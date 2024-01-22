India's NTPC aims to acquire 1.5 GW of bifacial PV modules for the Khavda solar facility in a salt desert near the border with Pakistan. It will require an investment of $2.26 billion.From pv magazine India NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL) has started accepting bids to supply PV modules for the 1.2 GW Khavda Solar Project in Kutch, in the Indian state of Gujarat. The successful bidders will supply bifacial PV modules with a minimum wattage of 540 Wp for the project. The contract covers the production, supply and transport of open-category crystalline PV modules. The Khavda solar facility ...

