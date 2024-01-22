Northwest Bank; Northwest Bancshares, Inc.: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 of $29.0 million, or $0.23 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $5.6 million, or 16.3%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $34.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were 7.64% and 0.80% compared to 9.38% and 0.98% for the same quarter last year.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on February 14, 2024 to shareholders of record as of February 2, 2024. This is the 117th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of December 31, 2023, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.4%.
Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "We were very pleased with 2023 results as we continue to execute upon our commercial banking strategy despite the current year liquidity and interest rate challenges for the industry. We grew loans at a measured pace of 4.5%, but more importantly we reallocated over $440.0 million from lower yielding investment securities, retail loans and consumer loans into the more profitable commercial portfolio, which grew $677.2 million, or 17.1%. We were also pleased with the stability of our deposit base throughout the year which grew $515.4 million, enabling us to reduce more expensive borrowed funds by $282.3 million, and our tangible common equity grew to 8.30%, which provides flexibility for growth going forward."
Mr. Torchio continued, "We have also taken additional measures to control our noninterest expense growth by consolidating three more branches, rightsizing our retail and consumer staff, and renegotiating third-party contracts across the board. These measures required severance and professional service costs in the fourth quarter of approximately $3.5 million . The expense savings going forward will be allocated to the continued build-out of our credit administration, risk management, and internal audit functions that support our focus on commercial loan growth."
Net interest income decreased by $10.7 million, or 9.2%, to $106.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $117.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This decrease in net interest income resulted primarily from a $40 .3 million increase in interest expense due to increases in both the average balance and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $663 .1 million, or 7.2%, to $9 .912 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $9 .249 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, driven by an increase in time deposits and borrowed funds. In addition, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.04% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from 0.46% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 due to higher market interest rates and competitive pressure for liquidity. Partially offsetting this increase in interest expense was a $29 .5 million increase in interest income. Cash and marketable securities were redeployed into higher yielding loans, which, along with higher market interest rates, caused the yield on interest-earning assets to increase to 4.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from 3.89% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Interest income on loans receivable increased $29.4 million, or 25.1%, due to an increase of $525.2 million, or 4.9%, in the average balance of loans in addition to an increase in the yield on loans to 5.19% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from 4.35% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The net effect of these changes in interest rates and average balances was a decrease in the Company's net interest margin to 3.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from 3.57% for the same quarter last year.
The provision for credit losses decreased by $3.0 million, or 27.1%, to $7.9 million for the current quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $10.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Economic forecasts continued to improve, and the Company continued to experience a decrease in substandard loans by $17.8 million, or 7.5%, to $218.5 million, or 1.91% of total loans, at December 31, 2023 from $236.2 million, or 2.16% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. This decrease was assisted by the note sale of approximately $8.0 million of nonperforming loans for a net gain of approximately $726,000 . In addition, delinquencies remain well controlled.
Noninterest income increased by $1 .3 million, or 4.7%, to $29.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $27.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This increase was driven by increases in core businesses such as service charges and fees on deposits and loans, trust and other financial services income and the net gain on the sale of SBA loans and other real estate owned. Service charges and fees increased $1.8 million, or 12.7%, to $15 .9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $14 .1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 driven by deposit-related fees based on customer activity as well as commercial loan fees, and the net gain on real estate owned increased $1 .0 million to $1 .1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $51,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as a result of gains on property sales in the current period. These increases were partially offset by a $2 .4 million, or 49.7%, decrease in other operating income to $2 .5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $4 .9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as a result of gains from the sales of branch buildings associated with the previously announced branch consolidations during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
Noninterest expense increased by $1.9 million, or 2.1%, to $90.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $88.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This increase primarily resulted from a $3 .5 million, or 7.6%, increase in compensation and employee benefits to $50 .2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $46 .7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 driven primarily by the buildout of the commercial business and related credit, risk management and internal audit support functions over the past twelve months. Processing expenses increased $1 .4 million, or 10.5%, to $15 .0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $13 .6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 due to the implementation of additional third-party software platforms. FDIC insurance premiums increased $1 .3 million, or 100.4%, to $2.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 due to an increase in the deposit insurance assessment rate beginning in the first quarter of 2023.
The provision for income taxes decreased by $2.7 million, or 25.9%, to $7.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $10.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 due primarily to lower income before income taxes.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $135 .0 million, or $1.06 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $1 .3 million, or 1.0%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2022, when net income was $133 .7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the year ended December 31, 2023 were 8.94% and 0.95% compared to 8.80% and 0.94% for the prior year. This increase in net income was the result of an increase in net interest income of $15 .0 million, or 3.6%, to $435 .7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from $420 .7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. This increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by increases in the average balance and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.42% for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 3.41% for the prior year due to the rising interest rate environment as well as the change in asset mix to higher yielding commercial loans. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased by $355.6 million, or 3.8% and the average cost increased to 1.56% for the year ended December 31, 2023 from 0.30% for the year ended December 31, 2022 due to rising interest rates throughout the year as well as competitive pressure for funding and liquidity. In addition, the total provision for credit losses decreased $5 .4 million, or 19.2% compared to the prior year, specifically within the provision for unfunded commitments as a result of the timing of the origination of loans with off balance sheet exposures. Noninterest income increased $3 .0 million, or 2.7% to $113 .8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from $110 .8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, driven by a $4 .0 million increase in service charges and fees, $1 .8 million in gains on sales of SBA loans during the current year, and a $1 .5 million increase in income from bank owned life insurance as a result of death benefits received in the current year. These changes were partially offset by a $22 .0 million, or 6.7%, increase in noninterest expense to $351 .6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from $329 .5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, driven by a $7 .3 million increase in compensation and employee benefits expense, a $6 .2 million increase in processing expenses due to the implementation of additional third-party software platforms, and a $4 .5 million increase in federal deposit insurance premiums due to an increase in the deposit insurance assessment rate beginning in the first quarter of 2023.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2023, Northwest operated 134 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.
Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; (8) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; (9) reduction in the value of our goodwill and other intangible assets; and (10) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 122,260
161,995
139,365
Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,240,003, $1,262,080 and $1,431,728,
respectively)
1,043,359
1,010,076
1,218,108
Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $699,506, $682,681 and $751,384, respectively)
814,839
830,106
881,249
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
1,980,458
2,002,177
2,238,722
Loans held-for-sale
8,768
10,592
9,913
Residential mortgage loans
3,419,417
3,462,606
3,488,686
Home equity loans
1,227,858
1,258,765
1,297,674
Consumer loans
2,126,027
2,155,119
2,168,655
Commercial real estate loans
2,974,010
2,922,582
2,823,555
Commercial loans
1,658,729
1,500,609
1,131,969
Total loans receivable
11,414,809
11,310,273
10,920,452
Allowance for credit losses
(125,243)
(124,841)
(118,036)
Loans receivable, net
11,289,566
11,185,432
10,802,416
FHLB stock, at cost
30,146
40,404
40,143
Accrued interest receivable
47,353
42,624
35,528
Real estate owned, net
104
363
413
Premises and equipment, net
138,838
138,041
145,909
Bank-owned life insurance
251,895
250,502
255,062
Goodwill
380,997
380,997
380,997
Other intangible assets, net
5,290
6,013
8,560
Other assets
294,458
315,648
205,574
Total assets
$ 14,419,105
14,362,201
14,113,324
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 2,669,023
2,774,291
2,993,243
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,634,546
2,598,080
2,686,431
Money market deposit accounts
1,968,218
2,042,813
2,457,569
Savings deposits
2,105,234
2,116,360
2,275,020
Time deposits
2,602,881
2,258,338
1,052,285
Total deposits
11,979,902
11,789,882
11,464,548
Borrowed funds
398,895
604,587
681,166
Subordinated debt
114,189
114,102
113,840
Junior subordinated debentures
129,574
129,509
129,314
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
45,253
27,653
47,613
Accrued interest payable
13,669
7,915
3,231
Other liabilities
186,306
190,122
182,126
Total liabilities
12,867,788
12,863,770
12,621,838
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
-
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,110,453, 127,101,349 and
127,028,848 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
1,271
1,271
1,270
Additional paid-in capital
1,024,852
1,023,591
1,019,647
Retained earnings
674,686
671,092
641,727
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(149,492)
(197,523)
(171,158)
Total shareholders' equity
1,551,317
1,498,431
1,491,486
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,419,105
14,362,201
14,113,324
Equity to assets
10.76 %
10.43 %
10.57 %
Tangible common equity to assets*
8.30 %
7.95 %
8.03 %
Book value per share
$ 12.20
11.79
11.74
Tangible book value per share*
$ 9.17
8.74
8.67
Closing market price per share
$ 12.48
10.23
13.98
Full time equivalent employees
2,098
2,084
2,160
Number of banking offices
142
142
150
* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter ended
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 146,523
140,667
132,724
123,745
117,137
Mortgage-backed securities
7,951
8,072
8,326
8,537
8,603
Taxable investment securities
786
786
841
845
840
Tax-free investment securities
492
491
667
700
701
FHLB stock dividends
666
668
844
690
419
Interest-earning deposits
970
914
594
423
153
Total interest income
157,388
151,598
143,996
134,940
127,853
Interest expense:
Deposits
40,600
31,688
21,817
11,238
3,871
Borrowed funds
10,486
11,542
13,630
11,238
6,938
Total interest expense
51,086
43,230
35,447
22,476
10,809
Net interest income
106,302
108,368
108,549
112,464
117,044
Provision for credit losses - loans
3,801
3,983
6,010
4,870
9,023
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1)
4,145
(2,981)
2,920
126
1,876
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
98,356
107,366
99,619
107,468
106,145
Noninterest income:
Loss on sale of investments
(1)
-
(8,306)
-
(1)
Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights
-
-
8,305
-
-
Gain on sale of SBA loans
388
301
832
279
-
Gain on sale of loans
726
-
-
-
-
Service charges and fees
15,922
15,270
14,833
13,189
14,125
Trust and other financial services income
6,884
7,085
6,866
6,449
6,642
Gain on real estate owned, net
1,084
29
785
108
51
Income from bank-owned life insurance
1,454
4,561
1,304
1,269
1,663
Mortgage banking income
247
632
1,028
524
477
Other operating income
2,465
3,010
4,150
2,151
4,901
Total noninterest income
29,169
30,888
29,797
23,969
27,858
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
50,194
51,243
47,650
46,604
46,658
Premises and occupancy costs
7,049
7,052
7,579
7,471
7,370
Office operations
3,747
3,398
2,800
3,010
3,544
Collections expense
328
551
429
387
563
Processing expenses
15,017
14,672
14,648
14,350
13,585
Marketing expenses
1,317
2,379
2,856
2,892
2,773
Federal deposit insurance premiums
2,643
2,341
2,064
2,223
1,319
Professional services
6,255
3,002
3,804
4,758
5,434
Amortization of intangible assets
724
795
842
909
932
Real estate owned expense
51
141
83
181
53
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
2,354
-
1,593
2,802
4,243
Other expenses
997
1,996
1,510
1,863
2,304
Total noninterest expense
90,676
87,570
85,858
87,450
88,778
Income before income taxes
36,849
50,684
43,558
43,987
45,225
Income tax expense
7,835
11,464
10,514
10,308
10,576
Net income
$ 29,014
39,220
33,044
33,679
34,649
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.23
0.31
0.26
0.27
0.27
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.23
0.31
0.26
0.26
0.27
Annualized return on average equity
7.64 %
10.27 %
8.72 %
9.11 %
9.38 %
Annualized return on average assets
0.80 %
1.08 %
0.93 %
0.97 %
0.98 %
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
9.88 %
14.00 %
11.79 %
12.15 %
12.48 %
Efficiency ratio
66.93 %
62.88 %
62.06 %
64.10 %
61.27 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items (1) **
64.66 %
62.31 %
60.30 %
61.38 %
57.70 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets
2.51 %
2.42 %
2.42 %
2.51 %
2.52 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items (1) **
2.43 %
2.39 %
2.35 %
2.40 %
2.37 %
(1)
Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023. Respective ratios updated for reclassification.
