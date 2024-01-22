Infogain, a Silicon Valley-headquartered leader in human-centered digital platforms and software engineering services, today announced the appointment of Dinesh Venugopal as its Chief Executive Officer, effective February 8, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240122895309/en/

Dinesh Venugopal (Photo: Business Wire)

Dinesh will take over from Ayan Mukerji, who joined Infogain in 2018 as Chief Operating Officer before becoming Chief Executive Officer in 2021.

Dinesh joins Infogain with close to three decades of management experience. He was the CEO of PK, an experience engineering company, before its acquisition by Concentrix, where he became the President of Concentrix Catalyst. Dinesh also spent over a decade at Mphasis, serving in various roles, including President of Direct Digital.

Rohan Haldea, Partner at Apax, said, "We are delighted to welcome Dinesh as the new CEO of Infogain. He brings a wealth of experience in digital transformation, experience engineering, and large deals, which closely complements Infogain's growth strategy."

Rohan added, "We thank Ayan for his immense contribution to Infogain and for setting the stage for dynamic growth in the last six years."

Commenting on his appointment, Dinesh said, "Infogain's platform growth story over the last few years has been remarkable. I'm delighted to join at an exciting time as Infogain positions its customers to succeed in the race for digital dominance."

"Leading Infogain has been an extraordinary journey, and I extend my gratitude to Apax and the Infogain Board for this incredible opportunity," said Ayan. "Dinesh comes with a proven track record and is the perfect choice to steer Infogain into its next growth chapter. I wish him the very best."

About Infogain

Infogain is a human-centered digital platform engineering company based out of Silicon Valley. We engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail/CPG industries. We accelerate experience-led transformation of digital platforms using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. Infogain is a multi-cloud expert across hyperscale cloud providers Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services.

Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Dallas, Montevideo, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240122895309/en/

Contacts:

Infogain

Piyali Guha

piyali.guha@infogain.com

+91 9739015925

Archetype

Suryansh Gaur

suryansh.gaur@archetype.co

+91 9711306903