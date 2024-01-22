Dunlop Sports Americas: PGA Professional Nathalie Sheehan Joins Forces With XXIO, Becoming Newest Brand Ambassador

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Recognized as one of golf's best young teachers in America, PGA Professional Nathalie Sheehan is joining XXIO® as their newest brand ambassador. Sheehan's role will include collaborating with the XXIO team on a variety of engaging video content and sharing her expertise in swing and golf fitness tips.

"It's a tremendous opportunity to be able to add someone like Nathalie to our team who's highly regarded in the golf community and one of the best teaching professionals in the sport," Marketing Communications Director, Noelle Zavaleta said. "Our audience is going to benefit greatly from her knowledge, and we're excited to work with her."

Originally from Hartford, Connecticut, Sheehan played Division I golf as a scholarship athlete at the University of Delaware. During her time there, she received second-team all CAA honors. Her dedication and passion for the sport led her to embark on a teaching career post-college. Sheehan quickly rose through the ranks and assumed the role of a teaching professional in 2016.

Currently, Sheehan serves as the Director of Women's Golf at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. She also shares her teaching knowledge as a GolfPass instructor on Golf Channel. Her instructional videos have garnered a significant following, with over 130,000 users across her social media platforms.

Sheehan's ability to connect with golfers of all skill levels is a key element she's excited to bring to the XXIO audience, as well as teaching the numerous benefits XXIO's lightweight equipment can offer for players with moderate swing speeds.

"Not many people realize the benefits of having lightweight equipment as your swing slows down," Sheehan said. "XXIO's products are some of the best in the business for moderate swing speed players. I'm excited to bring my knowledge as a teaching professional to this brand and show golfers their best golf is still ahead of them."

Stay tuned and follow XXIO for future content with Nathalie on all social media channels.