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
**
Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Year ended December 31,
2023
2022
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 543,659
407,828
Mortgage-backed securities
32,886
30,804
Taxable investment securities
3,258
3,070
Tax-free investment securities
2,350
2,767
FHLB stock dividends
2,868
730
Interest-earning deposits
2,901
3,599
Total interest income
587,922
448,798
Interest expense:
Deposits
105,343
14,120
Borrowed funds
46,896
13,997
Total interest expense
152,239
28,117
Net interest income
435,683
420,681
Provision for credit losses - loans
18,664
17,860
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1)
4,210
10,453
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
412,809
392,368
Noninterest income:
Loss on sale of investments
(8,307)
(8)
Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights
8,305
-
Gain on sale of SBA loans
1,800
-
Gain on sale of loans
726
-
Service charges and fees
59,214
55,188
Trust and other financial services income
27,284
27,765
Gain on real estate owned, net
2,006
603
Income from bank-owned life insurance
8,588
7,129
Mortgage banking income
2,431
4,865
Other operating income
11,776
15,307
Total noninterest income
113,823
110,849
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
195,691
188,359
Premises and occupancy costs
29,151
29,618
Office operations
12,955
13,318
Collections expense
1,695
1,808
Processing expenses
58,687
52,496
Marketing expenses
9,444
9,095
Federal deposit insurance premiums
9,271
4,778
Professional services
17,819
14,703
Amortization of intangible assets
3,270
4,277
Real estate owned expense
456
223
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
6,749
5,617
Other expenses
6,366
5,233
Total noninterest expense
351,554
329,525
Income before income taxes
175,078
173,692
Income tax expense
40,121
40,026
Net income
$ 134,957
133,666
Basic earnings per share
$ 1.06
1.05
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.06
1.05
Annualized return on average equity
8.94 %
8.80 %
Annualized return on average assets
0.95 %
0.94 %
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
11.58 %
12.13 %
Efficiency ratio
63.98 %
62.00 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items (1) **
62.15 %
60.13 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets
2.46 %
2.32 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items (1) **
2.39 %
2.25 %
(1)
Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023. Respective ratios updated for reclassification.
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
**
Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net operating income:
Net income (GAAP)
$ 29,014
34,649
134,957
133,666
Non-GAAP adjustments
Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
2,354
4,243
6,749
5,617
Less: tax benefit of merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
(659)
(1,188)
(1,890)
(1,573)
Adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP)
$ 30,709
37,704
139,816
137,710
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$ 0.23
0.27
1.06
1.05
Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.24
0.30
1.10
1.08
Average equity
$ 1,506,895
1,465,285
1,510,285
1,518,704
Average assets
14,329,020
13,983,100
14,269,809
14,177,698
Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)
7.64 %
9.38 %
8.94 %
8.80 %
Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)
0.80 %
0.98 %
0.95 %
0.94 %
Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and
restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)
8.09 %
10.21 %
9.26 %
9.07 %
Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and
restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)
0.85 %
1.07 %
0.98 %
0.97 %
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Tangible common equity to assets
Total shareholders' equity
$ 1,551,317
1,498,431
1,491,486
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
(386,287)
(387,010)
(389,557)
Tangible common equity
$ 1,165,030
1,111,421
1,101,929
Total assets
$ 14,419,105
14,362,201
14,113,324
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
(386,287)
(387,010)
(389,557)
Tangible assets
$ 14,032,818
13,975,191
13,723,767
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.30 %
7.95 %
8.03 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity
investments
Tangible common equity
$ 1,165,030
1,111,421
1,101,929
Less: unrealized losses on held to maturity investments
(115,334)
(147,425)
(129,865)
Add: deferred taxes on unrealized losses on held to maturity investments
32,294
41,279
36,362
Tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments
$ 1,081,990
1,005,275
1,008,426
Tangible assets
14,032,818
13,975,191
13,723,767
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments
7.71 %
7.19 %
7.35 %
Tangible book value per share
Tangible common equity
$ 1,165,030
1,111,421
1,101,929
Common shares outstanding
127,110,453
127,101,349
127,028,848
Tangible book value per share
9.17
8.74
8.67
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.
