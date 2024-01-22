Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.01.2024 | 17:48
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 December 2023 was as follows:

Company Name

Date

NAV per Ordinary Share

JZ Capital Partners Limited

31st December 2023

US$ 4.09

JZCP's NAV at 31 December 2023 is $4.09 per share ($4.08 per share at 30 November 2023), the increase in NAV of 1 cent per share is due to net investment gains of 2 cents, fx gains of 1 cent and investment income of 1 cent offset by expenses and finance costs of (3) cents..

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 December 2023:

US$'000

Assets

Private Investments 196,810

Cash at bank and treasuries 120,904

Other receivables 2

Total Assets 317,716

Liabilities

Other liabilities 1,158

Total liabilities 1,158

Net Asset Value 316,558

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.09

Enquiries:

Company website:www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.