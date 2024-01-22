JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 December 2023 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
31st December 2023
US$ 4.09
JZCP's NAV at 31 December 2023 is $4.09 per share ($4.08 per share at 30 November 2023), the increase in NAV of 1 cent per share is due to net investment gains of 2 cents, fx gains of 1 cent and investment income of 1 cent offset by expenses and finance costs of (3) cents..
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 December 2023:
US$'000
Assets
Private Investments 196,810
Cash at bank and treasuries 120,904
Other receivables 2
Total Assets 317,716
Liabilities
Other liabilities 1,158
Total liabilities 1,158
Net Asset Value 316,558
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.09
Enquiries:
Company website:www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com