Quarter ended
Year ended December 30,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Annualized return on tangible common equity
Net income
$ 29,014
39,220
33,044
33,679
34,649
134,957
133,666
Total shareholders' equity
1,551,317
1,498,431
1,511,501
1,513,275
1,491,486
1,551,317
1,491,486
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
(386,287)
(387,010)
(387,806)
(388,648)
(389,557)
(386,287)
(389,557)
Tangible common equity
$ 1,165,030
1,111,421
1,123,695
1,124,627
1,101,929
1,165,030
1,101,929
Annualized return on tangible common equity
9.88 %
14.00 %
11.79 %
12.15 %
12.48 %
11.58 %
12.13 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and
restructuring expenses
Non-interest expense
$ 90,676
87,570
85,858
87,450
88,778
351,554
329,525
Less: amortization expense
(724)
(795)
(842)
(909)
(932)
(3,270)
(4,277)
Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses
(2,354)
-
(1,593)
(2,802)
(4,243)
(6,749)
(5,617)
Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and
restructuring expenses
$ 87,598
86,775
83,423
83,739
83,603
341,535
319,631
Net interest income
$ 106,302
108,368
108,549
112,464
117,044
435,683
420,681
Non-interest income
29,169
30,888
29,797
23,969
27,858
113,823
110,849
Net interest income plus non-interest income
$ 135,471
139,256
138,346
136,433
144,902
549,506
531,530
Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses
64.66 %
62.31 %
60.30 %
61.38 %
57.70 %
62.15 %
60.13 %
Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and
merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
Non-interest expense excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and
restructuring expenses
87,598
86,775
83,423
83,739
83,603
341,535
319,631
Average assets
14,329,020
14,379,323
14,245,917
14,121,496
13,983,100
14,269,809
14,177,698
Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger,
asset disposition and restructuring expense
2.43 %
2.39 %
2.35 %
2.40 %
2.37 %
2.39 %
2.25 %
*
The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:
As of December 31, 2023
Balance
Percent of
Number of
relationships
Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1)
$ 2,810,966
23.46 %
4,924
Less intercompany deposit accounts
976,113
8.15 %
12
Less collateralized deposit accounts
432,443
3.61 %
239
Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts
$ 1,402,410
11.71 %
4,673
(1) Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.
Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit
accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $19.0 million, or 0.16% of total
deposits, as of December 31, 2023. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding
intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit
balance of $105.8 million, or 0.88% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2023. The average
uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts,
was $300,000 as of December 31, 2023.
The following table provides additional details over the Company's deposit portfolio:
As of December 31, 2023
Balance
Percent of
Number of
Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits
$ 1,357,875
11.33 %
288,919
Business noninterest bearing demand deposits
1,311,148
10.94
44,306
Personal interest-bearing demand deposits
1,464,058
12.22
58,543
Business interest-bearing demand deposits
1,170,488
9.77
7,953
Personal money market deposits
1,435,939
11.99
25,556
Business money market deposits
532,279
4.44
2,841
Savings deposits
2,105,234
17.57
206,127
Time deposits
2,602,881
21.74
74,330
Total deposits
$ 11,979,902
100.00 %
708,575
Our average deposit account balance as of December 31, 2023 was $17,000. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was
$357.0 million as of December 31, 2023.
The following table provides additional details regarding the Company's deposit portfolio over time:
6/30/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2022
3/31/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2023
Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits
1,388,690
1,413,781
1,412,227
1,428,232
1,397,167
1,375,144
1,357,875
Business noninterest bearing demand deposits
1,669,559
1,680,339
1,581,016
1,467,860
1,423,396
1,399,147
1,311,148
Personal interest-bearing demand deposits
1,785,761
1,742,173
1,718,806
1,627,546
1,535,254
1,477,617
1,464,058
Business interest-bearing demand deposits
529,357
498,937
499,059
466,105
624,252
689,914
812,433
Municipal demand deposits
543,573
571,620
468,566
447,852
418,147
430,549
358,055
Personal money market deposits
1,994,907
1,949,379
1,832,583
1,626,614
1,511,652
1,463,689
1,435,939
Business money market deposits
636,805
627,634
624,986
701,436
642,601
579,124
532,279
Savings deposits
2,362,725
2,327,419
2,275,020
2,194,743
2,120,215
2,116,360
2,105,234
Time deposits
1,155,878
1,067,110
1,052,285
1,576,791
1,989,711
2,258,338
2,602,881
Total deposits
12,067,255
11,878,392
11,464,548
11,537,179
11,662,395
11,789,882
11,979,902
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
At December 31, 2023
Actual
Minimum capital
requirements (1)
Well capitalized
requirements
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
$ 1,799,883
16.040 %
$ 1,178,234
10.500 %
$ 1,122,128
10.000 %
Northwest Bank
1,520,736
13.564 %
1,177,257
10.500 %
1,121,197
10.000 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
1,553,766
13.847 %
953,809
8.500 %
897,702
8.000 %
Northwest Bank
1,388,808
12.387 %
953,018
8.500 %
896,958
8.000 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
1,428,181
12.727 %
785,489
7.000 %
729,383
6.500 %
Northwest Bank
1,388,808
12.387 %
784,838
7.000 %
728,778
6.500 %
Tier 1 capital (leverage) (to average assets)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
1,553,766
10.841 %
573,290
4.000 %
716,612
5.000 %
Northwest Bank
1,388,808
9.697 %
572,903
4.000 %
