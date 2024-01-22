Netherlands-based Tibo Energy has raised €3 million from European early stage investors. Its software is used by businesses to manage and optimize their renewable energy assets and grid usage. Dutch startup Tibo Energy has raised €3 million in seed capital from SET Ventures, a Dutch venture capital company, and Speedinvest, an Austrian early stage investor. The company said the capital will be used to expand the software company's sales, marketing, and development teams for international growth, and to further develop its products. Founded in 2022, Tibo Energy has developed a cloud-based software ...

