000, and $1.7 million at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


Quarter ended


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022

Beginning balance

$ 124,841


124,423


121,257


118,036


109,819

ASU 2022-02 Adoption

-


-


-


426


-

Provision

3,801


3,983


6,010


4,870


9,023

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(266)


(171)


(545)


(207)


(546)

Charge-offs home equity

(133)


(320)


(235)


(164)


(232)

Charge-offs consumer

(3,860)


(3,085)


(2,772)


(2,734)


(2,430)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(742)


(484)


(483)


(657)


(621)

Charge-offs commercial

(806)


(1,286)


(1,209)


(865)


(404)

Recoveries

2,408


1,781


2,400


2,552


3,427

Ending balance

$ 125,243


124,841


124,423


121,257


118,036

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.12 %


0.13 %


0.10 %


0.08 %


0.03 %












Year ended December 31,


2023


2022

Beginning balance

$ 118,036


102,241

ASU 2022-02 Adoption

426


-

Provision

18,664


17,860

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(1,189)


(2,033)

Charge-offs home equity

(852)


(1,469)

Charge-offs consumer

(12,451)


(8,406)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(2,366)


(7,366)

Charge-offs commercial

(4,166)


(1,657)

Recoveries

9,141


18,866

Ending balance

$ 125,243


118,036

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.11 %


0.02 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended



December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022



Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets:































Interest-earning assets:































Residential mortgage loans


$ 3,442,308


32,739


3.80 %


$ 3,476,446


32,596


3.75 %


$ 3,485,517


32,485


3.73 %


$ 3,493,617


32,009


3.66 %


$ 3,439,401


30,974


3.60 %

Home equity loans


1,238,420


17,590


5.64 %


1,264,134


17,435


5.47 %


1,273,298


16,898


5.32 %


1,284,425


16,134


5.09 %


1,282,733


15,264


4.72 %

Consumer loans


2,055,783


24,667


4.76 %


2,092,023


23,521


4.46 %


2,143,804


22,662


4.24 %


2,123,672


20,794


3.97 %


2,069,207


19,709


3.78 %

Commercial real estate loans


2,950,589


43,337


5.83 %


2,911,145


41,611


5.67 %


2,836,443


38,426


5.43 %


2,824,120


37,031


5.24 %


2,822,008


35,428


4.91 %

Commercial loans


1,564,617


28,801


7.30 %


1,447,211


26,239


7.19 %


1,326,598


22,872


6.92 %


1,161,298


18,353


6.32 %


1,113,178


16,315


5.74 %

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)


11,251,717


147,134


5.19 %


11,190,959


141,402


5.01 %


11,065,660


133,343


4.83 %


10,887,132


124,321


4.63 %


10,726,527


117,690


4.35 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)


1,741,687


7,951


1.83 %


1,781,010


8,072


1.81 %


1,859,427


8,326


1.79 %


1,909,676


8,537


1.79 %


1,956,167


8,603


1.76 %

Investment securities (c) (d)


335,121


1,425


1.70 %


336,125


1,431


1.70 %


374,560


1,715


1.83 %


384,717


1,761


1.83 %


386,468


1,753


1.81 %

FHLB stock, at cost


35,082


665


7.52 %


37,722


668


7.03 %


45,505


844


7.44 %


39,631


690


7.06 %


26,827


419


6.19 %

Other interest-earning deposits


62,027


970


6.20 %


59,433


915


6.11 %


38,912


594


6.12 %


30,774


423


5.50 %


9,990


153


5.99 %

Total interest-earning assets


13,425,634


158,145


4.67 %


13,405,249


152,488


4.51 %


13,384,064


144,822


4.34 %


13,251,930


135,732


4.15 %


13,105,979


128,618


3.89 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)


903,386






974,074






861,853






869,566






877,121





Total assets


$ 14,329,020






$ 14,379,323






$ 14,245,917






$ 14,121,496






$ 13,983,100





Liabilities and shareholders' equity:































Interest-bearing liabilities:































Savings deposits (g)


$ 2,102,320


4,045


0.76 %


$ 2,116,759


2,695


0.51 %


$ 2,142,941


1,393


0.26 %


$ 2,198,988


690


0.13 %


$ 2,298,451


585


0.10 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)


2,573,634


4,921


0.76 %


2,569,229


4,086


0.63 %


2,469,666


1,648


0.27 %


2,612,883


951


0.15 %


2,718,360


509


0.07 %

Money market deposit accounts (g)


1,997,116


7,446


1.48 %


2,112,228


6,772


1.27 %


2,221,713


6,113


1.10 %


2,408,582


4,403


0.74 %


2,512,892


1,310


0.21 %

Time deposits (g)


2,447,335


24,187


3.92 %


2,164,559


18,136


3.32 %


1,765,454


12,663


2.88 %


1,293,609


5,194


1.63 %


1,024,895


1,467


0.57 %

Borrowed funds (f)