716,128
5.000 %
(1)
Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Marketable Securities (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2023
Marketable securities available-for-sale
Amortized cost
Gross unrealized
holding gains
Gross unrealized
holding losses
Fair value
Weighted average
duration
Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:
Due after one year through five years
$ 20,000
-
(1,135)
18,865
2.90
Due after ten years
49,383
-
(9,934)
39,449
6.15
Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:
Due after one year through five years
45,986
-
(5,763)
40,223
4.34
Due after five years through ten years
386
-
(12)
374
1.84
Municipal securities:
Due after one year through five years
4,279
22
(427)
3,874
3.99
Due after five years through ten years
20,725
-
(1,437)
19,288
7.10
Due after ten years
60,762
125
(8,580)
52,307
10.30
Corporate debt issues:
Due after five years through ten years
8,466
-
(778)
7,688
5.35
Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:
Fixed rate pass-through
209,069
27
(25,222)
183,874
6.49
Variable rate pass-through
7,140
11
(71)
7,080
4.50
Fixed rate agency CMOs
789,842
-
(143,055)
646,787
5.20
Variable rate agency CMOs
23,965
38
(453)
23,550
3.57
Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities
1,030,016
76
(168,801)
861,291
5.42
Total marketable securities available-for-sale
$ 1,240,003
223
(196,867)
1,043,359
5.63
Marketable securities held-to-maturity
Government sponsored
Due after one year through five years
$ 69,471
-
(8,100)
61,371
3.90
Due after five years through ten years
54,987
-
(8,700)
46,287
5.33
Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:
Fixed rate pass-through
147,874
-
(20,834)
127,040
5.26
Variable rate pass-through
449
1
-
450
4.47
Fixed rate agency CMOs
541,529
-
(77,694)
463,835
6.28
Variable rate agency CMOs
529
-
(6)
523
5.33
Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities
690,381
1
(98,534)
591,848
6.06
Total marketable securities held-to-maturity
$ 814,839
1
(115,334)
699,506
5.83
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Borrowed Funds (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2023
Amount
Average rate
Term notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year
$ 175,000
5.71 %
Notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year
163,500
5.70 %
Total term notes payable to the FHLB
338,500
5.70 %
Collateralized borrowings, due within one year
35,495
1.72 %
Collateral received, due within one year
24,900
5.26 %
Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs
114,189
4.28 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,574
7.88 %
Total borrowed funds *
$ 642,658
5.65 %
*
As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $3.3 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the FHLB of Pittsburgh, including a $250.0 million overnight line of credit, which had a $163.5 million drawn balance, as well as $297.5 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $105.0 million with two correspondent banks.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)
Commercial real estate loans outstanding
The following table provides the various loan sectors in our commercial real estate portfolio at December 31, 2023:
December 31, 2023
Property type
Percent of portfolio
5 or More Unit Dwelling
14.5 %
Nursing Home
12.8
Retail Building
12.0
Commercial Office Building - non-owner occupied
9.3
Residential acquisition & development - 1-4 family, townhouses and apartments
4.8
Manufacturing & Industrial Building
4.8
Multi-use building - commercial, retail and residential
4.4
Warehouse/Storage Building
3.9
Commercial office building - owner occupied
3.3
Multi-use building - office and warehouse
3.3
Single Family Dwelling
2.7
Other Medical Facility
2.5
Student Housing
2.2
Hotel/Motel
2.1
2-4 Family
2.1
Agricultural Real Estate
2.1
All Other Types
13.2
Total
100.0 %
The following table describes our commercial real estate portfolio by state at December 31, 2023:
December 31, 2023
State
Percent of portfolio
New York
32.4 %
Pennsylvania
30.9
Ohio
20.0
Indiana
7.9
All other
8.8
Total
100.0 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Nonaccrual loans current:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 959
1,951
1,559
1,423
1,496
Home equity loans
871
947
1,089
1,084
1,418
Consumer loans
1,051
1,049
1,009
911
836
Commercial real estate loans
64,603
44,639
48,468
50,045
53,303
Commercial loans
1,182
1,369
995
1,468
895
Total nonaccrual loans current
$ 68,666
49,955
53,120
54,931
57,948
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 933
48
49
688
473
Home equity loans
174
92
37
18
180
Consumer loans
225
274
309
223
178
Commercial real estate loans
51
1,913
1,697
1,900
1,220
Commercial loans
139
90
855
341
145
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
$ 1,522
2,417
2,947
3,170
2,196
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 511
66
185
919
31
Home equity loans
347
319
363
338
290
Consumer loans
557
312
360
340
341
Commercial real estate loans
831
212
210
1,355
473
Commercial loans
56
291
245
126
96
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
$ 2,302
1,200
1,363
3,078
1,231
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 6,324
7,695
6,290
3,300
5,574
Home equity loans
3,100
2,073
1,965
2,190
2,257
Consumer loans
3,212
2,463
2,033
2,791
2,672
Commercial real estate loans
6,488
8,416
8,575
8,010
7,867
Commercial loans
2,770
2,435
2,296
1,139
1,491
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more
$ 21,894
23,082
21,159
17,430
19,861
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 94,384
76,654
78,589
78,609
81,236
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 94,384
76,654
78,589
78,609
81,236
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
2,698
728
532
652
744
