JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 December 2023 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st December 2023 US$ 4.09

JZCP's NAV at 31 December 2023 is $4.09 per share ($4.08 per share at 30 November 2023), the increase in NAV of 1 cent per share is due to net investment gains of 2 cents, fx gains of 1 cent and investment income of 1 cent offset by expenses and finance costs of (3) cents..

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 December 2023:

US$'000

Assets

Private Investments 196,810

Cash at bank and treasuries 120,904

Other receivables 2

Total Assets 317,716

Liabilities

Other liabilities 1,158

Total liabilities 1,158

Net Asset Value 316,558

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.09