548,089


6,826


4.94 %


643,518


7,937


4.89 %


837,358


10,202


4.89 %


740,218


7,938


4.35 %


451,369


3,967


3.49 %

Subordinated debt


114,134


1,148


4.02 %


114,045


1,148


4.03 %


113,958


1,148


4.03 %


113,870


1,148


4.03 %


113,783


1,148


4.04 %

Junior subordinated debentures


129,532


2,512


7.59 %


129,466


2,456


7.42 %


129,401


2,280


6.97 %


129,335


2,152


6.66 %


129,271


1,823


5.52 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,912,160


51,085


2.04 %


9,849,804


43,230


1.74 %


9,680,491


35,447


1.47 %


9,497,485


22,476


0.96 %


9,249,021


10,809


0.46 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)


2,675,788






2,757,091






2,820,928






2,889,973






3,039,000





Noninterest-bearing liabilities


234,177






257,141






224,508






235,213






229,794





Total liabilities


12,822,125






12,864,036






12,725,927






12,622,671






12,517,815





Shareholders' equity


1,506,895






1,515,287






1,519,990






1,498,825






1,465,285





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 14,329,020






$ 14,379,323






$ 14,245,917






$ 14,121,496






$ 13,983,100





Net interest income/Interest rate spread




107,060


2.63 %




109,258


2.77 %




109,375


2.87 %




113,256


3.19 %




117,809


3.43 %

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin


$ 3,513,474




3.16 %


$ 3,555,445




3.23 %


$ 3,703,573




3.28 %


$ 3,754,445




3.47 %


$ 3,856,958




3.57 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities


1.35X






1.36X






1.38X






1.40X






1.42X






































(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 1.37%, 1.07%, 0.77%, 0.40%, and 0.13%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 1.77%, 1.40%, 1.02%, 0.54%, and 0.18%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans - 5.17%, 4.99%, 4.81%, 4.61%, and 4.33%, respectively, Investment securities - 1.52%, 1.52%, 1.61%, 1.61%, and 1.59%, respectively, Interest-earning assets - 4.65%, 4.49%, 4.32%, 4.13%, and 3.87%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.61%, 2.75%, 2.85%, 3.17%, and 3.41%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.14%, 3.21%, 3.25%, 3.44%, and 3.54%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Year ended December 31,


2023


2022


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets












Interest-earning assets:












Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,474,336


129,828


3.74 %


$ 3,232,487


113,256


3.50 %

Home equity loans

1,264,941


68,058


5.38 %


1,282,218


52,707


4.11 %

Consumer loans

2,103,602


91,645


4.36 %


1,933,557


67,296


3.48 %

Commercial real estate loans

2,881,005


160,352


5.57 %


2,894,508


131,230


4.47 %

Commercial loans

1,376,234


96,253


6.99 %


976,128


45,293


4.58 %

Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

11,100,118


546,136


4.92 %


10,318,898


409,782


3.97 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,822,375


32,886


1.80 %


1,968,528


30,804


1.56 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

357,436


6,312


1.77 %


381,518


6,671


1.75 %

FHLB stock, at cost

39,467


2,868


7.27 %


17,065


730


4.27 %

Other interest-earning deposits

47,787


2,901


6.07 %


567,609


3,599


0.63 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,367,183


591,103


4.42 %


13,253,618


451,586


3.41 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

902,626






924,080

















Total assets

$ 14,269,809






$ 14,177,698

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity












Interest-bearing liabilities:












Savings deposits (g)

$ 2,148,127


8,822


0.41 %


$ 2,336,217


2,343


0.10 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,556,281


11,606


0.45 %


2,810,889


1,517


0.05 %

Money market deposit accounts (g)

2,183,583


24,734


1.13 %


2,613,422


3,377


0.13 %

Time deposits (g)

1,913,372


60,181


3.15 %


1,161,432


6,883


0.59 %

Borrowed funds (f)

691,636


32,903


4.76 %


212,026


4,531


2.14 %

Subordinated debt

114,002


4,592


4.03 %


117,625


4,750


4.04 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,434


9,401


7.26 %


129,175


4,716


3.60 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,736,435


152,239


1.56 %


9,380,786


28,117


0.30 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,785,279






3,070,892





Noninterest-bearing liabilities

237,810






207,316

















Total liabilities

12,759,524






12,658,994

















Shareholders' equity

1,510,285






1,518,704

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 14,269,809






$ 14,177,698

















Net interest income/Interest rate spread



438,864


2.86 %




423,469


3.11 %













Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$ 3,630,748




3.28 %


$ 3,872,832




3.20 %













Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.37X






1.41X







(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 0.91% and 0.12%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 1.20% and 0.16%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans - 4.90% and 3.95%, respectively; Investment securities - 1.57% and 1.53%, respectively; Interest-earning assets - 4.40% and 3.39%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.83% and 3.09%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.26% and 3.17%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bank; Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