Nonperforming loans
97,082
77,382
79,121
79,261
81,980
Real estate owned, net
104
363
371
524
413
Nonperforming assets
$ 97,186
77,745
79,492
79,785
82,393
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.85 %
0.68 %
0.70 %
0.71 %
0.75 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.67 %
0.54 %
0.56 %
0.56 %
0.58 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.09 %
1.08 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
129.01 %
161.33 %
157.26 %
152.98 %
143.98 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
At December 31, 2023
Pass
Special
mention *
Substandard
**
Doubtful
Loss
Loans
receivable
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,413,846
-
14,339
-
-
3,428,185
Home equity loans
1,223,097
-
4,761
-
-
1,227,858
Consumer loans
2,120,216
-
5,811
-
-
2,126,027
Total Personal Banking
6,757,159
-
24,911
-
-
6,782,070
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,670,510
124,116
179,384
-
-
2,974,010
Commercial loans
1,637,879
6,678
14,172
-
-
1,658,729
Total Commercial Banking
4,308,389
130,794
193,556
-
-
4,632,739
Total loans
$ 11,065,548
130,794
218,467
-
-
11,414,809
At September 30, 2023
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,459,251
-
13,512
-
-
3,472,763
Home equity loans
1,254,985
-
3,780
-
-
1,258,765
Consumer loans
2,150,464
-
4,655
-
-
2,155,119
Total Personal Banking
6,864,700
-
21,947
-
-
6,886,647
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,632,472
123,935
166,610
-
-
2,923,017
Commercial loans
1,476,833
3,690
20,086
-
-
1,500,609
Total Commercial Banking
4,109,305
127,625
186,696
-
-
4,423,626
Total loans
$ 10,974,005
127,625
208,643
-
-
11,310,273
At June 30, 2023
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,483,098
-
12,059
-
-
3,495,157
Home equity loans
1,272,363
-
3,699
-
-
1,276,062
Consumer loans
2,196,938
-
4,124
-
-
2,201,062
Total Personal Banking
6,952,399
-
19,882
-
-
6,972,281
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,649,535
74,170
171,519
-
-
2,895,224
Commercial loans
1,377,981
3,040
22,705
-
-
1,403,726
Total Commercial Banking
4,027,516
77,210
194,224
-
-
4,298,950
Total loans
$ 10,979,915
77,210
214,106
-
-
11,271,231
At March 31, 2023
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,499,135
-
6,330
-
-
3,505,465
Home equity loans
1,277,915
-
3,631
-
-
1,281,546
Consumer loans
2,227,379
-
4,754
-
-
2,232,133
Total Personal Banking
7,004,429
-
14,715
-
-
7,019,144
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,585,676
69,837
171,591
-
-
2,827,104
Commercial loans
1,217,344
6,381
22,298
-
-
1,246,023
Total Commercial Banking
3,803,020
76,218
193,889
-
-
4,073,127
Total loans
$ 10,807,449
76,218
208,604
-
-
11,092,271
At December 31, 2022
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,484,870
-
13,729
-
-
3,498,599
Home equity loans
1,292,146
-
5,528
-
-
1,297,674
Consumer loans
2,164,220
-
4,435
-
-
2,168,655
Total Personal Banking
6,941,236
-
23,692
-
-
6,964,928
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,579,809
55,076
188,670
-
-
2,823,555
Commercial loans
1,100,707
7,384
23,878
-
-
1,131,969
Total Commercial Banking
3,680,516
62,460
212,548
-
-
3,955,524
Total loans
$ 10,621,752
62,460
236,240
-
-
10,920,452
*
Includes $7.8 million, $6.9 million, $4.9 million, $7.4 million, and $7.4 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
**
Includes $20.3 million, $28.9 million, $31.2 million, $31.9 million, and $39.1 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
*
September 30,
*
June 30,
*
March 31,
*
December 31,
*
(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)
Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
307
$ 30,041
0.9 %
6
$ 573
- %
14
$ 627
- %
259
$ 26,992
0.8 %
304
$ 29,487
0.8 %
Home equity loans
121
5,761
0.5 %
112
4,707
0.4 %
92
3,395
0.3 %
111
4,235
0.3 %
145
6,657
0.5 %
Consumer loans
896
11,211
0.5 %
733
9,874
0.5 %
602
7,955
0.4 %
587
6,930
0.3 %
737
9,435
0.4 %
Commercial real estate loans
23
3,204
0.1 %
22
3,411
0.1 %
13
2,710
0.1 %
23
4,834
0.2 %
29
4,008
0.1 %
Commercial loans
59
4,196
0.3 %
52
2,847
0.2 %
38
15,658
1.1 %
46
4,253
0.3 %
51
2,648
0.2 %
Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
1,406
$ 54,413
0.5 %
925
$ 21,412
0.2 %
759
$ 30,345
0.3 %
1,026
$ 47,244
0.4 %
1,266
$ 52,235
0.5 %
Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
69
$ 7,796
0.2 %
56
$ 5,395
0.2 %
52
$ 3,521
0.1 %
23
$ 1,922
0.1 %
65
$ 5,563
0.2 %
Home equity loans
37
982
0.1 %
40
1,341
0.1 %
31
1,614
0.1 %
31
1,061
0.1 %
29
975
0.1 %
Consumer loans
322
3,754
0.2 %
236
2,707
0.1 %
250
2,584
0.1 %
185
2,083
0.1 %
255
3,070
0.1 %
Commercial real estate loans
9
1,031
- %
13
1,588
0.1 %
12
1,288
- %
17
1,949
0.1 %
16
2,377
0.1 %
Commercial loans
16
703
- %
15
981
0.1 %
23
11,092
0.8 %
19
1,088
0.1 %
24
1,115
0.1 %
Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
453
$ 14,266
0.1 %
360
$ 12,012
0.1 %
368
$ 20,099
0.2 %
275
$ 8,103
0.1 %
389
$ 13,100
0.1 %
Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **
Residential mortgage loans
70
$ 7,995
0.2 %
79
$ 7,695
0.2 %
63
$ 6,290
0.2 %
39
$ 3,300
0.1 %
65
$ 5,574
0.2 %
Home equity loans
81
3,126
0.3 %
73
2,206
0.2 %
68
1,965
0.2 %
65
2,190
0.2 %
68
2,257
0.2 %
Consumer loans
440
3,978
0.2 %
357
3,020
0.1 %
314
2,447
0.1 %
313
3,279
0.1 %
334
3,079
0.1 %
Commercial real estate loans
27
6,712
0.2 %
27
8,416
0.3 %
20
8,575
0.3 %
18
8,010
0.3 %
19
7,867
0.3 %
Commercial loans
53
2,780
0.2 %
39
2,472
0.2 %
38
2,414
0.2 %
24
1,302
0.1 %
15
1,829
0.2 %
Total loans delinquent 90 days or more
671
$ 24,591
0.2 %
575
$ 23,809
0.2 %
503
$ 21,691
0.2 %
459
$ 18,081
0.2 %
501
$ 20,606
0.2 %
Total loans delinquent
2,530
$ 93,270
0.8 %
1,860
$ 57,233
0.5 %
1,630
$ 72,135
0.6 %
1,760
$ 73,428
0.7 %
2,156
$ 85,941
0.8 %
*
Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.
**
Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $646,000, $1.4 million, $605,000, $331,000, and $1.7 million at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Beginning balance
$ 124,841
124,423
121,257
118,036
109,819
ASU 2022-02 Adoption
-
-
-
426
-
Provision
3,801
3,983
6,010
4,870
9,023
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(266)
(171)
(545)
(207)
(546)
Charge-offs home equity
(133)
(320)
(235)
(164)
(232)
Charge-offs consumer
(3,860)
(3,085)
(2,772)
(2,734)
(2,430)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(742)
(484)
(483)
(657)
(621)
Charge-offs commercial
(806)
(1,286)
(1,209)
(865)
(404)
Recoveries
2,408
1,781
2,400
2,552
3,427
Ending balance
$ 125,243
124,841
124,423
121,257
118,036
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.12 %
0.13 %
0.10 %
0.08 %
0.03 %
Year ended December 31,
2023
2022
Beginning balance
$ 118,036
102,241
ASU 2022-02 Adoption
426
-
Provision
18,664
17,860
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(1,189)
(2,033)
Charge-offs home equity
(852)
(1,469)
Charge-offs consumer
(12,451)
(8,406)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(2,366)
(7,366)
Charge-offs commercial
(4,166)
(1,657)
Recoveries
9,141
18,866
Ending balance
$ 125,243
118,036
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.11 %
0.02 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Quarter ended
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,442,308
32,739
3.80 %
$ 3,476,446
32,596
3.75 %
$ 3,485,517
32,485
3.73 %
$ 3,493,617
32,009
3.66 %
$ 3,439,401
30,974
3.60 %
Home equity loans
1,238,420
17,590
5.64 %
1,264,134
17,435
5.47 %
1,273,298
16,898
5.32 %
1,284,425
16,134
5.09 %
1,282,733
15,264
4.72 %
Consumer loans
2,055,783
24,667
4.76 %
2,092,023
23,521
4.46 %
2,143,804
22,662
4.24 %
2,123,672
20,794
3.97 %
2,069,207
19,709
3.78 %
Commercial real estate loans
2,950,589
43,337
5.83 %
2,911,145
41,611
5.67 %
2,836,443
38,426
5.43 %
2,824,120
37,031
5.24 %
2,822,008
35,428
4.91 %
Commercial loans
1,564,617
28,801
7.30 %
1,447,211
26,239
7.19 %
1,326,598
22,872
6.92 %
1,161,298
18,353
6.32 %
1,113,178
16,315
5.74 %
Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
11,251,717
147,134
5.19 %
11,190,959
141,402
5.01 %
11,065,660
133,343
4.83 %
10,887,132
124,321
4.63 %
10,726,527
117,690
4.35 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
1,741,687
7,951
1.83 %
1,781,010
8,072
1.81 %
1,859,427
8,326
1.79 %
1,909,676
8,537
1.79 %
1,956,167
8,603
1.76 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
335,121
1,425
1.70 %
336,125
1,431
1.70 %
374,560
1,715
1.83 %
384,717
1,761
1.83 %
386,468
1,753
1.81 %
FHLB stock, at cost
35,082
665
7.52 %
37,722
668
7.03 %
45,505
844
7.44 %
39,631
690
7.06 %
26,827
419
6.19 %
Other interest-earning deposits
62,027
970
6.20 %
59,433
915
6.11 %
38,912
594
6.12 %
30,774
423
5.50 %
9,990
153
5.99 %
Total interest-earning assets
13,425,634
158,145
4.67 %
13,405,249
152,488
4.51 %
13,384,064
144,822
4.34 %
13,251,930
135,732
4.15 %
13,105,979
128,618
3.89 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
903,386
974,074
861,853
869,566
877,121
Total assets
$ 14,329,020
$ 14,379,323
$ 14,245,917
$ 14,121,496
$ 13,983,100
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits (g)
$ 2,102,320
4,045
0.76 %
$ 2,116,759
2,695
0.51 %
$ 2,142,941
1,393
0.26 %
$ 2,198,988
690
0.13 %
$ 2,298,451
585
0.10 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)
2,573,634
4,921
0.76 %
2,569,229
4,086
0.63 %
2,469,666
1,648
0.27 %
2,612,883
951
0.15 %
2,718,360
509
0.07 %
Money market deposit accounts (g)
1,997,116
7,446
1.48 %
2,112,228
6,772
1.27 %
2,221,713
6,113
1.10 %
2,408,582
4,403
0.74 %
2,512,892
1,310
0.21 %
Time deposits (g)
2,447,335
24,187
3.92 %
2,164,559
18,136
3.32 %
1,765,454
12,663
2.88 %
1,293,609
5,194
1.63 %
1,024,895
1,467
0.57 %
Borrowed funds (f)
548,089
6,826
4.94 %
643,518
7,937
4.89 %
837,358
10,202
4.89 %
740,218
7,938
4.35 %
451,369
3,967
3.49 %
Subordinated debt
114,134
1,148
4.02 %
114,045
1,148
4.03 %
113,958
1,148
4.03 %
113,870
1,148
4.03 %
113,783
1,148
4.04 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,532
2,512
7.59 %
129,466
2,456
7.42 %
129,401
2,280
6.97 %
129,335
2,152
6.66 %
129,271
1,823
5.52 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,912,160
51,085
2.04 %
9,849,804
43,230
1.74 %
9,680,491
35,447
1.47 %
9,497,485
22,476
0.96 %
9,249,021
10,809
0.46 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
2,675,788
2,757,091
2,820,928
2,889,973
3,039,000
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
234,177
257,141
224,508
235,213
229,794
Total liabilities
12,822,125
12,864,036
12,725,927
12,622,671
12,517,815
Shareholders' equity
1,506,895
1,515,287
1,519,990
1,498,825
1,465,285
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,329,020
$ 14,379,323
$ 14,245,917
$ 14,121,496
$ 13,983,100
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
107,060
2.63 %
109,258
2.77 %
109,375
2.87 %
113,256
3.19 %
117,809
3.43 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$ 3,513,474
3.16 %
$ 3,555,445
3.23 %
$ 3,703,573
3.28 %
$ 3,754,445
3.47 %
$ 3,856,958
3.57 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.35X
1.36X
1.38X
1.40X
1.42X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
Average cost of deposits were 1.37%, 1.07%, 0.77%, 0.40%, and 0.13%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 1.77%, 1.40%, 1.02%, 0.54%, and 0.18%, respectively.
(h)
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans - 5.17%, 4.99%, 4.81%, 4.61%, and 4.33%, respectively, Investment securities - 1.52%, 1.52%, 1.61%, 1.61%, and 1.59%, respectively, Interest-earning assets - 4.65%, 4.49%, 4.32%, 4.13%, and 3.87%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.61%, 2.75%, 2.85%, 3.17%, and 3.41%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.14%, 3.21%, 3.25%, 3.44%, and 3.54%, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Year ended December 31,
2023
2022
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,474,336
129,828
3.74 %
$ 3,232,487
113,256
3.50 %
Home equity loans
1,264,941
68,058
5.38 %
1,282,218
52,707
4.11 %
Consumer loans
2,103,602
91,645
4.36 %
1,933,557
67,296
3.48 %
Commercial real estate loans
2,881,005
160,352
5.57 %
2,894,508
131,230
4.47 %
Commercial loans
1,376,234
96,253
6.99 %
976,128
45,293
4.58 %
Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
11,100,118
546,136
4.92 %
10,318,898
409,782
3.97 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
1,822,375
32,886
1.80 %
1,968,528
30,804
1.56 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
357,436
6,312
1.77 %
381,518
6,671
1.75 %
FHLB stock, at cost
39,467
2,868
7.27 %
17,065
730
4.27 %
Other interest-earning deposits
47,787
2,901
6.07 %
567,609
3,599
0.63 %
Total interest-earning assets
13,367,183
591,103
4.42 %
13,253,618
451,586
3.41 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
902,626
924,080
Total assets
$ 14,269,809
$ 14,177,698
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits (g)
$ 2,148,127
8,822
0.41 %
$ 2,336,217
2,343
0.10 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)
2,556,281
11,606
0.45 %
2,810,889
1,517
0.05 %
Money market deposit accounts (g)
2,183,583
24,734
1.13 %
2,613,422
3,377
0.13 %
Time deposits (g)
1,913,372
60,181
3.15 %
1,161,432
6,883
0.59 %
Borrowed funds (f)
691,636
32,903
4.76 %
212,026
4,531
2.14 %
Subordinated debt
114,002
4,592
4.03 %
117,625
4,750
4.04 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,434
9,401
7.26 %
129,175
4,716
3.60 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,736,435
152,239
1.56 %
9,380,786
28,117
0.30 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
2,785,279
3,070,892
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
237,810
207,316
Total liabilities
12,759,524
12,658,994
Shareholders' equity
1,510,285
1,518,704
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,269,809
$ 14,177,698
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
438,864
2.86 %
423,469
3.11 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$ 3,630,748
3.28 %
$ 3,872,832
3.20 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.37X
1.41X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
Average cost of deposits were 0.91% and 0.12%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 1.20% and 0.16%, respectively.
(h)
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans - 4.90% and 3.95%, respectively; Investment securities - 1.57% and 1.53%, respectively; Interest-earning assets - 4.40% and 3.39%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.83% and 3.09%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.26% and 3.17%, respectively.
